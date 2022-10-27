Wayfair's Way Day Sale is back with tons of deals to shop for your home, including rugs for your floor. Hardwood floors may look great, but they can also leave you (and your toes) cold. The solution? A cozy rug! Not only can a statement rug warm up your living room, bedroom or nursery, but they can also add an extra flair of style to any room. And, we've found lots of deals on stylish, cozy rugs that you can buy today at Wayfair's Way Day Sale.

Shop Rug Deals

Pile height, size and style are all good factors to consider when you're shopping for a new rug. For a high traffic area like an entryway, you may want an easy-to-clean, low-pile rug. Whereas, when looking for a rug to place in your reading nook, you might want to opt for an extra-cozy, high-pile rug. The size you choose may depend on the size of your room, and what furniture pieces you intend to place on top of your new rug. Whatever your preferences are, Wayfair is filled with area rugs on sale for up to 80% off at Wayfair's Way Day Sale.

Below are some of the most stylish rugs on sale at Way Day. These affordable rugs fit within boho, modern, Scandinavian and other design schemes. Whether you're looking for a runner, a round rug or a classic rectangular rug, there's something here for you.

Mercedes Chevron Area Rug Wayfair Mercedes Chevron Area Rug Pictured above in a nursery, this boho-area, medium-pile rug with braided tassels would look just as nice in a teen's room, a grown-up's bedroom or whatever other space you have in mind. Find it in six rectangular and runner sizes. It comes in pink, blue, orange and gold. $221 $140 Buy Now

