The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Walmart Carry-On Suitcase
Are you in the market for some new luggage? Naturally, by now, you ought to be. Between wedding season and ironing out your Labor Day plans, the spike in travel is adding even more items to our "wish lists," with travel accessories front and center. Whether it's a space reason—and you require something smaller or larger–or merely an aesthetic-based, the need for the perfect suitcase is always valid.
See, while tote bags and backpacks could be perfect for some travelers, it's not a one-size-fits-all. Most tourists prefer to lock their items in safe and sound and love the concept of rolling their items. It alleviates any aches and pains your shoulders may fall prey to, streamlining your trip from point A to point B. As a result, a worthwhile suitcase isn't just a want but a need—and according to more than 22,000 reviewers, this Walmart version is their end-all-be-all.
The viral suitcase comes in 21 colors, including this stunning champagne, and features 360-degree rotating wheels, an inner lining pocket, and elastic straps for keeping clothes in place.
According to reviewers, the iFLY Hardside Luggage checks off all of their boxes. With a perfect five-star rating, this luggage's durability, conveniences, and luxury rank high on their list— with the price being the cherry on top.
At just $89, this suitcase competes against other brands like Rimowa and Away and proves you don't have to break the bank for a worthwhile investment. Shoppers can choose from 21 colors, including black, rose gold, and myriads of ombré shades—with champagne being the most beloved among reviewers. Oh, and if that wasn't enough options, it gets better. Not only is this affordable suitcase up for grabs in one size, but two; there's the 24-inch and the 28-inch version, and both suitcase styles feature a cohesive look, with the 360-degree rotating wheels and outer shell matching.
It's safe to say we could write a novel on our love for the iFLY Hardside Luggage, but for the sake of time, we'll sum it up with our recommendation. Run, don't walk to the nearest computer, and add this under-$90 suitcase to your carts.
If you've ever struggled to find your suitcase in a sea of black luggage, this iridescent white option is sure to help you stand out.
At under $50, this stylish carry-on with 360-degree spinning wheels, compression straps, and an internal divider is a steal.
The Barbiecore trend is so hot for summer, but this bright pink three-piece set with a TSA lock will last for years.
For another colorful option, try this juicy orange suitcase complete with gel handles for comfortable carrying.
If you prefer more of a vintage look, this white and brown leather option looks sophisticated while offering you all of the benefits of modern luggage, including spinner wheels and an ergonomic handle.
Loving the idea of rose gold luggage? This two-in-one carry on comes with a matching hard accessories case as well as a TSA security lock, spinner wheels, and a telescopic handle.
