The 50 Best Cyber Monday Deals to Shop from Amazon Right Now: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More
Cyber Monday deals at Amazon have officially dropped with massive discounts on thousands of items for the big holiday shopping week. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for Cyber Monday deals on everything we need fast. With doorbuster deals across all categories like home and kitchen, tech, beauty and more, we've sorted through Amazon's marked-down must-haves to find the deals actually worth shopping. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, you don't need a Prime membership to shop Amazon's Cyber Monday sales. If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon gives members two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required.
From the best deals on Apple products to mattresses for a bedroom refresh, we've rounded up all the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2022 deals for early holiday savings to shop right now.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals
Amazon released tons of deals on smart home devices including tablets, Apple products, Amazon devices, and more.
Save on both colors of the 16" 2021 MacBook Pro. The 2021 model boasts a longer battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast.
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.
Improve your sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides you with crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours.
The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode. Right now, it's on sale for $50 off at Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday.
Save up to $800 on the newest Frame TV model. The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. There's also a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.
This MacBook delivers up to 3.7x faster performance to fly you through many workflows all at once.
The new AirPods offer up to six hours of listening time, as well as up to 30 hours of total listening time with the charging case.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Home and Kitchen Deals
Whether you are cooking for your family or hosting friends, prepare for the holiday season and snag a great deal or two on everything you need to host. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including instant pot, air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
Save over $98 on the Le Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven to give the ultimate kitchen gift this holiday season.
Calphalon's set of nonstick cookware brings every pot and pan you need to get started in the kitchen and effortlessly clean up after.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze.
Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fashion Deals
Amazon is running a huge Cyber Monday fashion sale with steep discounts on clothing, jewelry, coats, UGG boots, and shoes.
This cuffed beanie can pair with virtually any outfit. With colder temperatures here and winter on its way, you'll get plenty of use out of this hat.
Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.
Go classic this winter with the UGG mini boot. UGG slippers and boots are a universal sign of coziness.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Not only are these leggings made by a size-inclusive small business, they're also eco-friendly. Oprah explains, "The pieces are sweat-wicking, high-compression, and high-waisted, and 79% of the fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles."
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Get ready for rainy weather with cute rain boots. Just because the weather is gloomy doesn't mean your shoes have to be.
Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 30 different colors.
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
One of Adidas' most popular styles, the Stan Smith is a classic for a reason — now made with recycled materials.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
Save on Adidas' high-fashion collab with Stella McCartney.
Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Beauty Deals
Just in time for the winter, luxury skincare like La Mer and NuFace are on sale with Amazon's best Cyber Monday beauty deals. You can also get Crest 3D Whitestrips for nearly 50% off right now.
Biotulin, an organic hyaluronic acid serum for your face and neck, quickly absorbs for smooth and supple skin.
Crest's 3D Whitestrips are on sale for Black Friday for almost 50% off. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 times whiter in just 10 days.
According to La Mer, sensitivities look soothed and dryness disappears at first touch of this celeb-favorite moisturizer. And, with daily devotion, skin feels firmer, lines and wrinkles are visibly diminished, and a more uplifted, rejuvenated look emerges. Get 30% off now.
Fast and effective, the Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control the amount of gel.
A favorite among celebs and beauty influencers alike, the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device is one worth investing in if your biggest skin concern is loss of firmness and wrinkles. The FDA-cleared facial-toning device uses microcurrents to gently stimulate areas of the face and neck to improve the look of their contour, tone, fine lines and wrinkles in just five minute per day.
Whether you're hoping to correct dark circles or minimize puffiness under the eyes, this skin-smoothing treatment will serve as a perfect cream to add to your winter skincare routine.
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer has three different heat settings. The brush bristles seamlessly style, detangle, dry and volumize your hair as you prepare for the day.
Apply the whitening pen to your teeth after you brush, then pop in the LED tray for 10 minutes before bed. Colgate's advanced whitening technology gets to work while you sleep, and the LED tray will recharge overnight, too.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Fitness Deals
With the colder temperatures arriving, many of us are bringing the gym to us with at-home workouts. These Amazon Cyber Monday deals are even better than those on Amazon Prime Day.
The Bowflex SelectTech 552 includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. A 1-year JRNY Membership comes included with this adjustable dumbbell, too.
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
Therabody calls the Theragun Elite its quietest model, and it provides up to 40 pounds of force. It has an OLED screen, a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) and more features. The device includes five attachments — a dampener, standard ball, thumb, cone and wedge. The Elite is a great option for athletic types or any semi-casual user looking for a built-to-last percussive massager.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
The massage gun features a premium metal housing and a high-powered brushless motor. Its compact size and lightweight make it ideal for home, office, and gym use. Plus, it's 60% off!
If you don't have the space for a full home gym, this Resistance Bands Set can help you meet your fitness goals.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Mattress Deals
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
Save on this Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress which features advanced cooling system, and ergonomic zones for full-body relief which strategically placed under your waist and lower back prevents sinking and keep your spine aligned.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cyber Monday 2022: All The Best Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More
Save Up to $1,700 on Samsung Washers and Dryers for Cyber Monday 2022
Shop Samsung's Best Cyber Monday Deals on TVs, Phones, and Appliances
22 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals to Shop Now: Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier, Ilia, and More
Nordstrom Cyber Monday Deals: Shop The Best Gifts Up to 60% Off
Save Up to $800 on Mattresses During Casper's Cyber Monday Sale
The Best Deals on Sleeper Sofas During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Apple Products You Can Already Shop
The Dyson Airwrap Dupe Behind Zendaya's Oscars Hairstyle Is 25% Off
Wayfair's Cyber Monday Deals Are Here: Shop The Best Furniture Discounts Available Today
Apple AirPods Are Just $79 Right Now — Their Lowest Price Ever for Cyber Monday