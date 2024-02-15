Now that Valentine's Day is in the rearview mirror, Walmart just launched its official Presidents' Day sale. The long weekend is almost here and Walmart's deals on everything from electronics and home to beauty and fashion are some of the best we've seen. Until February 20, you can score massive discounts on appliances, TVs, furniture and more across all categories.

Shop Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale

With record-low prices on a wide range of products, there are rare markdowns from brands like Apple, Xbox, Laneige, Samsung and Dyson that you won't find at other online retailers. Whether you're upgrading your living room setup ahead of March Madness or getting a head start on spring cleaning, now's the time to take advantage of some serious savings.

The Walmart spring savings are seeing huge price cuts on small kitchen appliances. From Keurig coffee makers to air fryers and Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line, some of the most sough-after cooking essentials are available for a fraction of the price. The current deals on Ninja, Instant Pot and All-Clad are especially noteworthy.

Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Walmart Presidents' Day deals worth shopping today.

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Walmart Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen. $199 $169 Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals. $90 $69 Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus Walmart Keurig K-Mini Plus Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. $109 $78 Shop Now

Best Walmart Presidents' Day TV Deals

50" Samsung The Frame TV Walmart 50" Samsung The Frame TV Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. $1,297 $1,098 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Save $155 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces. $350 $195 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal. $520 $380 Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air. $420 $300 Shop Now

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6" Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6" If you are looking for an affordable laptop, the IdeaPad 1i packs a super-efficient up-to-12th Generation Intel processor in a thin and compact 17.9 mm chassis that makes multitasking a breeze. $650 $379 Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase. $429 $349 45mm Shop Now $399 $311 41mm Shop Now

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Beauty Deals

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

Purple Mattress, Queen Walmart Purple Mattress, Queen The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. $1,399 $999 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales

RELATED CONTENT: