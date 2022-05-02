It's no secret: 2022 is expected to be one of the biggest years for weddings in recent memories, with a record 2.5 million ceremonies set to take place in 2022 alone, according to The New York Times. Through all the delays and restrictions brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of finally getting to tie the knot with your sweetheart is (understandably) an exciting prospect for so many couples.

But it's also no secret that attending weddings as a guest can sometimes prove to be a serious headache in itself. From scouting out the perfect wedding or bachelorette party gift to finding the most appropriate wedding guest attire for the bridal shower and actual ceremony, attending a wedding requires a different (and oftentimes, pricy) commitment.

If you've already RSVP'd to a handful of ceremonies and are anticipating a busy, love-filled year ahead, then let the ET Style team help in alleviating any pre-wedding season jitters you might be experiencing. We've scoured the internet far and wide, in search of the cutest wedding guest dresses to sport at your next summer wedding or ceremony.

Whether the dress code is formal or semi-formal, black tie or casual, there are dozens of wedding guest dress styles that play into the themes of summer fashion (hello, puff sleeves, floral print and lace), and that are available in a wide range of colors, sizes, styles — including everything from gowns and party dresses, to long sleeve numbers and midi dress/maxi dress silhouettes.

Ahead, browse ET Style's picks for the most stylish summer wedding guest dresses to shop now — with styles from top brands like Adrianna Papell, Reformation, ASOS, Nordstrom, J.Crew, Macy's, Revolve and more. In need of more inspiration ahead of this hectic wedding season? Honestly, we get it. Check out the best wedding gifts for every budget, plus shop the best anniversary gifts to honor every milestone.

Black Tie

Formal

Reformation Arklow Dress Reformation Reformation Arklow Dress For some weddings, the fancier the better. And if you'll be attending any formal ceremonies, a fitted, almond-colored frock like this number will make you look both regal and on-trend. $278 Buy Now

Reformation Barrow Dress Reformation Reformation Barrow Dress Reformation's elegant and strapless maxi dress will take your summer wedding dress game to a whole new level. Dancing is about to be a breeze! $378 Buy Now

Casual

Reformation Ingrid Dress Reformation Reformation Ingrid Dress This swanky dress is gorgeous for a summer wedding. With its floral print pattern and vibrant color palette, you can fit into any wedding dress code regardless of the season. $348 Buy Now

Petites Juni Dress Reformation Petites Juni Dress A short dress style is a great option for an outdoor wedding or any occasion when you might be looking for something a bit more casual. This slim fit, floral number boasts a wrap dress silhouette with a structured frame for added style. $248 Buy Now

Cocktail

French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress Nordstrom French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress It's one of the most basic rules of style: you can never go wrong with a little black dress. And this French Connection number is the perfect dress for any summer wedding ceremony, cocktail occasion or everything in between. $128 Buy Now

Also, check out the 23 cutest summer dresses to shop now too!

RELATED CONTENT:

The Ultimate Summer Wedding Guide: What to Buy, What to Wear, What to Gift

Amazon's Best Deals on Summer Designer Dresses

11 Supergoop SPF Skincare Products to Protect Your Skin This Summer

The Best Summer Wedding Gifts for Every Budget

Tory Burch Just Put More Than 200 New Styles on Sale: Shop Our Picks