The Best Early Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture: Save Up to 80% at Wayfair
If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your credit card ready and your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's Way Day is almost here. On April 27 and 28, Wayfair will be having their biggest sale of the year. But, early Way Day deals are already in full swing, boasting can't-miss spring savings on trending outdoor furniture pieces — and let us tell you, these sales are major.
For a limited, shoppers can save up to 80% off of Wayfair's best outdoor furniture pieces through the retailer's sale section. From stylish outdoor patio sets and area rugs to backyard decor and gardening tools, you'll find everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for spring and summer.
These flash deals aren't made to last, so grab everything while it's on super sale (and with no shipping costs!). With the click of a few buttons, a zen, chic outdoor space can be yours instantly. Don't forget to check outdoor accessories, too, like throw pillow covers, cushions and waterproof tarps. Everything you could possibly need and more is on sale right now.
Check out the best discounts on outdoor furniture from Wayfair's early Way Day sale and shop ET's top picks below.
Make your house the destination for summer BBQs when you purchase this high-tech propane grill.
These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available spring colors while they're 50% off.
Entertain on your patio on this four person sectional, which is now an incredible 77% off.
This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.
Kick your feet up and unwind with Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan — the 5-person seater adds ample seating for outdoor festivities.
Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!
Keep your outdoor backyard or patio space red hot all summer long with this sunset red-colored Wicker Rattan Seating set from Three Posts.
Stock up on some heavy duty planters ahead of the prime gardening season — like this Metallic Series Thick Galvanized Steel Planter Box.
Outdoor entertaining just got a whole lot toastier — and more stylish — thanks to this Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater.
Stretch out your feet this spring on this pair of chairs and ottomans and rest comfortably.
Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.
This outdoor patio sectional is reversible, water-resistant and very easy to clean.
Give your patio space a cozy and inviting makeover with this 6-person seating set from Sol 72.
Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler spring nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.
This idyllic seating set is the perfect place to relax this spring and summer, and will fit even a smaller patio space with ease.
Make any patio more inviting with this striped rug.
Make any patio an instant hangout destination with these cool bar stools, available in eye-catching teal.
Create a cozy reading nook or zen moment on any porch or patio with this single-person rattan swing.
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Sink into these chic lounge chairs, and kick up your feet by the pool all summer long.
RELATED CONTENT:
West Elm Sale: Save Up to 50% on Furniture, Dinnerware and Decor
10 Outdoor Furniture Sales to Transform Your Backyard Space
The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now
Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale 2022: Best Patio Furniture Deals
Save Up to $1,900 on Splurge-Worthy Outdoor Furniture at Frontgate
The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture for Spring 2022