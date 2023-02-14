Presidents' Day 2023 sales have arrived, kicking off the first major shopping weekend of the year. If you've been wanting to upgrade your living room setup, the big Presidents' Day TV deals at Samsung will save you thousands on a premium Neo QLED display. For a limited time, the Samsung Presidents' Day Sale is live with deals on 8K TVs and 4K TVs, including the gorgeous Frame TV.

Shop the Samsung TV Sale

TV processors are constantly evolving with new technology that minimizes blur and screen-tearing and some that even provide motion-tracking capabilities. Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming new TV shows and movies. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

Presidents' Day is on February 20, but there are currently impressive discounts on Samsung TVs that are up to $2,000 off. To make your shopping easier, we've found the biggest deals on Samsung TVs right now to level up your home, below.

Best Samsung 4K TV Presidents' Day Deals

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Frame TV Deals

The 2022 Frame TV is seeing a major discount right now. With savings up to $300, these are the best Frame TV deals we've seen this year. Save on four sizes of the Frame TV that isn’t just beautiful to look at — it also delivers top-notch visuals no matter what you’re watching.

Best Samsung 8K TV Presidents' Day Deals

During the Samsung Presidents' Day TV sale, Neo QLED 8K TVs are up to $2,000 off. With 33 million pixels, 8K TVs deliver four times the resolution of 4K TVs and 16 times the resolution of Full HD for even more optimal viewing.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's President's Day Sale Has Furniture Deals Up to 70% Off

Save Up to $300 On Samsung Frame TVs During This Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,400 Now

15 Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Level Up Your Living Space

Walmart's Early Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Shop The Best 8K TV Deals from Samsung

Amazon’s Best Tech Deals: Save up to 50% on Tablets, TV's and More

The Best Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Week