15 Top-Rated Solar-Powered Outdoor Lighting Options on Amazon: Shop Lights for Gardens, Sidewalks and More
Enjoying fun in the sun is what summer is all about, but that same sun brings a lot of heat. The overwhelming heat of summer can quickly increase the prices of your electric bill when trying to cool down your home. To help maintain your utility budget, one easy money-saving swap is switching to solar-powered lights.
Solar-powered lights are perfect for summer because there is plenty of sun. You're also more likely to be hanging outdoors after the sun goes down in summer because you're taking advantage of the warmer weather with a neighborhood barbecue or pool party. Better for the environment, and your electric bill, there are a variety of outdoor solar lights that will look stunning in your yard. From solar lights that light the path on the ground to solar lights that illuminate from overhead to solar-powered security lights and more, you can find a little something of everything on Amazon.
If you want to brighten up your backyard this summer, look no further than the best-selling and top-rated solar lights on Amazon. We've rounded up the most dazzling solar lights from Amazon to put your yard in the limelight.
If you're building the perfect outdoor space for summer gatherings, these highly rated solar-powered lights will illuminate your path and set the mood.
The Outdoor Solar Hanging Lantern will make a statement on any patio it adorns. The solar-powered lantern lights are enclosed in a water-proof metal frame. One reviewer gave it five stars and said, "Purchased these as Christmas gifts last year for 2 couples. They raved about them so much, I now own 6 of them and I love them."
Patio umbrellas with lights not only provide sun protection during the day but also beautiful lighting at night. This 9-foot patio umbrella with solar-powered lights from Amazon with a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and over 19,000 reviews will elevate your patio decor
Keep the party going even after the sun goes down with these floating, color-changing solar lights. One Amazon customer said "This is the first Amazon review I’ve ever written! I just love these little things. They change color and are so cute in the pool at night."
Add string lights to the yard for vintage charm after the sun sets. Not only are these string lights solar-powered but they also come at a discount: Save 20% with a coupon right now.
Light up the patio all summer long without making a dent in your electric bill using these outdoor solar string lights.
Whether you're serving a fancy meal indoors or outdoors, these handmade solar-powered lanterns add a touch of class to the festivities. One reviewer raved, "I love these beautiful lanterns. They are easy to set up and beautiful. Most of all they work. I’ve only had them a few months but they’ve survived some summer storms and are still shining in the evening."
Stainless steel and high performing, these in-ground solar lights can light up the flanks of your sidewalk or garden. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, one customer said in their review that "These are the best solar lights ever. It brightens our yard and around our pool!!! We LOVE them!!"
These have to be one of the most adorable solar powered light options on the market. A satisfied customer said in their review, "These are a lovely addition to my summer flower pots. It's nice to look out at night and see them glowing. They charged quickly. Even had a neighbor come over to ask where I got them. Hoping to be able to use them year round."
Make a statement with these solar lights that give off a unique starburst pattern. "I put these around my flower beds and everyone wants to know where I got them," one reviewer shared.
Upgrade your home security to solar power with these lights that turn on when they detect motion. Choose from continuous light, low brightness that increases to full power when it senses motion, or sensor light mode.
Make your porch more inviting with these modern solar light wall sconces. These solar-powered lights also have motion-sensor modes that turn the light on at night or increase brightness when there's movement nearby.
Illuminate your garden while providing a new spot for plants with these street light-inspired solar lamps. One happy customer said "I knew I would like them. They fit right into my vision. The lights are just bright enough to light up my porch area, but dim enough for a nice breezy night talk."
Climbing stairs in the dark is a recipe for disaster. Light them up with these innovative solar lights. One reviewer shared their positive experience: "Exactly what I needed for a step at my back door that was a bit too far from the porch light. I installed it easily and it was bright the very first night. No more tripping on that step or needing to pull out my phone flashlight."
These solar-powered spotlights can be inserted into the ground or mounted on a wall to illuminate trees or other structures in your yard.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 18 Best Patio Furniture Deals on Amazon to Shop This Summer
Joss & Main Sale: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Outdoor Furniture
The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop for Summer 2023
Save 30% On Activewear Favorites During the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale
The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Elevate Your Outdoor Space
Save Up to $3,000 on Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ Outdoor 4K TV
The 32 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now
Target's 4th of July Sale Is Here — Save Up to 50% On Patio Furniture