Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Back: Shop The Best Deals Up to 80% Off Furniture, Decor, Cookware and More
For the first time ever, Wayfair is bringing back its huge Way Day sale for the second time this year, and we couldn't be more excited for another opportunity to save on all things home. Typically held in April, Wayfair's Way Day is offering massive discounts on everything from cookware to armchairs and even a Dyson vacuum.
For 48 hours on October 26 and October 27, you can take up to 80% off furniture, seasonal decor, housewares, and more. With thousands of sale items to shop, narrowing down the best deals can be overwhelming. Luckily for you, we've found the best deals to score during Way Day — before they sell out. Plus, shipping is free on every single item during the sale.
Whether you're looking to adorn your home with a Christmas tree and decorative bar cart, or invest in a new couch or kitchen table, now is the time to take advantage of one of the biggest furniture sales ahead of the Black Friday craze. Below, check out our favorite deals to shop before Way Day comes to an end tomorrow.
Best Way Day Kitchen Deals
Give your home a touch of old-world glamour with a gold bar cart, complete with a wine rack and glass hanging rack.
Minimal and sleek but far from basic, these wood bar and counter stools have backless saddle-style seats that can be hidden under counters when not in use.
The Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum has a soft roller cleaner head that is perfect for cleaning a hard floor and a motorized cleaner head to remove dirt from carpets. For versatile cleaning throughout your home, the Dyson V8 quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum cleaner and back again, in just one click.
Boasting a near-perfect 4.8-star review, this dining table with a herringbone-style tabletop emphasizes the pine wood's natural beauty.
A rolling kitchen island adds prep space and storage to your kitchen and doubles as an extra dining nook — just add bar stools.
Receive a $50 Wayfair gift card when you purchase this Le Creuset dutch oven, great for roasting, baking, frying, slow-cooking, and more. Its porcelain enamel minimizes sticking, making it easy to clean.
Herringbone-patterned wood and a mid-century design makes this buffet table a stylish storage option.
Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals
Add an artistic touch to your home with this velvet upholstered chair, available seven colors including this trendy emerald green.
If you've always dreamed of owning a leather couch, now's your chance. This vegan leather option extends into a twin-sized bed for additional sleeping space.
Prefer to splurge on genuine leather? This gorgeous couch comes in camel, dark brown, or grey leather upholstery.
Take 50% off this Oriental-style rug, with soothing shades of navy, cream, and peacock blue in a traditional medallion pattern.
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
A glamorous velvet wingback chair adds a pop of color and texture to any room.
Available in light gray or this sleek charcoal, Mercury Row's contemporary sofa features a eucalyptus wood frame, tufted cushions, and two cylindrical toss pillows.
Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals
Mirrored furniture is making a comeback, and this nightstand adds visual interest while making your space look bigger.
Take 50% off this simple, stunning arc floor lamp.
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Who said desk chairs have to be boring? This chair is extra fun and comfy with a faux fur-covered seat.
On sale for under $100, this solid wood nightstand with contrasting copper handles is a steal.
Take over 60% off this ridiculously comfortable hybrid mattress with built-in cooling technology and plenty of joint support.
