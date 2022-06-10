With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, there are a ton of great games releasing this summer for the Sony PS5, PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.

Summer is the perfect time to try a new video game. There's nothing like playing through your favorite remastered RPG strategy game or a new horror title to beat the summer heat. And this year's summertime video game release definitely don't disappoint.

June, July and August have an array of great video game titles for every kind of player. There are new releases for fans of the Mario Bros. franchise, action-packed fighting style games, nostalgia-induced titles for the Digimon fans and a lot more. This season’s video game releases range from every genre, including fantasy RPG games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, sports games like Matchpoint - Tennis Championships and even fan-favorite fighting-style titles like Capcom Fight Collection.

After months of suspenseful teasers and trailers, The Quarry is finally out. As one of the most anticipated horror video games of the year, there are a lot of mysteries to uncover during your camping trip gone wrong (and a lot of gruesome cutscenes, too). The Quarry is available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S. If fighting for your life through a horror game isn't exactly your genre, there's another recent game release that your entire family can enjoy.

Everyone's favorite Wii U game just got its Nintendo Switch counterpart. Now that Mario Strikers: Battle League is available on the Nintendo Switch, the sports meets strategy video game is already one of Amazon's best-selling video games for the Switch. Challenge your friends and family to soccer matches, and practice your skills to evade banana peels, turtle shells and incoming tackles from your opponents.

Ahead, score the best games launching this summer for every major game console.

PS5/PS4 Game Releases

SpellForce 3 Reforced Best Buy SpellForce 3 Reforced Explore Nortander in the third installment upgrade of this RPG and RTS-style game. After a ban on magic has been enacted, you can command 4 different playable characters at a time, establish multiple bases and learn new abilities to prevent another war from breaking out. This remastered version of your favorite game comes to the PS4 and Xbox Series X and Series S on June 7. $40 AT BEST BUY Buy Now $40 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The Quarry Best Buy The Quarry If horror is your favorite genre of video games, you'll probably want to check out The Quarry before it comes out on June 10 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S. You start your suspenseful adventure at a campground, which quickly goes awry when you have to stay an extra night at the campsite, and someone or something starts hunting you and your friends. $70 AT BEST BUY Buy Now $70 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong Best buy Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong Play as a vampire, learn how to use your powers and cover up mysterious crimes in the heart of Boston (to you know, keep you and all of vampire-kind safe). Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong releases on June 14 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. $50 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $50 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships Best Buy Matchpoint - Tennis Championships Bring the tennis court to your living room with Matchpoint - Tennis Championships. With multiple different exhibition matches, mini-games and story-driven career challenges, you'll have hours of gameplay ahead of you once this title releases on July 7. Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. $50 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $50 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Nintendo Switch Game Releases

Mario Strikers: Battle League Best Buy Mario Strikers: Battle League If you love competitive sports games and the Marios Brothers franchise, then you might want to consider pre-ordering Mario Strikers: Battle League. Play as your favorite Mario Bros. characters and challenge your friends to soccer matches. Set to release on June 10, the title is only available for Nintendo Switch consoles. $60 AT BEST BUY Buy Now $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Best Buy Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Fire Emblem fans rejoice because the latest action-filled video game title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, comes out on June 24 for the Nintendo Switch consoles. Prep and learn new skills as you embark on new missions that bring you closer to taking down The Ashen Demon. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Time on Frog Island GameStop Time on Frog Island If you love to unwind to cozy amphibian-themed games, then Time on Frog Island should be the next title you playthrough. Complete missions, gather resources and build objects all while following your dog-sized tadpole around. Time on Frog Island launches on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One on July 29. $35 AT AMAZON Check Stock $35 AT GAMESTOP Pre-Order Now

Live A Live Best Buy Live A Live Time travel in the remastered Live A Live by playing as multiple different characters from vastly different eras. Because this game title has multiple playable characters with their own unique backstories, you can experience a wide variety of genres in just one game. Play through survival adventures as fan-favorite Pogo and travel to the Wild West as The Sundown Kid. The Square Enix production comes to the Nintendo Switch on July 22. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $50 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Best Buy Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes on a suspenseful premise. Monsters are hunting Noah and his comrades, but the monsters all originate from their nations. Uncover the mysteries in the third installment in the franchise while you unlock new features like the Ouroboros forms. The action-filled RPG comes to the Nintendo Switch consoles on July 29. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Xbox One/Series X Game Releases

Capcom Fighting Collection Best Buy Capcom Fighting Collection Capcom is known for its arcade-style fighting games. Thanks to the Capcom Fighting Collection, you can replay some of the classic Capcom titles like Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness, Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition and several more fan-favorite Capcom titles. Relive the 90s nostalgia and your favorite fight combos starting June 24 on the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. $40 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $40 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel Best Buy Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel If you love uncovering mysteries, hoarding items and paranormal-themed adventures, you might want to consider pre-ordering Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. Officially debuting on June 30, you play as the journalist Roberto Leite, who's just trying to figure out multiple local disappearances. As you get closer and closer to uncovering the creepy mysteries, you're forced to fend off and survive some horrifying creatures. Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S. $30 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $30 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade Best Buy Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade Expand your Outriders Worldslayer gameplay with this DLC, which adds 4 new expedition maps to your gameplay. Survive a new host of difficulties including the all-new Apocalypse difficulty tiers. Starting June 30, Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade will be available to the Xbox One, Series X and Series S consoles. $40 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $40 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Digimon Survive Best Buy Digimon Survive Rediscover your inner child with Digimon Survive. After a group of teenagers get lost during a camping trip, you and your fellow classmates transcend to a new world with a whole new array of challenges. Build friendships with Falcomon and other popular Digimon as you survive this odd new world. Digimon Survive launches on July 29 for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

Saints Row Legacy Edition Saints Row Legacy Edition Saints Row Legacy Edition When your pre-order Saints Row Legacy Edition you get a ton of expanded gameplay. In addition to being able to explore the Wild West and building your own crime syndicate, there's a ton of customization in this upcoming remastered edition of Saints Row. When you pre-order the Saints Row Legacy Edition, you get the Saints Row game, expansion pass, the Idols Anarchy Pack and a digital copy of Saints Row the Third video game. This remastered edition is set to debut on August 23 for the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. $90 Pre-Order Now

Hogwarts Legacy Best Buy Hogwarts Legacy Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" is to be announced, but get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

