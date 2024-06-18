Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics: Livestream the Paris Olympic Games

In just over a month, we will cheer on the best athletes in the nation and across the globe as they go for the gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Olympic torch has traveled the world to it's final spot in Paris, France, where the games will take place this year. Which country's athletes will reign victorious in summer sports like swimming, track and field, basketball and gymnastics? How many gold, silver and bronze medals will competitors from the United States take home and which country will be the most decorated? You can find out by watching it all go down live on Peacock.

Watch the Olympics on Peacock

We're sure to have some serious talent competing in the worldwide event. Ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year, the athletes are showing off their skills in the Olympic trials in hopes of securing their spot at the Olympic Village this summer with the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and U.S. Olympic Diving Trials happening now.

Our eyes are currently on Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, who was victorious at the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Championship to become a now nine-time U.S. national all-around champion. Biles must show her skills once again during the upcoming U.S. Gymnastic Olympic Team Trials to secure her spot in the elite group headed to Paris.

Historic wins and record-breaking feats may be in store at the Olympic Games this summer. Here's everything you need to know about watching the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, including the best livestream options, the slated and possible athletes participating in the games and the streaming schedule.

When are the 2024 Summer Olympic Games?

The Paris Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from Wednesday, July 24 to Sunday, August 11, 2024. While the Opening Ceremonies commence on Friday, July 26, there are football, rugby, archery and handball events ahead of what many consider the "official start" of the Olympic games.

How to Watch the 2024 Summer Olympics Without Cable

NBC is the official home of the Olympics this year and the station will air at least nine hours of coverage daily. The Opening Ceremony and every event of the 2024 Summer Olympics will stream live on NBC's streaming service, Peacock along with daily highlights in the evening.

In addition to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock gives you access to more live sporting events, plus news, exclusive shows, hit movies and more. But, potentially best of all, Peacock has extras for the Olympics including two to three episodes weekly starring Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart where the comedians will give their commentary on the sporting events of that week. SNL alumni Leslie Jones will be Chief Super Fan for NBC Universal, but it's unclear what that entails — whatever it is, we know we will be laughing non-stop.

Along with Peacock, viewers can also watch the Olympics events aired on cable with any live television streaming service that has NBC in its lineup. This includes FuboTV, Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV. Since these options essentially replace a cable package, they are more expensive than Peacock.

Watch the Summer Olympics on FuboTV FuboTV Watch the Summer Olympics on FuboTV FuboTV's Pro Plan has over 190 channels, including NBC to watch the Summer Olympics, along with other sport-centric channels like Fox, FS1, ESPN and the NFL Network. Plans start at $80 per month, but right now new subscribers are eligible for a free 7-day trial. Plans starting at $80/month Free 7-day trial Watch on FuboTV

What sports are included in the 2024 Summer Olympics?

There are 39 different sports happening at the 2024 Summer Olympics. The most popular Summer Olympic events include basketball, beach volleyball, cycling, diving, golf, gymnastics, soccer, swimming, tennis, track and field, and the triathalon.

Other sports include archery, artistic swimming, badminton, boxing, breaking, canoe slalom, canoe sprint, equestrian, fencing, field hockey, handball, judo, modern pentathlon, rhythmic gymnastics, rowing, rugby, sailing, shooting, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing, table tennis, taekwondo, trampoline, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting and wrestling.

Who from the USA is competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Over 500 athletes from the United States will head to Paris for the Summer Olympics. However, the specific athletes will be decided after they prove themselves in the Olympic trials and beat out the rest of the competition.

The U.S. gymnastics team

The Olympic Team Trials to find the U.S. gymnasts will take place from June 27 to June 30. Based on their performance at this event, five men and five women will be selected for the U.S. team. While Simone Biles removed herself from the 2020 Olympics, we expect to see her make her way to the 2024 Olympics. Including Biles, there are 16 women and 20 men who will compete at the trials.

The U.S. track and field athletes

Since there are so many events encompassed in track and field, there are multiple trials taking place to determine which athletes move on to Paris. Most of these competitors will qualify in Eugene, Oregon from June 21 to June 30. One athlete we expect to see at the Olympics is record-breaking runner Sha'Carri Richardson who will get another chance to prove herself on the track after being disqualified in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. basketball team

On April 17, the U.S. men's basketball team was announced. The biggest names include MVP players, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Joel Embiid.

The U.S. women's basketball Olympics team began training on April 17 as the team aims to win its eighth gold medal in a row. There was buzz about WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark playing on the team, but she did not make the Olympic roster. One well-known player, nine-time WNBA All-Star, Brittney Griner has made the team.

The U.S. swimming athletes

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials take place from June 15 to June 23 in Indianapolis, IN. Decorated swimmer Katie Ledecky is expected to participate in her fourth Olympics in Paris. Caeleb Dressel, a five-time gold medal winner in the 2020 Olympics, is also a strong contender for Team USA.

The U.S. diving athletes

The U.S. Olympic Diving Trials are happening from Monday, June 17 to Sunday, June 23, 2024. One diver to keep an eye on is Andrew Capobianco who earned a silver medal in Tokyo. Will he go for the gold in Paris? Another close competition will be Krysta Palmer and Alison Gibson facing off with Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook to represent the U.S. as synchronized teams.

What countries are competing at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

There are 206 delegations participating in the Paris Olympics. This includes hundreds of nations with at least one representative from their country. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, athletes from Russia and Belarus cannot represent their country and play as "individual neutral athletes." There are also 36 participants on the Olympic Refugee team.

2024 Summer Olympics Streaming Schedule

The schedule for the 2024 Summer Olympics is packed with some days having over 20 medal events. We've rounded up the highlights from day to day, but the official Olympics website provides the full schedule and times.

Friday, July 26

Opening Ceremonies (NBC and Peacock)

Saturday, July 27

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Sunday, July 28

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Monday, July 29

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Tuesday, July 30

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Triathlon (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Wednesday, July 31

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Triathlon (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Thursday, August 1

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Friday, August 2

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Saturday, August 3

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Sunday, August 4

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Tennis (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Monday, August 5

Artistic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Artistic Swimming (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Triathlon (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Tuesday, August 6

Artistic Swimming (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Wednesday, August 7

Artistic Swimming (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Thursday, August 8

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Friday, August 9

Artistic Swimming (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Saturday, August 10

Artistic Swimming (Peacock)

Basketball (Peacock)

Beach Volleyball (Peacock)

Boxing (Peacock)

Diving (Peacock)

Football (Peacock)

Golf (Peacock)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (Peacock)

Swimming (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Sunday, August 11

Basketball (Peacock)

Track & Field (Peacock)

Volleyball (Peacock)

Closing Ceremony (NBC and Peacock)

