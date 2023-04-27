Save Up to 30% On Dyson Vacuums and Purifying Fans at Wayfair's Way Day Sale Today Only
There's no doubt about it, vacuum cleaners are an essential household appliance. While it’s time to stock up on spring cleaning essentials, some chores are year-round tasks, like vacuuming. Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious home — or need to clean up after pets and kids — Dyson's vacuums are life-changing.
For all your spring cleaning needs, right now at Wayfair's Way Day sale, you can save up to 30% on high-quality Dyson vacuums and air purifying fans. Snagging a Dyson on sale makes the investment even more worth it. With lightweight cordless vacuums and slim upright options, any chore can become easier than ever.
No matter how much you love your cat or dog, pet hair can be a hassle to clean. The Dyson V10 Animal is an excellent pet vacuum to really make all that fur and hair disappear. Specially engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V10 is even designed to keep sound levels down by absorbing vibrations.
Wayfair's Way Day sale has thousands of discounts on all things home, but only through midnight tonight. There's still time to take advantage of Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year and get free shipping on all orders regardless of how much you spend. Ahead, shop all the best Dyson deals at Wayfair before Way Day 2023 ends.
The Best Way Day 2023 Dyson Deals
This vacuum is powered by the Dyson digital motor V10, the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. It drops into the wall- mounted dock, to recharge it and tidily store tools, so it’s ready to grab and go.
A cooling tower fan when you need it, the Dyson TP01 with Air Multiplier technology projects a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air.
The latest generation 3-in-1 Dyson purifier humidify+cool combines intelligent sensing with an advanced filtration and humidification system to purify, humidify, and cool you.
A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. It is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
The Dyson slim ball animal upright vacuum cleaner is engineered to remove dirt and microscopic dust on all floors, for tough tasks. The advanced self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adjusts between all floor types, sealing in suction for a powerful clean.
