15 Top-Rated Solar-Powered Outdoor Lighting Options on Amazon: Shop Lights for Gardens, Sidewalks and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Enjoying fun in the sun is what summer is all about, but that same sun brings a lot of heat. The overwhelming heat of summer can quickly increase the prices of your electric bill when trying to cool down your home. To help maintain your utility budget, one easy money-saving swap is switching to solar-powered lights. 

Solar-powered lights are perfect for summer because there is plenty of sun. You're also more likely to be hanging outdoors after the sun goes down in summer because you're taking advantage of the warmer weather with a neighborhood barbecue or pool party. Better for the environment, and your electric bill, there are a variety of outdoor solar lights that will look stunning in your yard. From solar lights that light the path on the ground to solar lights that illuminate from overhead to solar-powered security lights and more, you can find a little something of everything on Amazon.

If you want to brighten up your backyard this summer, look no further than the best-selling and top-rated solar lights on Amazon. We've rounded up the most dazzling solar lights from Amazon to put your yard in the limelight.

Mancra 8-Pack Glass Solar Pathway Lights
Mancra 8-Pack Glass Solar Pathway Lights
Amazon
Mancra 8-Pack Glass Solar Pathway Lights

If you're building the perfect outdoor space for summer gatherings, these highly rated solar-powered lights will illuminate your path and set the mood.

$40$31
WITH COUPON
esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern
esgarden Solar Light Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern
Amazon
esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern

The Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights are enclosed in a water-proof metal frame. One reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Purchased these as Christmas gifts last year for 2 couples. They raved about them so much, I now own 6 of them and I love them."

$39$25
Sunnyglade 9' Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Sunnyglade 9' Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella
Amazon
Sunnyglade 9' Solar LED Lighted Patio Umbrella

Patio umbrellas with lights not only provide sun protection during the day but also beautiful lighting at night. This 9-foot patio umbrella with solar-powered lights from Amazon with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 19,000 reviews will elevate your patio decor

$75
Hapikay Solar Floating Pool Lights
Hapikay Solar Floating Pool Lights
Amazon
Hapikay Solar Floating Pool Lights

Keep the party going even after the sun goes down with these floating, color-changing solar lights. One Amazon customer said "This is the first Amazon review I’ve ever written! I just love these little things. They change color and are so cute in the pool at night."

$45$38
Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights
Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights
Amazon
Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights

Add string lights to the yard for vintage charm after the sun sets. Not only are these string lights solar-powered but they also come at a discount: Save 20% with a coupon right now.

$30$24
WITH COUPON
Dazzle Bright 2-Pack Outdoor Solar String Lights
Dazzle Bright 2 Pack Solar String Lights Outdoor
Amazon
Dazzle Bright 2-Pack Outdoor Solar String Lights

Light up the patio all summer long without making a dent in your electric bill using these outdoor solar string lights.

$12
Allsop Soji Stella Handmade LED Outdoor Solar Lantern
Allsop Soji Stella Handmade LED Outdoor Solar Lantern
Amazon
Allsop Soji Stella Handmade LED Outdoor Solar Lantern

Whether you're serving a fancy meal indoors or outdoors, these handmade solar-powered lanterns add a touch of class to the festivities. One reviewer raved, "I love these beautiful lanterns. They are easy to set up and beautiful. Most of all they work. I’ve only had them a few months but they’ve survived some summer storms and are still shining in the evening."

$42
Solplex 12-Pack Solar Ground Lights Outdoor
Solplex 12-Pack Solar Ground Lights Outdoor
Amazon
Solplex 12-Pack Solar Ground Lights Outdoor

Stainless steel and high performing, these in-ground solar lights can light up the flanks of your sidewalk or garden. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, one customer said in their review that "These are the best solar lights ever. It brightens our yard and around our pool!!! We LOVE them!!"

$38
Focusky Solar Garden Firefly Lights
Focusky Solar Garden Firefly Lights
Amazon
Focusky Solar Garden Firefly Lights

These have to be one of the most adorable solar powered light options on the market. A satisfied customer said in their review, "These are a lovely addition to my summer flower pots. It's nice to look out at night and see them glowing. They charged quickly. Even had a neighbor come over to ask where I got them. Hoping to be able to use them year round."

$50$28
Lianglome Outdoor Pathway Solar Lights
Lianglome Outdoor Pathway Solar Lights
Amazon
Lianglome Outdoor Pathway Solar Lights

Make a statement with these solar lights that give off a unique starburst pattern. "I put these around my flower beds and everyone wants to know where I got them," one reviewer shared.

$20$15
Peasur Solar Security Sensor Outdoor Lights
Peasur Solar Security Sensor Outdoor Lights
Amazon
Peasur Solar Security Sensor Outdoor Lights

Upgrade your home security to solar power with these lights that turn on when they detect motion. Choose from continuous light, low brightness that increases to full power when it senses motion, or sensor light mode. 

$34
AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce
AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce
Amazon
AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce

Make your porch more inviting with these modern solar light wall sconces. These solar-powered lights also have motion-sensor modes that turn the light on at night or increase brightness when there's movement nearby.

$70$56
MXwcy Outdoor Solar Lights with Plant Stands (2-Pack)
MXwcy Outdoor Solar Lights with Plant Stands (2-Pack)
Amazon
MXwcy Outdoor Solar Lights with Plant Stands (2-Pack)

Illuminate your garden while providing a new spot for plants with these street light-inspired solar lamps. One happy customer said "I knew I would like them. They fit right into my vision. The lights are just bright enough to light up my porch area, but dim enough for a nice breezy night talk." 

$80$65
Audles LED Solar Step Lights
Audles LED Solar Step Lights
Amazon
Audles LED Solar Step Lights

Climbing stairs in the dark is a recipe for disaster. Light them up with these innovative solar lights. One reviewer shared their positive experience: "Exactly what I needed for a step at my back door that was a bit too far from the porch light. I installed it easily and it was bright the very first night. No more tripping on that step or needing to pull out my phone flashlight."

$36$25
Linkind StarRayS 12 LEDs Landscape Solar Spotlights
Linkind StarRayS 12 LEDs Landscape Solar Spotlights
Amazon
Linkind StarRayS 12 LEDs Landscape Solar Spotlights

These solar-powered spotlights can be inserted into the ground or mounted on a wall to illuminate trees or other structures in your yard.

$64$60

