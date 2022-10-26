Wayfair will wrap up its enormous Way Day 2022 sale tomorrow, which means you only have one more day to score the best deals on furniture and home goods. During Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, you can find amazing deals on living room essentials, mattresses, sleeper sofas, and more. What especially caught our eye are deals on work-from-home office chairs.

Office Furniture Way Day Deals

Not only is everything on Wayfair up to 80% off, but during the Way Day sale, this also means all your purchases currently ship for free. If you work from home, finding a comfortable, adjustable, stylish, and ergonomic chair is essential for all-day sitting. To help you find the one, ET gathered the best Way Day deals on office chairs at Wayfair.

The Best Way Day Deals on Office Chairs

Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair Wayfair Etta Avenue Collin Task Chair Take advantage of Wayfair's Way Day deals and snag this velvet office chair for up to 42% off. All colorways are currently on sale, so you can pick the perfect one to match your office aesthetic. $240 $140 Buy Now

Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wayfair Wrought Studio Warminster Task Chair Wrought Studio's Warminster Task Chair has such a unique structure to it. It's built like a quality salon chair, but it also has built-in lumbar support to help your back out whenever you're working long hours. $112 $99 Buy Now

