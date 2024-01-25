Snoop Dogg says he would join in on Usher's Super Bowl halftime show, but only if the R&B singer allowed him to perform one specific song.

Talking with ET ahead of the release of their new film, The Underdoggs, the rapper, 52, and co-star Tika Sumpter interviewed each other and discussed Snoop's own previous performance at the big game as well the upcoming festivities.

"Can you talk to me about, you know, you performed at the Super Bowl which to me was my favorite Super Bowl performance," Tika said.

During the 2022 Super Bowl, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper took the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The group's performance has amassed a whopping 250 million views on YouTube on top of the 115 million that originally tuned in during the show.

"What song would you do if Usher was like, 'Yo, Snoop, can you come and help me?'" Tika asked her co-star.

"Oh man, wow. If Usher called me to help him out?" he asked. "I would probably do -- 'cause he would be having a party rocking already, dancing, love songs -- I would do something like 'Gin and Juice.'"

"Oh yes!" responded Tika.

"Get him something to drink, you know what I'm saying?" the "Young, Wild and Free" singer said.

It certainly would not be the first time that the Usher and Snoop Dogg teamed up if the "DJ Got Us Fallin' in Love" singer decided to give Snoop a call. During his Las Vegas residency, Usher brought up Snoop to perform "Gin and Juice" much to the surprise and delight of audience members.

They have also collaborated on music together in the past, releasing the song "New Oldie" alongside Eric Bellinger in 2021.

Until he gets the call from Usher, though, Snoop is focusing on promoting his new movie, which also features Mike Epps, George Lopez, Kal Penn and Andrew Schulz.

The film follows Jaycen Jennings (Snoop Dogg), a washed-up football player who is sentenced to community service coaching a pee-wee football team in his hometown. Along the way, he reunites with old friends and reignites an old flame, which helps him to find his love of the game again.

During their interview, the pair discussed their film and talked about what they learned while working on set with the young actors.

"To be free, have fun," said Sumpter. "This is not brain surgery, right? Obviously, it's a business and we got to get things done, but like, we get hired to sing, rap, and play on set make-believe. Like, don't take yourself so seriously. And I love that youthful energy to remind me like "Girl, have a good time.'"

"It's only a job," Snoop agreed.

You can watch the trailer for The Underdoggs in the player below:

As for how they would advertise their film to anyone interested in checking it out, the actors each came up with a hashtag to summarize the appeal.

"Hashtag family must-see movie," Snoop said.

"Hashtag family first, Underdogg always," Sumpter said.

The Underdoggs premieres on Prime Video on Jan. 26.

