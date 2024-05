TikTok can be hit or miss when it comes to the latest design trends, but interior designers are using the viral video-sharing app to share advice about home lighting and their suggestions are pretty spot-on: The best way to make any space feel more inviting is by having lighting at every level.

Your single desk lamp or harsh overhead lighting isn't cutting it — having a mix of statement pendant lights, warming wall sconces and accent floor and desk lamps is key to a cozy home.

We know lighting can get expensive, but you can save big on new furnishings with Wayfair's early Way Day deals. The home retail giant is currently offering up to 80% off everything from outdoor furniture and sofas to kitchen appliances and lighting for every mood. The Way Day sale officially begins on Saturday, May 4 and runs through Monday, May 6, so be sure to take advantage of these early deals before it kicks off — plus free shipping on every order.

Shop Early Way Day Lighting Deals

There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up every corner of your home. From a dimmable chandelier under $50 to over 70% off a sleek floor lamp, shop the best lighting deals available ahead of Way Day 2024.

Best Early Way Day Deals on Ceiling and Pendant Lights

Best Early Way Day Deals on Wall Sconces

Best Early Way Day Deals on Lamps

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

