40 Best Presidents' Day Deals to Shop at Walmart: Save Big on TVs, Vacuums, Cookware and More

Walmart Presidents' Day Sale 2024
Updated: 3:41 PM PST, February 15, 2024

Shop Walmart's Presidents' Day sales on everything from tech and vacuums to cookware and mattresses.

Now that Valentine's Day is in the rearview mirror, Walmart just launched its official Presidents' Day sale. The long weekend is almost here and Walmart's deals on everything from electronics and home to beauty and fashion are some of the best we've seen. Until February 20, you can score massive discounts on appliances, TVs, furniture and more across all categories.

Shop Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale

With record-low prices on a wide range of products, there are rare markdowns from brands like Apple, Xbox, Laneige, Samsung and Dyson that you won't find at other online retailers. Whether you're upgrading your living room setup ahead of March Madness or getting a head start on spring cleaning, now's the time to take advantage of some serious savings.

The Walmart spring savings are seeing huge price cuts on small kitchen appliances. From Keurig coffee makers to air fryers and Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line, some of the most sough-after cooking essentials are available for a fraction of the price. The current deals on Ninja, Instant Pot and All-Clad are especially noteworthy. 

Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Walmart Presidents' Day deals worth shopping today.

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker

This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and carafe of your favorite varieties.

$100 $79

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.

$199 $169

Shop Now

Nostalgia GCT2 Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster

Nostalgia GCT2 Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster
Walmart

Nostalgia GCT2 Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster

Making delicious grilled cheese sandwiches is as simple as making toast with this handy appliance. Simply place your assembled cheese sandwich in the toasting basket, adjust the dial to your doneness preference, and then toast.

$57 $35

Shop Now

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.

$90 $69

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Walmart

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus

Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Walmart

Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set

Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.

$193 $140

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Plus

Keurig K-Mini Plus
Walmart

Keurig K-Mini Plus

Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. 

$109 $78

Shop Now

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.

$149 $109

Shop Now

Best Walmart Presidents' Day TV Deals

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
Walmart

55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV

This stunning display uses Neo Quantum HDR+ for some of the best-looking outdoor scenes you'll find on the market. While you're watching, each scene is optimized to bring you stellar brightness and incredible details.

$1,999 $1,298

Shop Now

50" Samsung The Frame TV

50" Samsung The Frame TV
Walmart

50" Samsung The Frame TV

Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork. 

$1,297 $1,098

Shop Now

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
Walmart

65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV

This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.

$1,499 $1,298

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV

65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV

This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option with ultra-realistic picture and sound. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas. 

$1,797 $1,597

Shop Now

65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV

65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV
Walmart

65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV

Give game night an upgrade with this large and in charge TV with Quantum Dot Color, which delivers over a billion colors as well as Dolby Vision HDR, and local dimming zones for the brightest whites and deepest blacks you'll see on a TV from Hisense. 

$798 $650

Shop Now

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
Walmart

70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV

LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home. 

$648 $498

Shop Now

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat. 

$3,500 $2,997

Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save $155 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $195

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner

The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. Get it on sale for the lowest price ever.

$124 $89

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.

$520 $380

Shop Now

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.

$420 $300

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.

$299 $149

Shop Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Shark's robot vacuum combines the convenience of a self-empty base and total home mapping with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for complete, efficient cleaning. Plus, it automatically empties into the bagless base for one less chore you have to do.

$299 $264

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $299

Shop Now

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6"

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6"
Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6"

If you are looking for an affordable laptop, the IdeaPad 1i packs a super-efficient up-to-12th Generation Intel processor in a thin and compact 17.9 mm chassis that makes multitasking a breeze.

$650 $379

Shop Now

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
Walmart

Xbox Series X

Save $57 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$499 $442

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)

The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.

$429 $349

45mm

Shop Now

$399 $311

41mm

Shop Now

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.

$350 $169

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.

$410 $345

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $90

Shop Now

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Walmart

RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector

Upgrade your home theater with this RCA 1080p projector. With cinematic brightness and contrast, you'll feel immersed in your entertainment.

$49 $29

Shop Now

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Walmart

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black

Save $63 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.

$560 $497

Shop Now

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra gel Eye Patches 60 pc

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra gel Eye Patches 60 pc
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra gel Eye Patches 60 pc

Help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness with Peter Thomas Roth's revitalizing eye patches.

$55 $36

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long (Refurbished)

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long (Refurbished)
Walmart

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long (Refurbished)

The viral Dyson Airwrap gives you salon-worthy results in minutes with no extreme heat. Performing just like brand-new, this refurbished version is on sale with a storage case and several included attachments.

$561 $380

Shop Now

Coach Signature Perfume for Women, 2 Piece Gift Set

Coach Signature Perfume for Women, 2 Piece Gift Set
Walmart

Coach Signature Perfume for Women, 2 Piece Gift Set

This timeless eau de parfum and body lotion set from Coach is nearly half off. 

$102 $52

Shop Now

Best Walmart Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.

$61 $22

Shop Now

Purple Mattress, Queen

Purple Mattress, Queen
Walmart

Purple Mattress, Queen

The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned. 

$1,399 $999

Shop Now

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King
Walmart

Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King

This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.

$333 $198

Shop Now

Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack

Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack
Walmart

Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack

Featuring premium memory foam that delivers a deeper level of comfort and support for adults, these pillows provide sleepers with a soft and cozy feel on one side and a cool-to-the-touch feel on the other side. 

$68 $30

Shop Now

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full
Walmart

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full

This set includes a plush quilted down alternative comforter and two matching shams crafted from premium 100% Polyester material. The quilted design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom but also ensures a cozy sleep.

$79 $29

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales

