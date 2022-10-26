Shopping

The Best Wayfair Way Day Deals on Sleeper Sofas to Shop Before the Sale Ends Tomorrow

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair

The holidays are just around the corner, which means spending time with friends and extended family in your home. If you're hosting for the holidays this year, be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests with a new sofa bed that's actually comfortable, too. Sleeper sofas not only look great in your living room or home office, but can also easily convert into a bed that's way more pleasant than your squeaky air mattress. 

Furniture can be a big-ticket purchase, but right now there is no better time to shop for all your home needs with Wayfair's fall Way Day sale. Today and tomorrow, October 26 and October 27, Wayfair is gifting us with a second Way Day. This incredible sale is comparable to savings you'd find only during Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday in the years before. We are talking massive discounts across Wayfair's site with savings up to 80% off. 

Shop Way Day

Take advantage of these Way Day deals by shopping sleeper sofas that can be a much-needed update to your living room, but also will provide a good night's sleep for all the guests visiting your home. Whether your space needs a luxurious overstuffed couch or a slim futon, Wayfair's marking them down. Ahead, shop the best sleeper sofa deals available during Way Day that will look great in any home.

Hashtag Home Nathalia 75'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Hashtag Home Nathalia 75'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Hashtag Home Nathalia 75'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Unfold this sleek sofa to discover a twin sized bed that's soft from the cushiony foam. The tufting on the back and seat gives it a look of sophistication. 

$380$304
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper
Wayfair
Mercury Row Perdue 81.5" Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sleeper

One of the most stylish futons on the market, this Mercury Row sleeper sofa comes in 10 beautiful velvet colors. Velvet is not only trendy, but super soft for an even cozier experience. 

$880$540
Andover Mills Jaheim 91'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Andover Mills Jaheim 91'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Andover Mills Jaheim 91'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Not only is the L-shaped sleeper sofa elegant with it's grey linen and wooden legs, but it also has hidden storage that can fit bedding or whatever else you need it for. 

$1,100$900
Mercury Row Brunton 77''
Mercury Row Brunton 77''
Wayfair
Mercury Row Brunton 77''

With a frame made from solid wood, this bright blue futon is not only stunning, but also sturdy. Using a click-clack mechanism you can easily switch from couch to sofa bed.

 

 

$600$530
Lark Manor Scranton 79'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Lark Manor Scranton 79'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Lark Manor Scranton 79'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Take off these oversized, plush cushions to find a pull-out queen size mattress. It even comes with two matching accent pillows. 

$1,520$1,220
Everly Quinn Nilla 63.8'' Upholstered
Everly Quinn Nilla 63.8'' Upholstered
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Nilla 63.8'' Upholstered

Add a pop of color to any room with this super fun pink futon. And for when guests come to visit, you can switch it into a bed within seconds. 

$800$540
George Oliver Ridgewood 72'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
George Oliver Ridgewood 72'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
George Oliver Ridgewood 72'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Go for a vintage look with this mustard yellow sleeper sofa with circular tufted pillows. 

$470$290
Latitude Run Adalise 77'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Latitude Run Adalise 77'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Latitude Run Adalise 77'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

You'll feel snug sitting on this couch with high-density foam cushioning that has a pull-out queen mattress hidden underneath. The fabric is even stain resistant, so it will look nice longer. 

$3,920$2,600
Hashtag Home Elledge 40.55'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Hashtag Home Elledge 40.55'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Hashtag Home Elledge 40.55'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

Don't have space for a couch? Try out this accent chair that unfolds three times to provide a twin-sized bed. 

$445$380
Signature Design by Ashley Donlen 95'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Signature Design by Ashley Donlen 95'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Signature Design by Ashley Donlen 95'' Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

If you prefer the sophisticated look of a leather sofa, this vegan leather one is gorgeous. With the large size and lush padding, you'd never know there was a queen mattress under the cushions. 

$1,300$1,140
Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Latitude Run Eliajah 74.8'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

While this couch folds out into a full bed, the coolest feature might be the drop down cup holders making it a great option for your next movie night. It would also fit perfectly in a gaming room. 

$600$460
Everly Quinn Kimyata 68.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Everly Quinn Kimyata 68.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Kimyata 68.5'' Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

With rose gold accent legs, this convertible couch is a super sleek find. If pink doesn't go with your color scheme, they have six other stunning fabrics to choose from. 

$740$680
Legend Vansen 82.7'' Wide Velvet Pillow Top Arm Convertible Sofa Bed Sleeper
82.7'' Wide Velvet Pillow Top Arm Convertible Sofa Bed Sleeper
Wayfair
Legend Vansen 82.7'' Wide Velvet Pillow Top Arm Convertible Sofa Bed Sleeper

Taking its style from the looks of the 1950s, this vintage-inspired sleeper sofa comes in unusual, but fun, colors. Not only does this couch fold out into a bed, but there is also extra storage underneath the bottom cushions. 

$1,100$980
George Oliver Cataline Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
George Oliver Cataline Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
George Oliver Cataline Vegan Leather Sleeper Sofa

This vegan leather sleeper sofa is undersized to fit in smaller spaces. Those with tighter living quarters will love the extra hidden storage found within this timeless piece.

$890$770
ACME Furniture 81'' Leather Sleeper Sofa
ACME Furniture 81'' Leather Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
ACME Furniture 81'' Leather Sleeper Sofa

Pull out a queen size mattress from this unconventional blue leather couch. The tufted cushions are reversible in case anything ever happens to one side. 

$5,000$4,400

