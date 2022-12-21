Adidas just rolled out their end of year sale with thousands of styles marked down to kickstart your New Year's health and fitness resolutions. If you're a runner, some of the best year-end deals are on adidas Ultraboost sneakers. The best-selling Ultraboost running shoes for men, women and kids are on sale for up to 50% off.

Shop adidas Ultraboost Deals

Adidas Ultraboosts consistently top the charts for best running shoes on the market for both men and women. Known for its comfort, sleek style and energy return, the Ultraboost is a high-performance running shoe with a smooth, flexible ride no matter your pace or distance. Whether you're running, walking or training, these Adidas workout shoes are a staple for anyone with an active lifestyle.

Just in time for the official arrival of winter, adidas Ultraboost 22 running shoes built for chilly conditions are on sale right now. Key features include COLD.RDY to keep feet warm and the Continental WinterGrip rubber outsole that ensures extraordinary traction on icy streets. With the Ultraboost 22 shoes, you'll be running or walking on a Boost midsole for endless energy and more responsiveness than ever before.

Whether you are a casual runner or an athlete, Adidas Ultraboost is an ideal training shoe. We also found deals on more Adidas styles including the Ultraboost 21s that have a sock-like fit, lace closure, knit upper and a cushiony sole. As the Adidas website puts it, the Ultraboost 21 is the "pinnacle harmonization of weight, cushioning, and responsiveness."

Start off the new year with a fresh pair of running shoes for yourself or your workout partner. Ahead, shop more of the best deals on adidas Ultraboost shoes available now.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 17 Best Running Shoes for Women

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Cloudfoam Workout Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon

21 Best Leggings for Lounging and Working Out in 2022

32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Superga Sneakers Are Majorly On Sale for $30 at Amazon Now

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals 2022: Shop Treadmills, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More

The Best Amazon Deals on TikTok's Viral Leggings

The Best Matching Workout Sets Under $30 to Shop Right Now