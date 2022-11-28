Shopping

The 50 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop from Amazon Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cyber Monday deals at Amazon have officially dropped with massive discounts on thousands of items for the big holiday shopping week. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season. 

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for Cyber Monday deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don't need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Cyber Monday sales. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. 

From the best deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 deals for early holiday savings to shop right now. 

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals 

Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including tablets, Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 16"

Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast. 

$2,499$2,000
2021 Apple 10.2" iPad
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple 10.2" iPad

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$270
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

$140$95
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds
Amazon
Beats Studio Buds

Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. 

$150$90
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 41mm

The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode. Right now, it's on sale for $50 off at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday.

$399$428
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
55" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
Amazon
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save up to $800 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.

$1,998$1,528
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
2021 Apple MacBook Pro
Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"

This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once. 

$2,499$1,999
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The new AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.

$249$200
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$450
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$150

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking for your family or hosting friends, prepare for the holiday season and snag a great deal or two on everything you need to host. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including instant pot, air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more. 

Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven, 4.5 Qt

Save over $98 on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven to give the ultimate kitchen gift this holiday season. 

$390$292
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after. 

$240$200
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean. 

$30$20
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$77
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$229
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze. 

$50$30
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer
Amazon
Ninja CE251 Programmable Brewer

Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.

$100$60

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge Cyber Monday fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes. 

Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
Amazon
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie

This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here and winter on its way, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat. 

$33$30
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.

$150$90
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot
Amazon
UGG Classic Mini II Winter Boot

Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.

$150$100
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings for Women
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings

Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."

$88$70
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper
UGG Women's Oh Fluffita Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper

Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.

$110$60
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.

$30$16
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Amazon
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot

Get ready for rainy weather with cute rain boots. Just because the weather is gloomy doesn't mean your shoes have to be.

$65$55
Zesica Cardigan Sweater
ZESICA Women's Long Batwing Sleeve Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
Amazon
Zesica Cardigan Sweater

Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 30 different colors.

$49$30
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Glennaker Lake Rain Jacket

With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.

$60$50
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith
Amazon
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith

One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.

$85$48
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal
Amazon
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper

UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers. 

$110$55
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers
Amazon
adidas by Stella McCartney Women's Ultraboost 22 Graphic Sneakers

Save on Adidas' high-fashion collab with Stella McCartney.

$250$90
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off. 

$65$30

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals 

Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and NuFace are on sale with Amazon's best Cyber Monday beauty deals. You can also get Crest 3D Whitestrips for nearly 50% off right now. 

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel
BIOTULIN - Supreme Skin Gel I Facial Lotion I Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Face I Reduces Wrinkles I Skin Care Product I Anti Aging Treatment - 15 ml
Amazon
Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

Biotulin, an organic hyaluronic acid serum for your face and neck, quickly absorbs for smooth and supple skin.

$65$45
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for Black Friday for almost 50% off. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.

$55$29
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer
Amazon
La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizer

According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. Get 30% off now. 

$520$360
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen

Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.  

$25$14
NuFace Trinity Complete
NuFace Trinity Complete
Amazon
NuFace Trinity Complete

A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day. 

$525$394
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness
Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Under Eye Cream for Dark Circles & Puffiness

Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your winter skincare routine.

$28$20
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced Hair Dryer and Hot-Air Brush
revlon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced Hair Dryer and Hot-Air Brush

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer has three different heat settings. The brush bristles seamlessly style, detangle, dry and volumize your hair as you prepare for the day. 

$40$25
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Teeth Whitening Pen and LED Tray Kit
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Teeth Whitening Pen and LED Tray Kit
Amazon
Colgate Optic White Pro Series Teeth Whitening Pen and LED Tray Kit

Apply the whitening pen to your teeth after you brush, then pop in the LED tray for 10 minutes before bed. Colgate's advanced whitening technology gets to work while you sleep, and the LED tray will recharge overnight, too.

$80$35

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fitness Deals 

With the colder temperatures arriving, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon Cyber Monday deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day.

Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.

$549$349
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Amazon
Theragun Mini

Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.

$199$150
Theragun Elite
Theragun Elite
Amazon
Theragun Elite

Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. The device includes five attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager.

$400$298
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical
Amazon
LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home. 

$270$140
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor
Amazon
Runow Folding Treadmill with Incline and LCD Monitor

For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.

$700$480
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights Set of 2
Amazon
Bala Bangles Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights

Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more. 

$49$40
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Renpho Active Massage Gun
Amazon
Renpho Active Massage Gun

The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's 60% off!

$250$70
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands
Amazon
Prosource Fit Premium Heavy Duty Stackable Resistance Bands

If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.

$27$19

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Mattress Deals

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress, Queen
Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon
Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress, Queen

Save on this Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress which features advanced cooling system, and ergonomic zones for full-body relief which strategically placed under your waist and lower back prevents sinking and keep your spine aligned.

$2,456$1,152
Nectar King Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar King Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$1,199$870
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief. 

$659$421
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$370

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

