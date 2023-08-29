Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Kitchen Deals During Wayfair's Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 60% on Appliances, Decor and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Is your cutting board well beyond its prime? Is your blender making a new and unusual noise after years of use? Perhaps you continue using a scratched-up pan that's seen better days? There's something about kitchen tools and accessories that has us using them until they're falling apart, but there's a better way. 

Now through Wednesday, September 6, Wayfair is hosting its incredible Labor Day Sale where they are offering huge savings on everything you need in your kitchen. 

Wayfair is here with their giant Labor Day Sale to help you replace all of those overused, hand-me-down kitchen tools and appliances thanks to deep discounts on cutlery, tableware, air fryers, coffee makers and more. This is also your sign to finally get that Vitamix blender you've been wanting for $100 off. There's also tons of kitchen decor discounted to create a space that truly feels like your own. 

Below we've rounded up the best deals in kitchen appliances, kitchen tools and kitchen decor from Wayfair's Labor Day Sale, all of which may inspire you to spend more time in the kitchen.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals 

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Wayfair
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale for Labor Day.

$450$350
Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $131 off right now.

$235$104
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Wayfair
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. 

$100$79
Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Wayfair
Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Make the best sandwiches with this panini press that doubles as an indoor grill to cook up your brats or burgers without all the extra smoke. 

$185$100
R.W.FLAME 28 Bottle and 88 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler
R.W.FLAME 28 Bottle and 88 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler
Wayfair
R.W.FLAME 28 Bottle and 88 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler

The coolest kitchens have a dedicated fridge for their drinks, whether it be wine, beer or soda. 

$480$393

Best Kitchen Tool Deals 

Cuisinart Advantage 12 Piece Color Knife Set
Cuisinart Advantage 12 Piece Color Knife Set
Wayfair
Cuisinart Advantage 12 Piece Color Knife Set

Cuisinart's colorful knife set includes a 8" chef's knife, 8" slicing knife, 8" bread knife, 7" santoku knife, 6.5" utility knife, and 3.5" paring knife.

$67$29
Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Wayfair
Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Get all the pots and pans you could need, plus some matching baking pans with this 20-piece set. With over 3,300 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, you can see why this one is a best seller. 

$400$200
Smith & Clark Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Smith & Clark Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Wayfair
Smith & Clark Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Make stews, bake casseroles, braises meat and so much more with this enameled cast iron dutch oven. You can grab this dutch oven in five different colors.

$36$25
Rebrilliant Motsinger Cutlery/Knife Drawer Organizer
Rebrilliant Motsinger Cutlery/Knife Drawer Organizer
Wayfair
Rebrilliant Motsinger Cutlery/Knife Drawer Organizer

Keep everything in your drawers in the right spot with this sleek bamboo organizer. 

$40$19
Oster Baldwyn 14-Piece Knife Block Set
Oster Baldwyn 14-Piece Knife Block Set
Wayfair
Oster Baldwyn 14-Piece Knife Block Set

Slice and dice with Oster's best-selling Baldwyn 14 Piece Knife Block Set.

$65$40

Best Kitchen Decor Deals 

KitchenAid Onion Quilt 4-Pack
KitchenAid Onion Quilt 4-Pack
Wayfair
KitchenAid Onion Quilt 4-Pack

You'll have the most fashionable kitchen in town with this towel and oven mitt set from KitchenAid.

$50$26
Latitude Run Clodette Anti-Fatigue Mat
Latitude Run Clodette Anti-Fatigue Mat
Wayfair
Latitude Run Clodette Anti-Fatigue Mat

If you're often in the kitchen, this plush mat can be a lifesaver on your ankles and feet. Making cooking after a long day that much easier. 

$39$32
Everly Quinn 3-Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Everly Quinn 3-Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Wayfair
Everly Quinn 3-Piece Kitchen Canister Set

Your flour, sugar and any other dry goods will look great in these beautiful canisters. 

$50$40
Winston Porter Centrella Fruit Bowl
Winston Porter Centrella Fruit Bowl
Wayfair
Winston Porter Centrella Fruit Bowl

Winston Porter's storage rack features a durable bamboo wood stand and three ceramic plates to hold fruits, vegetables, snacks and more.

$63$50
KitchenAid Albany Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set
KitchenAid Albany Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set
Wayfair
KitchenAid Albany Kitchen Towel 4-Pack Set

Available in 9 different colorways, KitchenAid's kitchen towel set is perfect for cleaning up spills, wiping countertops and drying dishes.

$30$19

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

