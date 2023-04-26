Shopping

Wayfair Way Day 2023: The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Upgrade Your Backyard, Patio and More

By Charlotte Lewis
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Way Day Patio Furniture Deals
Getty

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale is here and the deals are better than ever. During this 2-day sale, shoppers can get deals across multiple categories to help with any home improvement project including your patio, backyard or deck. Look no further, here's your sign that now is the perfect time to upgrade your outdoor living space if you've been waiting for the absolute best deals this year. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 80% on trending pieces for a spring refresh with the help of Wayfair at their annual Way Day sale. 

Shop Way Day Deals

With warm weather comes the perfect reason to spend time in your outdoor oasis. Finding the best deals on furniture essentials can be what's standing in your way of completing your backyard or patio, so we've got you covered. From stylish outdoor patio sets and Adirondack chairs to backyard decor and fire pits, Way Day 2023 has everything you'll need to upgrade your outdoor space this season.

Below, we've compiled the best Wayfair Way Day deals on patio and outdoor furniture to shop this Spring 2023. 

The Best Way Day 2023 Patio Furniture Deals

48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions
Wayfair
48'' Wide Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

Crafted from weather-resistant solid acacia wood, this loveseat is just the thing for helping you kick back with comfort outside. 

$575$216
Sand & Stable Jett Polyethylene Wicker 6 - Person Seating with Cushions
Sand & Stable Jett Polyethylene Wicker 6 - Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Jett Polyethylene Wicker 6 - Person Seating with Cushions

You'll want to eat in your backyard all spring and summer with this cozy and cute dining set at Wayfair. Along with the two sofas and table, you'll get two ottomans for additional seating as needed. 

$985$870
Alcott Hill Pinnell 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Alcott Hill Pinnell 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Alcott Hill Pinnell 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

This Alcott Hill Pinnell 2-person Outdoor Dining Set is the perfect addition to your outdoor area. The set comes pre-treated to ensure it continues to look great all year long, even during harsh weather.

$441$246
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Winston Porter Bronius Rectangular 4 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

Give your space a rustic feel with this outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set that can seat up to 4 people. 

$590$410
Sol 72 Outdoor Wicker 6 - Person Seating
Sol 72 Outdoor Wicker 6 - Person Seating
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Wicker 6 - Person Seating

Make the outside of your home as inviting as the inside with this six seater rattan sofa set.

$830$640
Winston Porter Ieishia 150 Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box
Winston Porter Ieishia 150 Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box
Wayfair
Winston Porter Ieishia 150 Gallon Water Resistant Lockable Deck Box

Tidy up your outdoor space by storing your gardening essentials, beach towels, outdoor pillows and so much more in this sleek deck box.

$200$190
Mistana Kendall Rug
Mistana Kendall Rug
Wayfair
Mistana Kendall Rug

Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use.

$279$137
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Folding Adirondack Chair

Get your lawn ready for those inevitable climbing temperatures with a discount on this essential Adirondack chair.

$224$130
Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Tollette Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Round 4 Person Dining Set with Umbrella

This set includes 4 foldable chairs, a table and an umbrella. It's great for enjoying lunch outside on a sunny day.

$500$186
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set
Wayfair
Red Barrel Studio Bennington Round Dining Set

Keep all of your favorite people close and comfortable at this petite, brown-hued patio dining set from Red Barrel Studio.

$700$400
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
Wayfair
Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Keep warm and toasty even through the cooler summer nights with this Yukon Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit.

$600$500
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group with Rocking Chairs
Morrison Metal 2 - Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Metal 3-Piece Seating Group with Rocking Chairs

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438$273
Hartington Adirondack Chair
Wayfair Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Hartington Adirondack Chair

These all-weather chairs will look good in your yard all year long. Grab a few in any of the available summer colors while they last.

$235$207
Birch Lane Fleur Square 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Birch Lane Fleur Square 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair
Birch Lane Fleur Square 2 - Person Outdoor Dining Set

This 2-person outdoor dining set works well in a smaller space. The chairs and the table all fold up for easy storage and mobility.

$300$213

 RELATED CONTENT:

Wayfair's Way Day Sale Starts Today: Shop the 15 Best Deals on Furniture and Home Goods

15 Best Mother's Day Deals to Shop During Way Day 2023

The Best Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now

Shop the 12 Best Outdoor Grill Deals for Memorial Day Cookouts

Everything You Need to Transform Your Home Into a Spa for Mother's Day

The Best Patio Furniture Deals at Overstock's Spring Black Friday Sale

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Score Ahead of Summer

The 12 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Amazon for Spring 2023

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

Spring into Savings With the 30 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Now

The 17 Best Spring Patio Furniture Deals Under $200

The Best Outdoor and Patio Furniture to Shop For Spring 2023