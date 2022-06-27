The Best TV Deals to Shop With Prime Day Prices at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart
If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs to upgrade your at-home viewing experience, there are a bunch of TVs on sale with Prime Day-level deals. Even though Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially start until Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, Amazon has released early Prime Day TV deals ahead of their annual sale. Amazon isn't the only retailer with incredible TV discounts though — there are tons of competing Prime Day tech deals to shop from Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy.
No matter what shows or movies are your favorite, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the action. We've found all the hottest pre-Prime Day TV deals and some are nearly 50% off.
As with all Prime Day deals, they are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, if you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop early deals and all the discounts during the annual sales event. Ahead, shop the best early Prime Day TV deals available right now.
The Best Early Prime Day TV Deals
Take in every detail even in the darkest lit scenes with Samsung's Quantum Matrix Tech. The AI-based Neo Quantum Process 4K allows this Samsung 4K TV to constantly learn to improve the sound-tracking and contract capabilities. Currently on sale for $1,000 off, it's hard to beat this deal on Samsung's Neo QLED 4K smart TV.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
This seamlessly stunning smart 4K TV has multiple voice assistants built into it, so you can start streaming or gaming as soon as you set up this Samsung TV.
If you're looking for a modest TV at a modest price, you can't go wrong with this 50-inch model from TCL.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a 46% discount, while supplies last.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. The LG C1 let's you see movies exactly how directors intended with Filmmaker Mode. And with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels, your favorite content is at your fingertips.
Use your Amazon Prime membership to get an early Prime Day deal on this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
LG's A1 OLED delivers vibrant colors, lifelike visuals and outstanding sound.
If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Home, Apple Play2 and Apple Homekit.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
