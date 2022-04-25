If you've been holding off on upgrading your outdoor living space this year — waiting for the absolute best deal — this is your sign that now is finally the time to get your credit card ready and your backyard space prepped. Wayfair's Way Day is almost here. On April 27 and 28, Wayfair will be having their biggest sale of the year. But, early Way Day deals are already in full swing, boasting can't-miss spring savings on trending outdoor furniture pieces — and let us tell you, these sales are major.

Shop Early Way Day Deals

For a limited, shoppers can save up to 80% off of Wayfair's best outdoor furniture pieces through the retailer's sale section. From stylish outdoor patio sets and area rugs to backyard decor and gardening tools, you'll find everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space for spring and summer.

These flash deals aren't made to last, so grab everything while it's on super sale (and with no shipping costs!). With the click of a few buttons, a zen, chic outdoor space can be yours instantly. Don't forget to check outdoor accessories, too, like throw pillow covers, cushions and waterproof tarps. Everything you could possibly need and more is on sale right now.

Check out the best discounts on outdoor furniture from Wayfair's early Way Day sale and shop ET's top picks below.

RELATED CONTENT:

West Elm Sale: Save Up to 50% on Furniture, Dinnerware and Decor

10 Outdoor Furniture Sales to Transform Your Backyard Space

The Best Walmart Deals To Shop Now

Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale 2022: Best Patio Furniture Deals

Save Up to $1,900 on Splurge-Worthy Outdoor Furniture at Frontgate

The Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture for Spring 2022