This year is shaping up to be one of the busiest wedding seasons in recent memory. And if you (like us) have been tasked with finding enough suitable styles to carry you through any upcoming summer ceremonies, then you'll be glad to hear that Amazon has launched a new bridal storefront — complete with no shortage of wedding guest dresses and accessories.

Nailing wedding guest style is no easy feat. Between the occasion type (formal vs. more casual), venue (indoor vs. outdoor), season (summer vs. winter) and even ensuring you don't clash with the bridesmaid gowns, it can all get to be a bit too exhausting — especially if you find yourself with more than a few wedding ceremonies on your summer agenda.

Fortunately, Amazon's newest storefront features a wide variety of wedding guest dress styles, pumps and heels, jewelry pieces, statement bags, pearl-adorned headbands (Blair Waldorf, anyone?) and more that are not only super chic, but also easier than ever to shop, too.

Below, browse wedding guest dresses, accessories, shoes and more from Amazon's newly debuted Bridal Storefront. Plus, be sure to shop the best deals on summer wedding guest outfits at Nordstrom Rack, and check out the most stylish jumpsuits for brides and wedding guests — perfect for any summer ceremony and beyond.

Wedding Guest Dresses

When shopping for the perfect wedding guest dress, you want to make sure that your chosen style is appropriate for any wedding dress code, while also still being something that you could see yourself wearing beyond the ceremony. Bright colors, floral prints and puff-sleeved nap dresses are proving to be the trends of choice this summer.

Wedding Guest Accessories

A dress is only as good as the accessories paired with it. And a statement pair of shoes, sparkly earring set or even a luxe handbag can all help take a wedding guest style from good to great — with minimal effort required, too. Amazon's bridal storefront features more than a few chic pieces from top fashion brands like Staud, Stuart Weitzman, Lele Sadoughi, Tory Burch and more.

