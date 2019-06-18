Wedding season is in full swing, but don't worry -- ET has teamed up with Etsy to find you the perfect personalized gift.

Keltie Knight joined Etsy Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson, for a tour of the brand’s beautiful and unique Brooklyn headquarters!

"Today we focused on wedding gifts, because Etsy is the destination for you to discover the personalized thing that's going to stand out and really be for any couple," Johnson explained.

For the couple that just moved into their new home or simply wants a refresh, Johnson recommends a custom illustration that brings a personal touch to gift-giving. "This is better than towels," she joked.

Etsy is the place to find one-of-a-kind items for everyday moments big and small. It's no surprise they have wedding gifts for every member of the family. "You cannot forget the furbabies!" Johnson reminded Knight, before presenting her with a personalized gift. "You have a fur baby named Calle, so we picked this up and asked the seller to make you a personalized illustration."

"Oh my god, I love this so much!" Knight exclaimed, tearing up. "Thank you so much!"

For all these goodies and more, visit Etsy.com/gifts.