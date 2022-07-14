Although Amazon Prime Day is officially over, you can still take advantage of Prime Day tech deals for your home. With the weather getting warmer, we're leaving the house more and there is no better time to invest in tech that will keep you from worrying about your home while you're gone. With Amazon post-Prime Day tech deals, you can now protect your space, feed your pets while you're out, and turn appliances on or off with ease while enjoying the outdoors this summer.

There are plenty of tech deals to enjoy while in the home as well, such as the Echo Show 8, which allows you to customize your morning routine with unique settings. Or Samsung TV's that are built with Amazon's Alexa to help you pick what show or movie you want to watch next.

While you shop Amazon post-Prime Day tech deals, you'll find sales on Amazon Echo devices, Roomba vacuums, Apple TVs, Roku streaming devices, Samsung Frame TVs, and more. Check out ET's top picks for tech deals still available after the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event. And be sure to check out the best deals on TVs and streaming devices that are still going on.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Tech Deals

Samsung 55" Frame TV Amazon Samsung 55" Frame TV People are loving the Samsung Frame TV because it looks like a work of art on your wall. The 4k Quantum HDR TV has Alexa built right in, and now the 55-inch version is on sale. $1,398 $1,198 Buy Now

Belkin Wireless Charger Amazon Belkin Wireless Charger Make charging your phone easier, with the fast speed Belkin charging pad. Apple and Samsung phones are both compatible with the wireless phone charger. $30 $20 Buy Now

Roku Ultra Streaming Device Amazon Roku Ultra Streaming Device The Roku Ultra is Roku's fastest and most powerful player. It features spectacular 4K and Dolby Vision picture that will make you feel like you're in the theaters. $90 $70 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals Still Live: Shop iPads, Apple TV, Apple Watches, & More

Amazon Prime Day Deals Still Available on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches You Can Still Shop

Still Live: Amazon Prime Day Deals on LG OLED TVs and More

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Headphone Deals You Can Still Get

Samsung Smartphone Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Still Shop

Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: TVs, Blink Cameras and More Still On Sale

Still Live: The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Roomba Vacuum Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals Still Available on Blink Security Systems

The Newest Samsung Frame TV Is Still On Sale Now

This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike Is Still on Sale Post-Amazon Prime Day 2022