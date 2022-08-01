Shopping

The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Summer: Samsonite, Tumi, Lululemon and More

By Danica Creahan‍
The longer days and warmer weather are officially here and there is still time to plan the ultimate summer getaway. Preparing for your summer vacation requires some consideration on the best suitcase to fit your need and, there are tons of great options to choose from right now. With everything going on in the hectic world of travel right now, having your luggage and packing situation totally handled is a great way to help your travel process go smoother.

No matter where your dream destination is for Labor Day or summer vacation, one thing’s for sure: the right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. We've found the best luggage to shop for summer travel, from protective laptop cases and practical backpacks to large and luxurious carry-ons for your next flight.

Need a new bag to toss everything in for a quick weekend getaway or a bigger carry on? The Beis Travel Tote will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Need a new go-to suitcase for every travel situation? Away’s standard carry on bag has plenty of packing space while still fitting in the overhead bin. Trying to avoid the checked bag fees and long bag drop line? The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Luggage helps you save money and time by going straight to TSA.

Shop all the best carry on luggage, backpacks, dopp kits and more essentials for summer travel.

Best Carry-On Suitcases 

American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage
Amazon
American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage

You'll find durable luggage in this American Tourister carry-on.

$110
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

This Travelpro Maxlite softside luggage has spinner wheels and is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver airport terminals and your flight's overhead storage bins. 

$170$144
Away The Carry-On
The Carry-On
Away Travel
Away The Carry-On

Away relaunched the limited-edition lavender luggage for spring. This bag boasts all the same flashy features as the Bigger Carry-On, including a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger. The classic rolling luggage with retractable handle is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to Carry-On bag for travel, regardless of your destination.

$275
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away The Bigger Carry-On
Away Travel
Away The Bigger Carry-On

The Bigger Carry-On is now available in everyone’s favorite color. Perfect for longer trips, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make it easy to pack all of your essentials. 

$295
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Compact and convenient, this space-saving rolling bag can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in an overhead bin. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.

$145$115
TUMI 19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry On
Tumi
TUMI 19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry On
Macy's
TUMI 19 Degree International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry On
Tumi

Tumi luggage has an expandable spinner carry-on with a rigid structure and durability of aluminum, giving you more packing space for your next vacation. Interior features plenty of zip pockets for organization and tie-down compression straps. The TSA approved lock with a three-digit combination dial for extra security makes this roller bag perfect for international travel.

$695$555
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This Rockland Melbourne Spinner Luggage makes traveling easier by being extremely lightweight. While protecting your items, the wheels rotate 360 degrees for a smooth and seamless stride in the airport. Although it is compact, this carry-on luggage has the ability to hold everything you need for a short vacation.

$120$66

Best Travel Backpacks and Totes

Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Jemi Puff Tote

Whether you're traveling to work or a weekend getaway, this lightweight tote is perfect with pockets for days to keep all your belongings organized. 

$175
Samsonite Detour Travel Backpack
Samsonite Detour Travel Backpack
Samsonite
Samsonite Detour Travel Backpack

Built to protect your belongings from the elements, the Detour Travel Backpack is has enough capacity for a business, overnight or weekend trip. Right now, you can get 20% off with code SUMMER.

$100$80
WITH CODE SUMMER
Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack
Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack
Amazon
Amazon Basics Carry-On Travel Backpack

This bag is more than a backpack; it is almost the size of a wheeled carry-on. Essentially a carry-on that you strap to your back instead of rolling it on wheels, this backpack has excellent back and shoulder padding. 

$55
Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack
Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout backpack
Herschel Supply Co.
Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout Backpack

For the parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment.

$100

Best Weekender Bags

Away The Everywhere Bag
Away The Everywhere Bag
Away Travel
Away The Everywhere Bag

Away Travel's The Everywhere Bag lives up to its name, you can take it everywhere from work to the gym to a weekend away. It also pairs nicely with The Carry-On and The Bigger Carry-On.

$195
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag
Amazon
Herschel Novel Duffel Bag

The Novel duffle is an ideal weekender that features a functional side-access shoe compartment, keeping footwear separate and easily accessible.

$77
Lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0
Lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0
Lululemon
Lululemon Go Getter Bag 2.0

This sleek, modern bag looks like a tote and duffel rolled into one. There's also a little strap in the back that you can attach to your luggage. 

$158
Beis Travel Tote
Beis Travel Tote
Nordstrom
Beis Travel Tote

The Beis Travel Tote, from Shay Mitchell's baggage line, can conveniently slot into place atop a suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a bottom zip shoe compartment, padded tech sleeve and multiple exterior and interior pockets. 

$98
S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag
S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag
Amazon
S-ZONE Canvas Duffel Bag

This duffel bag comes with 2 shoes compartments on both ends. It is made of high density durable cotton canvas and soft nylon lining, which is perfect for the gym, travel, hiking, and weekend trips. 

$45$41 WITH COUPON

Best Dopp Kits

Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit
Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit
Amazon
Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit

Keep all of your essentials organized on your next summer getaway with the Herschel Chapter Toiletry Kit.

$30
Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit
Dare to Roam Steward dopp kit
Dare to Roam
Dare to Roam Steward Dopp Kit

The Steward dopp kit is crafted from the same antimicrobial, water-resistant material as Dare To Roam's laptop case, but this bag features interior pockets to keep toiletries organized as well as a front snap pocket, and has side clips that will allow you to expand the bag's main compartment when you need some extra room.

$48
Madewell Canvas Travel Kit
Madewell Canvas Travel Kit
Madewell
Madewell Canvas Travel Kit

Stash all your toiletries in Madewell's durable canvas travel bag. The spacious design comes complete with a transport-friendly carry strap.  

$42
Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling Crossbody Bag
Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling Crossbody Bag

Don't be fooled by the size. This Dagne Dover crossbody bag fits more essentials than expected, thanks to the soft, stretchy fabric and purposefully-placed exterior and interior pockets. It's perfect for stowing away your phone, passport, cards and small accessories while traveling. 

$70

