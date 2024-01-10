Get into the game with the best TVs for watching sports on sale at Amazon right now.
If you want to upgrade your at-home viewing experience ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, the 2024 Australian Open, and March Madness, you’re in luck: this week's Amazon deals include many of the best TVs for watching sports.
Sports fans have no shortage of options for watching NFL, NBA, NCAA and other games on their TV, including the NFL Network on Sling TV and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. But your apps don't matter unless you can soak in every detail of what's going on in the stadium. Now is an excellent time to buy a new TV, especially if you are on a budget.
When shopping for the best TV for sports, features to keep in mind include high refresh rate, high brightness levels, and wider viewing angles. The higher the refresh rate, the better your TV will be at handling fast-paced action during game time. Another spec to consider is an anti-glare screen, which should give you a good view no matter your seat in the living room.
Ahead, we've rounded up Amazon's best deals on TVs for watching sports. With super-fast response times, brilliant detail and color contrast, these TVs will almost make you feel as if you’re right there on the field.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Brilliant details shine even in daylight on the QN90B series. With the TV's anti-glare Ultra Viewing Angle, you’ve got the best view from every seat.
55" Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
Sony's intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers an OLED picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how you see games on the court or in the stadium.
55" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
