There are a lot of home security cameras out there on the market right now — from indoor and outdoor to smart, high-tech models and everything in between. That means that regardless of your home or your family's own security needs, there's bound to be a security camera on Amazon that ticks every box for what you might need.

Perhaps you're hoping to invest in more of a multipurpose model (some security cams actually have built-in, smart doorbell features). Or you're looking for a security camera with a more personalized approach (with enough advanced technology to monitor all of your pets' antics when you're not home). Regardless, there are so many different options to choose from — with top designs coming from brands like Wyze, Ring and Google, among others.

To help you in your search for the very best home security camera (and perhaps the perfect Father's Day gift for your dad), we've rounded up our picks for the top security cameras for your home — equipped with the best audio and visual quality, of course. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, you can even find some of our fave security cameras at a discount.

Scroll on to check out a few of our favorites.

Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera 2-Pack Amazon Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera 2-Pack With 1080p HD video resolution, you can always get a clear picture. The Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera easily connects with Apple HomeKit1, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so that you can get access to real-time video, audio and alerts. With two-way audio, night vision, motion detection and weather resistance, this is the best all-around option for indoor and outdoor usage. $433 Buy Now

Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K Amazon Blurams Indoor Security Camera 2K This is the perfect indoor security camera if you're on a budget. Made for indoor use, it has two-way audio capabilities, so you can talk to your dog while you're at work (so you can talk him out of making a mess of your living room). Otherwise, you can use it to leave your housemates or babysitter a quick audio message. $55 $25 Buy Now

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision Amazon Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, the Wyze Cam v3 2-Pack Indoor and Outdoor Video Camera can easily keep track of any motion outside your house or room. It also has a siren feature to scare off any guests or wildlife that might be too close to your front door. $71 Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pair the Ring Video Doorbell with the Ring Chime and to get the ultimate security and two-way audio experience. You can also pair the Ring Video Doorbell with certain Alexa devices. Even if you don't connect this video doorbell with any other smart device, you automatically get real-time phone notifications when anyone stops by your door. $65 $52 Buy Now

Google Nest Wireless Doorbell Camera Amazon Google Nest Wireless Doorbell Camera The Google Nest Doorbell is extra slim and discreet. In addition to monitoring movement at your doorstep, you can also check in on your Google Nest camera at any point. This security camera is also compatible with Amazon smart speakers and Google Home. $180 $130 Buy Now

Kasa Indoor Tilt Smart Security Camera Amazon Kasa Indoor Tilt Smart Security Camera Try this Kasa indoor security camera — it's budget-friendly and has optimal motion-detection technology built into it. So, you can be assured that this Kasa cam will keep an eye on your valuables or watch your little ones while they sleep. $35 $30 Buy Now

Blink Outdoor Wireless, Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera Amazon Blink Outdoor Wireless, Weather-Resistant HD Security Camera The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app. $180 $115 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Father's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Keurig, Nespresso and More

The Best Wine Subscription Boxes to Gift for Father's Day

Save $450 on The Mirror Smart Home Gym from Lululemon

10 Father's Day Gifts From Lululemon That Any Sporty Dad Will Love

15 Best Marvel Gift Ideas for Your Superhero Dad This Father's Day

Shop the 8 Best Tech Deals at Samsung Father's Day 2022 Sale