When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. Most people dread laundry day, but a brand new washer and dryer from Samsung can hep make it slightly less of a chore. Whether your current laundry pair has seen better days or you're tired of taking your laundry to the laundromat, the good news is Samsung's best washers and dryers are on sale right now for the 4th of July.

Samsung is offering up to $1,300 off washers, dryers and laundry sets, making this 4th of July appliance sale the perfect opportunity to step up your cleaning capabilities. The biggest deal right now is actually on the newest Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which is Samsung's first all-in-one washer and dryer unit. Created to save space, time, and energy, it's the largest in its class with a 5.3 cu. ft. capacity drum.

With Samsung's 4th of July appliance deals, you can get this brand new machine for $1,894, which is down from its usual price of $3,339. Better yet, the ultimate All-in-One Washer Dryer Combo is easily installed and operated.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Samsung Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. $3,339 $1,894 Shop Now

With a quality washer and dryer, you can save some serious time when it comes to getting all your laundry done all year. From front load laundry machines to top load models, find the biggest 4th of July deals on Samsung washers and dryers below.

Best Samsung Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $700 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $3,298 Shop Now

Best Samsung Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

