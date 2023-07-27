Enjoying fun in the sun is what summer is all about, but that same sun brings a lot of heat. The overwhelming heat of summer can quickly increase the prices of your electric bill when trying to cool down your home. To help maintain your utility budget, one easy money-saving swap is switching to solar-powered lights.

Solar-powered lights are perfect for summer because there is plenty of sun. You're also more likely to be hanging outdoors after the sun goes down in summer because you're taking advantage of the warmer weather with a neighborhood barbecue or pool party. Better for the environment, and your electric bill, there are a variety of outdoor solar lights that will look stunning in your yard. From solar lights that light the path on the ground to solar lights that illuminate from overhead to solar-powered security lights and more, you can find a little something of everything on Amazon.

If you want to brighten up your backyard this summer, look no further than the best-selling and top-rated solar lights on Amazon. We've rounded up the most dazzling solar lights from Amazon to put your yard in the limelight.

esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern Amazon esgarden Outdoor Hanging Solar Lantern The Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights are enclosed in a water-proof metal frame. One reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Purchased these as Christmas gifts last year for 2 couples. They raved about them so much, I now own 6 of them and I love them." $39 $25 Shop Now

Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights Amazon Tdlol Waterproof Solar String Lights Add string lights to the yard for vintage charm after the sun sets. Not only are these string lights solar-powered but they also come at a discount: Save 20% with a coupon right now. $30 $24 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Focusky Solar Garden Firefly Lights Amazon Focusky Solar Garden Firefly Lights These have to be one of the most adorable solar powered light options on the market. A satisfied customer said in their review, "These are a lovely addition to my summer flower pots. It's nice to look out at night and see them glowing. They charged quickly. Even had a neighbor come over to ask where I got them. Hoping to be able to use them year round." $50 $28 Shop Now

AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce Amazon AEQ Solar Outdoor Wall Sconce Make your porch more inviting with these modern solar light wall sconces. These solar-powered lights also have motion-sensor modes that turn the light on at night or increase brightness when there's movement nearby. $70 $56 Shop Now

Audles LED Solar Step Lights Amazon Audles LED Solar Step Lights Climbing stairs in the dark is a recipe for disaster. Light them up with these innovative solar lights. One reviewer shared their positive experience: "Exactly what I needed for a step at my back door that was a bit too far from the porch light. I installed it easily and it was bright the very first night. No more tripping on that step or needing to pull out my phone flashlight." $36 $25 Shop Now

