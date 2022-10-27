The Best Way Day Rug Deals to Shop Before The Sale Ends Tonight
Wayfair's Way Day Sale is back with tons of deals to shop for your home, including rugs for your floor. Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you (and your toes) cold. The solution? A cozy rug! Not only can a statement rug warm up your living room, bedroom or nursery, but they can also add an extra flair of style to any room. And, we've found lots of deals on stylish, cozy rugs that you can buy today at Wayfair's Way Day Sale.
Pile height, size and style are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in your reading nook, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. The size you choose may depend on the size of your room, and what furniture pieces you intend to place on top of your new rug. Whatever your preferences are, Wayfair is filled with area rugs on sale for up to 80% off at Wayfair's Way Day Sale.
Below are some of the most stylish rugs on sale at Way Day. These affordable rugs fit within boho, modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes. Whether you're looking for a runner, a round rug or a classic rectangular rug, there's something here for you.
This geometric shag rug will look great in any room.
A natural jute area rug adds a summery, boho vibe.
This minimalistic, abstract rug comes in a variety of shapes, and 10 total sizes.
Add vintage-inspired vibes with this decadent patterned rug.
We love the tassel detail on this graphic high-pile rug.
Pictured above in a nursery, this boho-area, medium-pile rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold.
Get the Scandinavian look with this white, faux-sheepskin area rug. This cozy, high-pile rug is machine washable. It comes in one size: 3-by-5 feet.
This abstract, blue-and-gray area rug has a splatter motif. Find it in 34 different sizes. It's billed as stain-resistant and non-shedding.
This blue-and-white, stain-resistant rug works both indoors and outdoors. It has a chevron print, and comes in six rectangular and runner sizes.
Cozy up on this gray shag area rug available in two rectangular sizes. It also has a sponge interlayer for extra comfort.
This low-pile rug has subtle off-white and light-blue stripes that offer a beachy feel. It also comes in a gray-and-tan hue. Find it in three rectangular sizes.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back: Shop The Best Deals Up to 80% Off Furniture, Decor, Cookware and More
Way Day 2022: The 12 Best Couches and Sectionals on Sale at Wayfair
Shop The Best Discounts on Sleeper Sofas During Wayfair's Way Day Sale
Wayfair's Way Day Sale: 21 Best Mattress & Bedding Deals
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $275 Off Right Now
Wayfair's Best-Selling Comforter Is On Sale for Under $60
Wayfair's Way Day 2022: The Best Deals on Office Chairs to Upgrade Your Home Office
Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale for Wayfair Way Day
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed With Major Deals on Home Decor
Shop The Best Discounts on Sleeper Sofas During Wayfair's Way Day Sale