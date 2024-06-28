With this summer's lineup of the Paris Olympics, Wimbledon, and all the best new TV shows, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home. Luckily, the 4th of July is right around the corner and to celebrate, Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling TVs, including the Frame TV and the latest 8K models.

Right now, you can save up to $3,500 on the best Samsung TVs. These 4th of July TV deals are the perfect opportunity to save hundreds — if not thousands — on a high-quality screen that fits your space. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the best outdoor TV for pool parties and movie nights, we’ve rounded up the top Samsung TV deals worth shopping now.

Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen with the best TV deals from the Samsung 4th of July sale.

Best Frame TV Deals at the Samsung 4th of July Sale

Save up to $1,500 on the Samsung Frame TV to transform your walls into a veritable art gallery.

43" Samsung Frame TV Samsung 43" Samsung Frame TV This version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Best 4K TV Deals at the Samsung 4th of July Sale

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Samsung 77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. $4,500 $3,500 Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,300 Shop Now

Best 8K TV Deals at the Samsung 4th of July Sale

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

