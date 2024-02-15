Shop Walmart's Presidents' Day sales on everything from tech and vacuums to cookware and mattresses.
Now that Valentine's Day is in the rearview mirror, Walmart just launched its official Presidents' Day sale. The long weekend is almost here and Walmart's deals on everything from electronics and home to beauty and fashion are some of the best we've seen. Until February 20, you can score massive discounts on appliances, TVs, furniture and more across all categories.
Shop Walmart's Presidents' Day Sale
With record-low prices on a wide range of products, there are rare markdowns from brands like Apple, Xbox, Laneige, Samsung and Dyson that you won't find at other online retailers. Whether you're upgrading your living room setup ahead of March Madness or getting a head start on spring cleaning, now's the time to take advantage of some serious savings.
The Walmart spring savings are seeing huge price cuts on small kitchen appliances. From Keurig coffee makers to air fryers and Drew Barrymore's Beautiful kitchen line, some of the most sough-after cooking essentials are available for a fraction of the price. The current deals on Ninja, Instant Pot and All-Clad are especially noteworthy.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the best Walmart Presidents' Day deals worth shopping today.
Best Walmart Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
This versatile brewer is the best of both worlds, using both K-Cup pods and ground coffee to brew a cup and carafe of your favorite varieties.
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.
Nostalgia GCT2 Deluxe Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster
Making delicious grilled cheese sandwiches is as simple as making toast with this handy appliance. Simply place your assembled cheese sandwich in the toasting basket, adjust the dial to your doneness preference, and then toast.
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite meals.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Plus
Preparing dinner just got a whole lot easier with this vegetable chopper.
Gotham Steel Pots and Pans Set 20 Piece Cookware Set
Whether you're looking to up your baking game or searching for the perfect gift for the home cook in your life, this 20-piece cookware set will help anyone take their cooking and baking to the next level.
Keurig K-Mini Plus
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Beautiful 12pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With a 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 3qt sauté pan, 2qt saucepan, 5qt Dutch oven and 4 cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in your kitchen.
Best Walmart Presidents' Day TV Deals
55" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV
This stunning display uses Neo Quantum HDR+ for some of the best-looking outdoor scenes you'll find on the market. While you're watching, each scene is optimized to bring you stellar brightness and incredible details.
50" Samsung The Frame TV
Watch your favorite shows in crystal clear HD with Quantum HDR, serving up the brightest hues and the deepest contrast available. When you're finished watching TV, this screen transforms into an ambient canvas that can display photos and artwork.
65" Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV
This model uses tons of tiny, precise LEDs to give you bright whites, the deepest dark colors, and a myriad of tweaks to help you get the best picture possible. Plus, its AI-powered Quantum HDR+ shades bring true-to-life colors, perfect for live sports.
65" LG C3 Series 4K OLED TV
This TV is a wonderful, low-profile option with ultra-realistic picture and sound. Much like Samsung's The Frame TV, it can be used to display artwork and your favorite photos like a large canvas.
65" Hisense Class Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV
Give game night an upgrade with this large and in charge TV with Quantum Dot Color, which delivers over a billion colors as well as Dolby Vision HDR, and local dimming zones for the brightest whites and deepest blacks you'll see on a TV from Hisense.
70" LG Class 4K UHD WebOS Smart TV
LG's Smart UHD TV features FilmMaker Mode and HDR to bring you an immersive viewing experience at home.
55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
Best Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save $155 on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is a must if you have carpet or cloth surfaces in your home that are in need of a touch-up or deep cleaning. Get it on sale for the lowest price ever.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Dyson’s de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with precise hair removal.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum
The Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum features a lightweight and maneuverable design plus a removable battery for extended cleaning time up to 40 minutes. It cleans hardwood, tile, and carpet floors.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base
Shark's robot vacuum combines the convenience of a self-empty base and total home mapping with powerful suction and a self-cleaning brushroll for complete, efficient cleaning. Plus, it automatically empties into the bagless base for one less chore you have to do.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Best Walmart Presidents' Day Tech Deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6"
If you are looking for an affordable laptop, the IdeaPad 1i packs a super-efficient up-to-12th Generation Intel processor in a thin and compact 17.9 mm chassis that makes multitasking a breeze.
Xbox Series X
Save $57 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy Beats' Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Nintendo Switch OLED with White Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Bundle and save with this Nintendo Switch console that also comes with the newest Mario Kart video game.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector
Upgrade your home theater with this RCA 1080p projector. With cinematic brightness and contrast, you'll feel immersed in your entertainment.
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Save $63 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.
Best Walmart Presidents' Day Beauty Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra gel Eye Patches 60 pc
Help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness with Peter Thomas Roth's revitalizing eye patches.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask EX Berry
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long (Refurbished)
The viral Dyson Airwrap gives you salon-worthy results in minutes with no extreme heat. Performing just like brand-new, this refurbished version is on sale with a storage case and several included attachments.
Coach Signature Perfume for Women, 2 Piece Gift Set
This timeless eau de parfum and body lotion set from Coach is nearly half off.
Best Walmart Presidents' Day Mattress and Bedding Deals
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets.
Purple Mattress, Queen
The Purple Mattress features two inches of breathable GelFlex Grid to cradle pressure points like hips and shoulders while keeping the rest of your body fully aligned.
Linenspa Dreamer 8" Hybrid Mattress, King
This extra plush hybrid mattress is made up of springs, comfort foam, and gel infused memory foam to create the perfect blend of comfort and support that regulates temperature while relieving pressure point aches.
Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack
Featuring premium memory foam that delivers a deeper level of comfort and support for adults, these pillows provide sleepers with a soft and cozy feel on one side and a cool-to-the-touch feel on the other side.
Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Full
This set includes a plush quilted down alternative comforter and two matching shams crafted from premium 100% Polyester material. The quilted design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom but also ensures a cozy sleep.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales
