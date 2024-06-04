If you're hopping on a plane this summer, these trendy diaper bags will ensure that you feel supported and stylish.
When it comes to new parent must-haves — diaper bags are truly essential, especially when traveling with your child. Whether you're a parent-to-be, a mom to a newborn or a father with a growing toddler, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most important pieces of baby gear that you need every day.
While it's important for diaper bags to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's even better when they meet your style needs as well. Perhaps the best diaper bags out there are the ones that don't resemble a diaper bag at all. Sound too good to be true? Well, evidently, the available options keep getting better.
A more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any environment or situation, without feeling like you're being restricted by a clunky, outdated bag. Some even have room for a working parent's laptop and insulated water bottle sleeves. From Dagne Dover's fan-favorite diaper bag backpack to Alex Mill totes, we've gathered the best diaper bags to buy yourself or purchase as excellent gifts for new moms and dads.
With the summer travel season in full-effect, check out ET Shop's top picks for the best diaper bags that are as practical as they are stylish.
The Best Diaper Bags for Summer Travel in 2024
lululemon New Parent Tote Bag 20L
This lululemon tote features compartments for snacks, wipes, diapers and other essentials, along with a removable pouch with a changing mat for added convenience.
Béis The Diaper Bag
Dubbed the "anti-diaper bag," this style from Béis comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe- and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and much more.
Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack Set
A highly-rated 6-in-1 travel bag featuring a changing pad, stroller straps, bottle bag, pacifier pocket and more.
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack
Offered in a neutral color that looks good on a Mom or Dad, this is a great daily diaper bag backpack that includes a padded laptop pocket and mesh pocket organizers.
Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag
Keep all the essential elements and products close by with this Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag that boasts a packable changing mat.
Calpak Convertible Mini Diaper Backpack
With removable and adjustable straps, wear this as a backpack, a shoulder bag or on your luggage.
Dagner Dover Wade Neoprene Diaper Tote
Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade diaper tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop.
Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack
The diaper backpack trend is alive and well with this Dagne Dover best-seller — complete with a large main compartment that's perfect for holding all of your baby bag essentials.
HAPP Brand Levy Backpack
This top-rated Levy Backpack from HAPP Brand boasts the coolest boho aesthetic — all while having wide comfy straps and nine different compartments for storage.
Fawn Design Mini Diaper Bag
Faux leather is getting a lot of love this year and it's spreading into baby gear with The Mini Convertible Water Resistant Faux Leather Diaper Bag from Fawn Design.
Alex Mill Perfect Weekend Tote
The tote baby bag style is a trend we never knew we needed.
Freshly Picked Classic Baby Diaper Bag Backpack
Designed with padded adjustable straps and twelve versatile pockets, this stylish diaper bag backpack offers both comfort and convenience.
Caraa Large Baby Bag
Practicality and style go hand-in-hand with this glossy Large Baby Bag from Caraa — which features stroller hooks and a luggage sleeve for added travel convenience.
Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack
Made with durable waterproof canvas and vegan leather accents, the birch bag diaper backpack seamlessly blends durability and style — making it a popular choice among parents.
Freshly Picked Minimal Diaper Backpack
The classic shoulder bag style meets a diaper bag practicality in this vegan leather-wrapped Minimal Diaper Backpack.
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack
Add this polished diaper backpack to your baby registry ASAP — it's a top-rated style for a reason.
