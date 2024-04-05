Best Lists

The 12 Best Diaper Bags for Dads: Shop Practical and Stylish Bags for Fathers On the Go

The Best Diaper Bags for Dads in 2024
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 3:02 PM PDT, April 5, 2024

These trendy diaper bags will ensure that you're supported and stylish when you have baby in tow.

When it comes to new parent must-haves, the diaper bag is truly an essential. Whether you're a parent-to-be or a father with a growing toddler, the diaper bag is arguably one of the most important pieces of baby gear.

It's no surprise to anyone who has done their basic diaper bag research that these often cater to moms, making it harder for fathers to find the right styles for them. While it's important for diaper bags to be practical — ideally with enough pocket space and inside compartments to secure all of your baby's essentials — it's even better when they meet look right. If you're asking us — and you are —  the best diaper bags out there don't resemble diaper bags at all. 

A sleeker, more toned-down diaper bag ensures that you can confidently step into any situation without feeling restricted by a clunky, showy bag. Some bags even double as commuter models, with room for a working parent's laptop and insulated water bottle sleeves. From Dagne Dover's fan-favorite diaper bag backpack to Béis crossbody diaper bags, we've gathered the best diaper bags for dads -- which, just so you know, would also make great Father's Day gifts for new dads.

With summer travel season right around the corner, shop ET's top picks for the best diaper bags for dads that are as practical as they are stylish.

Herschel Strand Duffle Diaper Bag

Herschel

Keep all the essential elements and products close by with this Herschel Strand duffle diaper bag, which includes a packable changing mat.

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

Dagne Dover

The diaper backpack trend is alive and well with this Dagne Dover best-seller — complete with a large main compartment that's perfect for holding all of your baby bag essentials.

Béis The Diaper Pack

Béis

This compact diaper bag from Béis can be worn across the chest or around the waist.

Nike Convertible Diaper Bag

Nike

Easy to clean, this two-mode diaper bag backpack from Nike is designed for busy parents on the go.

lululemon New Parent Tote Bag 20L

lululemon

This lululemon tote features compartments for snacks, wipes, diapers and other essentials, along with a removable pouch with a changing mat for added convenience.

Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack

Amazon

Offered in a neutral color that looks good on a Mom or Dad, this is a great daily diaper bag backpack that includes a padded laptop pocket and mesh pocket organizers.

Béis The Diaper Bag

Béis

Dubbed the "anti-diaper bag," this style from Béis comes complete with four sets of interchangeable stroller straps, a changing pad with a wipe- and diaper-friendly pocket, adjustable straps and much more.

Maelstrom Diaper Bag Backpack

Amazon

The Maelstrom diaper bag backpack has a spot for everything you may need, from wipes to bottles to your computer.

Dagner Dover Wade Neoprene Diaper Tote

Dagner Dover

Carry all of your baby essentials while still looking stylish with this Dagner Dover Wade diaper tote on your arm. This diaper tote features a luggage sleeve, clips to your stroller and includes a mini changing mat, extra pouches and a zipper opening for easy access to your wipes. It also can also fit your laptop.

Bugaboo Changing Backpack

Bloomingdale's

Whether you're in need of a wipe, diaper or any other baby bag essential, you'll have it handy with the Bugaboo changing backpack.

Parker Baby Co. Birch Bag Diaper Backpack

Babylist

Made with durable waterproof canvas and vegan leather accents, the birch bag diaper backpack seamlessly blends durability and style — making it a popular choice among parents.

HighSpeedDaddy Baby Diaper Backpack

Amazon

You can never be too prepared for a day out with the baby, making this durable, waterproof and efficient backpack a perfect choice. 

