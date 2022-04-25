Shopping

The Best Early Way Day 2022 Deals on Outdoor Furniture: Save Up to 80% at Wayfair

By Charlotte Lewis‍
If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your credit card ready and your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's Way Day is almost here. On April 27 and 28, Wayfair will be having their biggest sale of the year. But, early Way Day deals are already in full swing, boasting can't-miss spring savings on trending outdoor furniture pieces — and let us tell you, these sales are major.

For a limited, shoppers can save up to 80% off of Wayfair's best outdoor furniture pieces through the retailer's sale section. From stylish outdoor patio sets and area rugs to backyard decor and gardening tools, you'll find everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for spring and summer.

These flash deals aren't made to last, so grab everything while it's on super sale (and with no shipping costs!). With the click of a few buttons, a zen, chic outdoor space can be yours instantly. Don't forget to check outdoor accessories, too, like throw pillow covers, cushions and waterproof tarps. Everything you could possibly need and more is on sale right now.

Check out the best discounts on outdoor furniture from Wayfair's early Way Day sale and shop ET's top picks below. 

Blackstone 4 - Burner Flat Top Liquid Propane 60000 BTU Gas Grill
Blackstone 4 - Burner Flat Top Liquid Propane 60000 BTU Gas Grill
Wayfair
Blackstone 4 - Burner Flat Top Liquid Propane 60000 BTU Gas Grill

Make your house the destination for summer BBQs when you purchase this high-tech propane grill.

$490$290
Hartington Plastic Adirondack Chair
Hartington Plastic Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Plastic Adirondack Chair

These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available spring colors while they're 50% off.

$310$156
Holliston Wicker/Rattan 3 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Holliston Wicker/Rattan 3 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Holliston Wicker/Rattan 3 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

Entertain on your patio on this four person sectional, which is now an incredible 77% off.

$1,100$250
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$728$320
Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan
Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan

Kick your feet up and unwind with Sol 72 Outdoor Peralez Wicker Rattan — the 5-person seater adds ample seating for outdoor festivities.

$1,300$940
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table
Wayfair
Brayden Studio Metal Side Table

Give you outdoor patio space a fresh color pop with these vibrant metal side tables — perfect for entertaining!

$317$180
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating
Wayfair
Three Posts Northridge Wicker Rattan Seating

Keep your outdoor backyard or patio space red hot all summer long with this sunset red-colored Wicker Rattan Seating set from Three Posts.

$5,340$3,900
Metallic Series Thick Galvanized Steel Planter Box
Metallic Series Thick Galvanized Steel Planter Box
Wayfair
Metallic Series Thick Galvanized Steel Planter Box

Stock up on some heavy duty planters ahead of the prime gardening season — like this Metallic Series Thick Galvanized Steel Planter Box.

$130
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater
Wayfair
Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater

Outdoor entertaining just got a whole lot toastier — and more stylish — thanks to this Fire Sense BTU Propane Standing Patio Heater.

$203
Takavor Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Takavor Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Takavor Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

Stretch out your feet this spring on this pair of chairs and ottomans and rest comfortably.

$540$410
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set

Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.

$1,100$870
Three Posts Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional
Three Posts Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional
Wayfair
Three Posts Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional

This outdoor patio sectional is reversible, water-resistant and very easy to clean.

$970$430
Sol 72 Outdoor Wragby Wicker Rattan
Sol 72 Outdoor Wragby Wicker Rattan
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Wragby Wicker Rattan

Give your patio space a cozy and inviting makeover with this 6-person seating set from Sol 72.

$2,030$1,180
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler spring nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.

$600$500
Byron Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Byron Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Byron Wicker/Rattan 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

This idyllic seating set is the perfect place to relax this spring and summer, and will fit even a smaller patio space with ease.

$800$670
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
Bellino Striped Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

Make any patio more inviting with this striped rug.

$355$134
24" Patio Bar Stool
24" Patio Bar Stool
Wayfair
24" Patio Bar Stool

Make any patio an instant hangout destination with these cool bar stools, available in eye-catching teal.

$176$72
Bombay 1 Person Porch Swing
Bombay 1 Person Wicker/Rattan Porch Swing
Wayfair
Bombay 1 Person Porch Swing

Create a cozy reading nook or zen moment on any porch or patio with this single-person rattan swing.

$1,070$790
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$439$335
Ermias Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Ermias Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair
Ermias Wicker/Rattan 2 - Person Seating Group with Cushions

Sink into these chic lounge chairs, and kick up your feet by the pool all summer long.

$1,300$740

