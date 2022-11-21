The lululemon Studio Mirror Is 50% Off Right Now — Save $750 On The Ultimate At-Home Workout Experience
Just in time for the colder weather to move us all indoors, the lululemon Studio Mirror is currently on sale for its lowest price ever. The major Black Friday fitness deal is offering 50% off the Mirror by lululemon Studio. Streaming workouts or yoga classes from the comfort of your own home is even easier with one of our favorite at-home workout devices. Now through Monday, November 28, just use the code BLACKFRIDAY22 to save $750 on the Mirror and get the hybrid workout experience for an incredible value.
Get $750 off the interactive home gym with thousands of fitness classes that you can take from the comfort of your home.
Whether you are into cardio, barre, boxing, yoga or pilates, The Mirror offers thousands of on-demand and live fitness classes to help you look and feel your very best. The lululemon Studio app combined with a front-facing camera allows you to do your routines alongside your friends, and allows members to experience original classes and programs right from lululemon Studio Mirror or virtually from anywhere. You can also tune into live instructors for a real-time feel of a studio class, including personal training sessions that you can book with world-class instructors for live feedback and instruction.
The Mirror lets you pick your music, customize your workout, and track your progress to get in shape this holiday season. When you take advantage of the lululemon Studio Mirror deal, you’ll automatically be enrolled in a one-year lululemon Studio membership with access to more than 10,000 classes that span over 60 different fitness categories. To transform your living space into a complete home gym, you can choose from the four different packages that various workout equipment to use during your workouts — all of which are $750 off right now.
At-home gym equipment doesn't stop at the Mirror though. Depending on your preferred workout, there are also more fitness finds like easy-to-store gym accessories, multi-use equipment like these adjustable dumbbells, virtual programs you can use on your television, and exercise wearables and sneakers.
Below, shop our picks for the best at-home gym equipment and check out our favorite lululemon holiday gifts that are so good, you'll want to keep them for yourself.
Join live classes offered daily or search through SoulCycle’s library of on-demand cycling and sculpt classes based on time, intensity, music genre and instructor. The “free ride” feature even allows you do your own thing while listening to music, streaming your favorite shows, or exploring a new city.
Bringing the fitness studio to you at home, the Tempo Studio features a 42" HD touchscreen and small 3-square feet footprint., so you can fit it into any space. The system comes with dumbbells, barbell, collars, plates, heart rate monitor, workout mat and recovery roller. For an additional $39 per month, the Tempo membership gives you personalized, AI-powered training with live and on-demand classes, including rep counting, weight recommendations and feedback on form.
Another affordable and versatile home gym staple, the exercise ball — also called a Swiss ball — is your ticket to a stronger core and booty. (This one comes with an air pump for quick and easy setup.) Try it with single leg bridges, pushups, pikes and more.
This foldable treadmill with a LCD display has 15,000+ rave reviews on Amazon for being compact, easy to assemble and quiet when in use.
Free weights are a no-brainer for any home gym, especially these stackable ones that won’t take up tons of space. Sculpt and strengthen with this set of 2-, 3- and 5-pound dumbbells. From curls and lateral raises to adding weight to your normal cardio, you can work multiple muscle groups and get a seriously good sweat with these guys.
With a 30-Day iFIT Family Membership included, you can stream live & on-demand workouts from this upright bike that can easily fit into the corner of any room.
The VIGBODY Exercise Bike is an indoor cycling bike with a heavy-duty bidirectional flywheel. This adjustable stationary bike boats a two-way adjustable non-slip handlebar and four-way adjustable padded seat for superior comfort.
This foldable treadmill is the perfect fitness solution for someone in a small space. Easily collapsible and storable, it's a compact way to get in all your steps without ever leaving your home.
This easy-to-adjust weight bench can double up for any weight bearing activity. It has four bench positions — two levels of incline, flat and decline — to execute a variety of strength-building exercises.
For the serious yogi, this unique yoga mat is one of the best gifts you can get her. It's made with soft, organic cotton which means it's washable, plus it easily rolls up for compact storage!
If you haven't taken a page from J.Lo's workout bible yet, you can get a lot more from your workouts with wearable weights. These 5-pound ankle weights add resistance while walking, dancing and other exercises to sculpt and strengthen your legs, plus they take up virtually no room.
Why get multiple sets of weights, which take up more room, if you can get just one adjustable set? This space-saving pair has more than 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Handmade with American cherrywood, this rower is both durable and beautiful (and totally narrow enough to fit in a small space). Ergatta uses a chamber with real water for smooth resistance. It's also nearly silent and easy to store vertically with wheels. The fitness content ranges from competitions and group challenges to races, goal-based training and interval workouts. A personal dashboard tracks your progress, and the rower is compatible with your Strava account, heart rate monitor, headphones and speakers.
The LEKFIT Band Set includes a resistance cuff, resistance tube, and mini loop band made to enhance any workout.
Resistance bands are a small but mighty form of home gym equipment. This set of three loop bands ranges from light to heavy, meaning you can get a solid full-body workout no matter your current fitness level or the size of your workout space. It comes with a starter guide and carrying bag. Great resistance training exercises include bicep curls, shoulder presses, fire hydrants (for glutes and hamstrings) and side plank leg lifts (for obliques and glutes).
Even if you have a small space, you can still get a powerful workout in your home gym. This piece of exercise equipment is sturdy, portable, easy to install and extremely versatile -- use it as a doorway pull-up bar or for sit-ups, pushups and dips.
The Myx Plus is more than just a stationary bike -- it's a complete fitness system that comes with everything you need for a full body workout. That includes the durable but compact Myx stationary bike (which has a handy swiveling touch screen), exercise and stabilizing mats, a six-piece weight set, a kettlebell, a foam roller, a resistance band and a heart rate monitor. The Myx membership, which is an additional $29 per month, gives you unlimited access to hundreds of workouts, world class coaches, progress tracking and heart rate monitoring and reporting. It's a full home studio in one piece of equipment -- just what your small space needs.
The bestselling Bowflex Max Trainer M6 is an advanced elliptical with 16 levels of resistance, large console, burn rate display, heart rate monitor and magnetic media rack for tablet or smartphone. Get a free two-month trial of the Bowflex JRNY App ($19.99 per month regularly) to access custom workouts, trainer-led videos, virtual coaching, fitness assessments, personal goal tracking and visual destinations. You can also stream entertainment and listen to curated playlists.
If you're considering adding a medicine ball to your strength training, these highly rated slam balls come in a wide range of weights and sizes.
An alternative to spinning classes (and the famously pricey Peloton), the Echelon Connect Bike EX-3 allows you to follow along with streaming classes on your tablet for an intense home workout -- or just ride freestyle. Its upright shape is short enough to fit into nearly any room.
Home gyms get an instant upgrade with this sleek rowing machine. The smooth and quiet ergonomic design features a 22″ HD sweat- and dust-resistant touch screen that projects instructions, music and sounds of the water. Buy now and enjoy free shipping.
You’ve probably heard that you should you use a foam roller before and after your workout in order to relieve muscle soreness, stiffness and tightness for a quicker recovery. But even if you’re not regularly working out, this gym accessory can boost your circulation and flexibility. And it doesn't even need a manual: the stretches are illustrated right it, for your convenience.
