15 Stylish Summer Wedding Guest Dresses to Shop From Reformation, Nordstrom and More

By ETonline Staff
Spring wedding guest dresses 2022
Reformation, J.Crew, ASOS

It's no secret: 2022 is expected to be one of the biggest years for weddings in recent memories, with a record 2.5 million ceremonies set to take place in 2022 alone, according to The New York Times. Through all the delays and restrictions brought forth by the coronavirus pandemic, the idea of finally getting to tie the knot with your sweetheart is (understandably) an exciting prospect for so many couples.

But it's also no secret that attending weddings as a guest can sometimes prove to be a serious headache in itself. From scouting out the perfect wedding or bachelorette party gift to finding the most appropriate wedding guest attire for the bridal shower and actual ceremony, attending a wedding requires a different (and oftentimes, pricy) commitment.

If you've already RSVP'd to a handful of ceremonies and are anticipating a busy, love-filled year ahead, then let the ET Style team help in alleviating any pre-wedding season jitters you might be experiencing. We've scoured the internet far and wide, in search of the cutest wedding guest dresses to sport at your next summer wedding or ceremony.

Whether the dress code is formal or semi-formal, black tie or casual, there are dozens of wedding guest dress styles that play into the themes of summer fashion (hello, puff sleeves, floral print and lace), and that are available in a wide range of colors, sizes, styles — including everything from gowns and party dresses, to long sleeve numbers and midi dress/maxi dress silhouettes.

Ahead, browse ET Style's picks for the most stylish summer wedding guest dresses to shop now — with styles from top brands like Adrianna Papell, Reformation, ASOS, Nordstrom, J.Crew, Macy's, Revolve and more. In need of more inspiration ahead of this hectic wedding season? Honestly, we get it. Check out the best wedding gifts for every budget, plus shop the best anniversary gifts to honor every milestone.

Black Tie

Pisarro Nights Beaded Mesh Column Gown
Pisarro Nights Beaded Mesh Column Gown
Nordstrom
Pisarro Nights Beaded Mesh Column Gown

With beads and lace covering this ashy tulle dress, you'll be the best dressed guest at any occasion — especially a summer or winter ceremony.

$238
ML Monique Lhuillier Red Floral Lace Gown
ML Monique Lhuillier Red Floral Lace Gown
Rent the Runway
ML Monique Lhuillier Red Floral Lace Gown

Be bold at any summer wedding or fancy occasion with this deep red, lace-trimmed gown from Rent the Runway.

$45
Adrianna Papell Lace V-Neck Satin Sash Gown
Lace V-Neck Satin Sash Gown
Macy's
Adrianna Papell Lace V-Neck Satin Sash Gown

Keep it formal, fresh and black tie attire-friendly in this Lace V-Neck Satin Sash Gown from the beloved dress designer, Adrianna Papell.

$219

Formal

Elliatt Cassini Dress
Elliatt Cassini Dress
Revolve
Elliatt Cassini Dress

Be the "something blue" at any summer wedding with this glossy, side-ruched frock from Revolve.

$187
ASOS DESIGN Bias Cut Maxi Tea Dress
ASOS DESIGN Bias Cut Maxi Tea Dress
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Bias Cut Maxi Tea Dress

Slip into something sweet and satin-centric, like this Bias Cut Maxi Tea Dress from ASOS that is as formal as it is ethereal.

$85$51
Vila Bridesmaid Recycled Wrap Midi Dress
Vila Bridesmaid Recycled Wrap Midi Dress
ASOS
Vila Bridesmaid Recycled Wrap Midi Dress

The wrap dress style is alive and well (thankfully) with this Vila Recycled Midi Dress number, that's elevated by its baby blue color.

$63
Reformation Arklow Dress
Reformation Arklow Dress
Reformation
Reformation Arklow Dress

For some weddings, the fancier the better. And if you'll be attending any formal ceremonies, a fitted, almond-colored frock like this number will make you look both regal and on-trend. 

$278
Reformation Barrow Dress
Barrow Dress
Reformation
Reformation Barrow Dress

Reformation's elegant and strapless maxi dress will take your summer wedding dress game to a whole new level. Dancing is about to be a breeze!

$378

Casual

Reformation Ingrid Dress
Reformation Ingrid Dress
Reformation
Reformation Ingrid Dress

This swanky dress is gorgeous for a summer wedding. With its floral print pattern and vibrant color palette, you can fit into any wedding dress code regardless of the season.

$348
Petites Juni Dress
Petites Juni Dress
Reformation
Petites Juni Dress

A short dress style is a great option for an outdoor wedding or any occasion when you might be looking for something a bit more casual. This slim fit, floral number boasts a wrap dress silhouette with a structured frame for added style.

$248
J.Crew Ruffle Silk Slip Dress
J.Crew Ruffle Silk Slip Dress
J.Crew
J.Crew Ruffle Silk Slip Dress

Slip into something a little more fun for all of your wedding guest antics -- like this sunny, body-hugging maxi dress from J.Crew. It doesn't get more beach wedding-ready than this casual gown!

$348$150
Floret Studios Floral Surplice Neck Midi Dress
Floral Surplice Neck Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Floret Studios Floral Surplice Neck Midi Dress

We're so here for all of the floral patterns and prints. Plus with this summer dress style's use of lace and flared sleeves, it's totally on-trend with the season's hottest fashion trends too.

$118

Cocktail

French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
Whisper Light Sheath Minidress
Nordstrom
French Connection Whisper Light Sheath Minidress

It's one of the most basic rules of style: you can never go wrong with a little black dress. And this French Connection number is the perfect dress for any summer wedding ceremony, cocktail occasion or everything in between.

$128
ROTATE Birger Christensen Natalie Bow Dress
ROTATE Birger Christensen Natalie Bow Dress
Rent the Runway
ROTATE Birger Christensen Natalie Bow Dress

Pretty in pink! It doesn't get more bold and summery than this bow-adorned mini dress from Rent the Runway.

$37
Bailey Off the Shoulder Body-Con Dress
Bailey Off the Shoulder Body-Con Dress
Nordstrom
Bailey Off the Shoulder Body-Con Dress

Show your curves some love in this poppy orange, summer-centric wedding guest dress from Nordstrom.

$178

Also, check out the 23 cutest summer dresses to shop now too!

