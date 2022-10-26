The holidays are just around the corner, which means spending time with friends and extended family in your home. If you're hosting for the holidays this year, be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress.

Furniture can be a big-ticket purchase, but right now there is no better time to shop for all your home needs with Wayfair's fall Way Day sale. Today and tomorrow, October 26 and October 27, Wayfair is gifting us with a second Way Day. This incredible sale is comparable to savings you'd find only during Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday in the years before. We are talking massive discounts across Wayfair's site with savings up to 80% off.

Shop Way Day

Take advantage of these Way Day deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop the best sleeper sofa deals available during Way Day that will look great in any home.

Mercury Row Brunton 77'' Wayfair Mercury Row Brunton 77'' With a frame made from solid wood, this bright blue futon is not only stunning, but also sturdy. Using a click-clack mechanism you can easily switch from couch to sofa bed. $600 $530 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Way Day Is Back: Shop The 20 Best Deals Up to 80% Off

20 Furniture Deals at Prime Early Access Sale to Refresh Your Home

The Best Samsung Appliance Deals at Best Buy Ahead of Black Friday

Save Up to 70% on Furniture & Home Decor at This West Elm Sale

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget

Black Friday Mattress Sales And Bedding Deals You Can Already Shop Now

30 Ultimate Luxury Gifts That Are Well Worth the Splurge

Holiday Savings Are Here With Best Buy's Early Black Friday Deals