21 Summer Dresses on Amazon That'll Arrive in Time for Memorial Day Weekend — All Under $42
As Memorial Day weekend swiftly approaches, it's time to refill your closet with summer wardrobe essentials. And there's no item more important than a summer dress. Right now, Amazon full of perfect dresses in all shapes, lengths and styles, so you can make the most of the warm weather.
Whether you're in need of a casual beach cover up in a fun color, a staple that will transition from the office to after-work drinks, or something a bit fancier for a summer wedding, Amazon's wide and varied dress options has something for you. Thinking about trying out the new "coastal grandma" look? There's something for you, too.
Shopping with such vast options can be overwhelming, which is why we've pulled all our favorite styles (at the best price points) from Amazon for you, so you don't have to waste time browsing. Below, shop all our favorite summer dresses on Amazon that will arrive just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Amazon has several variations on the coastal grandma style, but we love this floral patterned midi dress with a self-tie belt to keep your waist cinched and looking anything but frumpy.
This midi ruffle-hemmed dress is a perfect easy-to-wear dress this summer. Plus, it comes in over thirty fun colors, so you're guaranteed to find one that matches your aesthetic.
Flaunt your legs in the warm weather this summer with this body conforming mini in comfortable jersey knit.
This casual maxi dress is a perfect warm-weather staple — plus, it has pockets.
Stay cool in this breezy swing dress in trendy tie dye.
This flowy dress in floral print is a perfect addition to anyone's summer wardrobe. The off-the-shoulder neckline makes it fancy enough for a date night, but casual enough to pair with flat sandals while running errands.
This faux wrap dress with spaghetti straps has glowing reviews and with good reason. It's effortlessly stylish, all for under $20.
This short sleeve v-neck dress from Floerns is so chic that it was included in Real Housewife of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards' Amazon haul this spring.
If you need a cute dress for summer BBQs, this striped tank polo is just the right thing.
We're obsessed with the pearl detailing on this eyelet maxi dress with adjustable spaghetti straps.
This casual dress with button front detail will keep you looking cool even on the hottest summer day.
Accessorize this wrap dress with some fancy jewelry and a pair of strappy sandals, and you have a party dress that's summer wedding ready.
This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels, making it a perfect versatile addition to your summer wardrobe.
Make the most of summer Fridays in this mini dress with trendy balloon sleeves that can take you from the office into the weekend with ease.
Stay cool in the summer sun with this mini dress featuring breezy ruffle hem, scoop neckline and shoulder-protecting cap sleeves.
Available in bold blue and bright red, you'll receive a ton of compliments when you don this casual dress with puffy sleeves.
The demure sweetheart neckline of this flowy summer dress makes it perfect for a summer bridal party, wedding or any other fancy occasion.
This versatile mini will pair just as perfectly with white sneakers as it will with a fancier shoe, making it a perfect summer dress.
This classic t-shirt dress with pockets is so comfortable, it's no wonder it's a best-seller in Amazon fashion.
Add a splash of color to your summer wardrobe with this tropical print maxi dress with flattering drawstring to show off your figure.
You'll look red hot all summer long in this boho-inspired strapless maxi dress.
