With this summer's lineup of the Paris Olympics, Wimbledon, and all the best new TV shows, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home. Luckily, the 4th of July is right around the corner and to celebrate, Samsung has slashed the prices on almost all of its top-selling TVs, including the Frame TV and the latest 8K models.
Right now, you can save up to $3,500 on the best Samsung TVs. These 4th of July TV deals are the perfect opportunity to save hundreds — if not thousands — on a high-quality screen that fits your space. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the best outdoor TV for pool parties and movie nights, we’ve rounded up the top Samsung TV deals worth shopping now.
Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen with the best TV deals from the Samsung 4th of July sale.
Best Frame TV Deals at the Samsung 4th of July Sale
Save up to $1,500 on the Samsung Frame TV to transform your walls into a veritable art gallery.
43" Samsung Frame TV
This version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
85" Samsung Frame TV
Get $1,500 off the 85" Frame TV that looks like a work of art and can display over 1,000 paintings and photographs when idle.
Best 4K TV Deals at the Samsung 4th of July Sale
Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.
77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C
Score a $500 off this Neo QLED 4K Smart TV delivering larger than life sound and Samsung's ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that will show everything down to the freckles on the actor's face on the screen.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Save big on the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your sports, TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
85" Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $1,300.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,500 on The Terrace for a limited time.
65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant Samsung TV — now on sale for up to $500 off.
Best 8K TV Deals at the Samsung 4th of July Sale
The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
85” Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $2,000 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
