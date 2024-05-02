There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up your life.
TikTok can be hit or miss when it comes to the latest design trends, but interior designers are using the viral video-sharing app to share advice about home lighting and their suggestions are pretty spot-on: The best way to make any space feel more inviting is by having lighting at every level.
Your single desk lamp or harsh overhead lighting isn't cutting it — having a mix of statement pendant lights, warming wall sconces and accent floor and desk lamps is key to a cozy home.
We know lighting can get expensive, but you can save big on new furnishings with Wayfair's early Way Day deals. The home retail giant is currently offering up to 80% off everything from outdoor furniture and sofas to kitchen appliances and lighting for every mood. The Way Day sale officially begins on Saturday, May 4 and runs through Monday, May 6, so be sure to take advantage of these early deals before it kicks off — plus free shipping on every order.
Shop Early Way Day Lighting Deals
There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up every corner of your home. From a dimmable chandelier under $50 to over 70% off a sleek floor lamp, shop the best lighting deals available ahead of Way Day 2024.
Best Early Way Day Deals on Ceiling and Pendant Lights
Wade Logan Colebrook 6 - Light Dimmable Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier
Make any dining space feel more intimate with a modern take on the chandelier.
Three Posts Inola 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant with Glass Accents
Keep things simple with an elegant glass and chrome pendant.
Mercury Row Yearby 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant
A warm brass finish gives these contemporary pendant lights a homey feel.
Gracie Oaks Qmari 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier
If you prefer a farmhouse look, this modern candle-style silhouette will effortlessly enhance your living space.
Bayou Breeze Laymoune 1 - Light Matte Black Unique/Statement Pendant
Add tropical flair to your home with a beachy rattan pendant, perfect for spring and summer.
Wrought Studio Venice 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier
If you prefer a more traditional look, this chandelier is a steal at under $50.
Best Early Way Day Deals on Wall Sconces
Sand and Stable Georgetown Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
This coastal-inspired sconce is compatible with dimmer switches to maximize your mood lighting.
Three Posts Lanning Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
At under $50, this understated wall sconce is a major steal — also available in silver.
Mercury Row Imogen Wallchiere
We love the brass hardware on this sconce for a glamorous look, but it's also available in black, burnished nickel and two-toned brass and black.
Wade Logan Bowning LED Armed Sconce
Fans of minimalist designs will adore this sleek sconce, available in five colors.
Best Early Way Day Deals on Lamps
Mercer41 Wharton Table Lamp (Set of 2)
"These lamps are just perfect for our front entryway table!" wrote one happy reviewer. "They are nice whether they are turned on or not. The glass adds a special sparkle but is not too much. I'm glad I bought these, they were just what I was looking for!"
Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp
Take over 50% off this chic, modern floor lamp with a luxe marble base that will look great in any room, including the bedroom.
Three Posts Guertin 65'' Accent Floor Lamp
Show off your favorite books, candles and flowers with this shelved floor lamp.
Viv + Rae Alverez Ceramic Lamp
This ceramic lamp is available in eight colors, including this soft sea green perfect for a beach house.
Wade Logan Pantin 78.4'' Arched Floor Lamp
An arched silhouette makes this option a cut above your average floor lamp.
Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.
RELATED CONTENT: