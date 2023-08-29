Is your cutting board well beyond its prime? Is your blender making a new and unusual noise after years of use? Perhaps you continue using a scratched-up pan that's seen better days? There's something about kitchen tools and accessories that has us using them until they're falling apart, but there's a better way.

Now through Wednesday, September 6, Wayfair is hosting its incredible Labor Day Sale where they are offering huge savings on everything you need in your kitchen.

Wayfair is here with their giant Labor Day Sale to help you replace all of those overused, hand-me-down kitchen tools and appliances thanks to deep discounts on cutlery, tableware, air fryers, coffee makers and more. This is also your sign to finally get that Vitamix blender you've been wanting for $100 off. There's also tons of kitchen decor discounted to create a space that truly feels like your own.

Below we've rounded up the best deals in kitchen appliances, kitchen tools and kitchen decor from Wayfair's Labor Day Sale, all of which may inspire you to spend more time in the kitchen.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Wayfair Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale for Labor Day. $450 $350 Shop Now

Best Kitchen Tool Deals

Best Kitchen Decor Deals

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

