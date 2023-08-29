The 15 Best Kitchen Deals During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Appliances, Decor and More
Is your cutting board well beyond its prime? Is your blender making a new and unusual noise after years of use? Perhaps you continue using a scratched-up pan that's seen better days? There's something about kitchen tools and accessories that has us using them until they're falling apart, but there's a better way.
Now through Wednesday, September 6, Wayfair is hosting its incredible Labor Day Sale where they are offering huge savings on everything you need in your kitchen.
Wayfair is here with their giant Labor Day Sale to help you replace all of those overused, hand-me-down kitchen tools and appliances thanks to deep discounts on cutlery, tableware, air fryers, coffee makers and more. This is also your sign to finally get that Vitamix blender you've been wanting for $100 off. There's also tons of kitchen decor discounted to create a space that truly feels like your own.
Below we've rounded up the best deals in kitchen appliances, kitchen tools and kitchen decor from Wayfair's Labor Day Sale, all of which may inspire you to spend more time in the kitchen.
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale for Labor Day.
The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $131 off right now.
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Make the best sandwiches with this panini press that doubles as an indoor grill to cook up your brats or burgers without all the extra smoke.
The coolest kitchens have a dedicated fridge for their drinks, whether it be wine, beer or soda.
Best Kitchen Tool Deals
Cuisinart's colorful knife set includes a 8" chef's knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" santoku knife, 6.5" utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife.
Get all the pots and pans you could need, plus some matching baking pans with this 20-piece set. With over 3,300 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, you can see why this one is a best seller.
Make stews, bake casseroles, braises meat and so much more with this enameled cast iron dutch oven. You can grab this dutch oven in five different colors.
Keep everything in your drawers in the right spot with this sleek bamboo organizer.
Slice and dice with Oster's best-selling Baldwyn 14 Piece Knife Block Set.
Best Kitchen Decor Deals
You'll have the most fashionable kitchen in town with this towel and oven mitt set from KitchenAid.
If you're often in the kitchen, this plush mat can be a lifesaver on your ankles and feet. Making cooking after a long day that much easier.
Your flour, sugar and any other dry goods will look great in these beautiful canisters.
Winston Porter's storage rack features a durable bamboo wood stand and three ceramic plates to hold fruits, vegetables, snacks and more.
Available in 9 different colorways, KitchenAid's kitchen towel set is perfect for cleaning up spills, wiping countertops and drying dishes.
The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop the 30 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials
Save Now on Gas and Charcoal Grills on Amazon Ahead of Labor Day
Save Up to 42% On Nespresso's Best-Selling Espresso and Coffee Makers
All-Clad Hot Deals: Save Up to 64% On Stainless Steel Cookware
The 25 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype
Save Up to 31% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Fall
The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall
The Best Labor Day Appliance Deals You Can Shop at Best Buy Right Now
The 12 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers to Shop Now
Save Up to 40% On Instant Pot Pressure Cookers, Air Fryers and More