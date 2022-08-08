Shopping

The Internet Is Obsessed With This Under $90 Walmart Carry-On Suitcase

By Lauren Gruber‍, Brittany Romano‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Viral Suitcase from Walmart
Getty

Are you in the market for some new luggage? Naturally, by now, you ought to be. Between wedding season and ironing out your Labor Day plans, the spike in travel is adding even more items to our "wish lists," with travel accessories front and center. Whether it's a space reason—and you require something smaller or larger–or merely an aesthetic-based, the need for the perfect suitcase is always valid.

See, while tote bags and backpacks could be perfect for some travelers, it's not a one-size-fits-all. Most tourists prefer to lock their items in safe and sound and love the concept of rolling their items. It alleviates any aches and pains your shoulders may fall prey to, streamlining your trip from point A to point B. As a result, a worthwhile suitcase isn't just a want but a need—and according to more than 22,000 reviewers, this Walmart version is their end-all-be-all.

iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"
Walmart
iFLY Hardside Luggage Fibertech 20"

The viral suitcase comes in 21 colors, including this stunning champagne, and features 360-degree rotating wheels, an inner lining pocket, and elastic straps for keeping clothes in place.

$89

According to reviewers, the iFLY Hardside Luggage checks off all of their boxes. With a perfect five-star rating, this luggage's durability, conveniences, and luxury rank high on their list— with the price being the cherry on top.

At just $89, this suitcase competes against other brands like Rimowa and Away and proves you don't have to break the bank for a worthwhile investment. Shoppers can choose from 21 colors, including black, rose gold, and myriads of ombré shades—with champagne being the most beloved among reviewers. Oh, and if that wasn't enough options, it gets better. Not only is this affordable suitcase up for grabs in one size, but two; there's the 24-inch and the 28-inch version, and both suitcase styles feature a cohesive look, with the 360-degree rotating wheels and outer shell matching.

It's safe to say we could write a novel on our love for the iFLY Hardside Luggage, but for the sake of time, we'll sum it up with our recommendation. Run, don't walk to the nearest computer, and add this under-$90 suitcase to your carts.

American Tourister Moonlight 21-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage, Carry-On Luggage
American Tourister Moonlight 21-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage, Carry-On Luggage
Walmart
American Tourister Moonlight 21-inch Hardside Spinner Luggage, Carry-On Luggage

If you've ever struggled to find your suitcase in a sea of black luggage, this iridescent white option is sure to help you stand out.

$116
Protege 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage
Protege 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage
Walmart
Protege 20" Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage

At under $50, this stylish carry-on with 360-degree spinning wheels, compression straps, and an internal divider is a steal.

$50
Zimtown 3-in-1 Luggage Multifunctional Large Capacity Traveling Storage Suitcase
Zimtown 3-in-1 Luggage Multifunctional Large Capacity Traveling Storage Suitcase
Walmart
Zimtown 3-in-1 Luggage Multifunctional Large Capacity Traveling Storage Suitcase

The Barbiecore trend is so hot for summer, but this bright pink three-piece set with a TSA lock will last for years. 

$115
InUSA Royal 28" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage
InUSA Royal 28" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage
Walmart
InUSA Royal 28" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage

For another colorful option, try this juicy orange suitcase complete with gel handles for comfortable carrying.

$74
Rockland Luggage Stage Coach Hardside Rolling Trunk
Rockland Luggage Stage Coach Hardside Rolling Trunk
Walmart
Rockland Luggage Stage Coach Hardside Rolling Trunk

If you prefer more of a vintage look, this white and brown leather option looks sophisticated while offering you all of the benefits of modern luggage, including spinner wheels and an ergonomic handle.

$101
MKF Tulum Large Check-In
MKF Tulum Large Check-In
Walmart
MKF Tulum Large Check-In

Loving the idea of rose gold luggage? This two-in-one carry on comes with a matching hard accessories case as well as a TSA security lock, spinner wheels, and a telescopic handle.

$131

RELATED CONTENT: 

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

The Best Running Shoes for Women — Summer 2022

Apple AirTags Are on Sale for Summer Travel: Save on Holders and Accessories

Our 25 Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon For Summer 2022

Tumi Suitcases and More Luggage Are Up to 90% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Samsonite Luggage Is On Sale: Save on Summer-Ready Travel Gear

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon: Shop AirTags, Holders and Accessories

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Luggage Ahead of 4th of July

The 20 Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection

Back to School 2022 Shopping: The 20 Best Backpacks to Shop Now