If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs to upgrade your at-home viewing experience, there are a bunch of TVs on sale with Prime Day-level deals. Even though Amazon Prime Day 2022 doesn't officially start until Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, Amazon has released early Prime Day TV deals ahead of their annual sale. Amazon isn't the only retailer with incredible TV discounts though — there are tons of competing Prime Day tech deals to shop from Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy.

No matter what shows or movies are your favorite, watching them on a new smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the action. We've found all the hottest pre-Prime Day TV deals and some are nearly 50% off.

As with all Prime Day deals, they are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. However, if you aren't a member yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to shop early deals and all the discounts during the annual sales event. Ahead, shop the best early Prime Day TV deals available right now.

The Best Early Prime Day TV Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Get a Free Apple TV+ Subscription for 3 Months Right Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Apple Watches

Samsung's Fourth of July Sale: Save on TVs, Phones, Appliances & More

The Best Air Conditioner Deals on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Tech Deals on Tablets, TVs, & More

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

27 Best 4th of July Sales: Shop Deals on Tech, Fashion, Beauty & More