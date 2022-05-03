Shopping

Nordstrom Rack's Best Deals on Spring Wedding Guest Outfits — Up to 90% Off

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Nordstrom Rack

Wedding season is back and with ceremonies stacked every weekend, wedding guests are running out of outfits to keep up with the nuptials. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a fully stocked wedding outfit department, conveniently organized by attire — whether it be black tie, a garden party, or a beach destination wedding. Better yet, there are plenty of dresses, shoes, and accessories ringing in at under $50.

Whether you're looking for something formal or a lightweight dresses in floral prints, there's a perfectly affordable wedding guest outfit for everyone at Nordstrom Rack. Don't overlook their accessory section either. Clutches from huge designers like Valentino and high-end designer shoes from Stuart Weitzman are heavily marked down as well. 

With prices like these, things won't last too long. Ahead, we've put together our favorite wedding guest attire from the Nordstrom Rack, so you can be the most stylish person on the dance floor this spring and summer. 

Julia Jordan Mock Neck Jumpsuit
Julia Jordan Mock Neck Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Julia Jordan Mock Neck Jumpsuit

Trade in your LBD for something a bit more modern, like this halter-neck jumpsuit that can be easily dressed up or down with different shoes. 

$139$37
Abound Pearl Cross Band Sandal
Abound Pearl Cross Band Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Abound Pearl Cross Band Sandal

A flared block heel elevates this slide sandal topped with crisscrossing straps.

$40
Jessica Simpson Jilni Stiletto Sandal
Jessica Simpson Jilni Stiletto Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Jessica Simpson Jilni Stiletto Sandal

 

$90$45
Steve Madden Sway Heeled Slide Sandal
Steve Madden Sway Heeled Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Sway Heeled Slide Sandal

Comfortable shoes that don't need to be broken in are ideal for long nights of dancing.

$90$50
Alexia Admor Draped One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Draped One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
Alexia Admor Draped One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

This easy-to-wear jumpsuit is a chic look for any spring wedding. 

$225$52
Sam Edelman Strapless Bow Mini Dress
Sam Edelman Strapless Bow Mini Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Strapless Bow Mini Dress

Get flirty in this peony-hued mini, complete with sweetheart neckline and bow embellishment. 

$128$44
rag & bone Mallory Print Slipdress
rag & bone Mallory Print Slipdress
Nordstrom Rack
rag & bone Mallory Print Slipdress

Spice things up for an evening wedding with this darker slip dress with semi-sheer skirt, for 60% off.

$495$230
Ronny Kobo Callie Dress
Ronny Kobo Callie Dress
Nordstrom Rack
Ronny Kobo Callie Dress

Cut a rug in this retro-inspired dress with trendy balloon sleeves and polka dot pattern.

$528$217
Love By Design Slinky Halter Maxi Dress
Love By Design Slinky Halter Maxi Dress
Nordstrom Racks
Love By Design Slinky Halter Maxi Dress

Be the belle of any ball in this curve hugging maxi dress with peekaboo slit and tie up back.

$88$40
Alton Lane The Rack Blazer
The Rack Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Alton Lane The Rack Blazer

Grab this classic styled blazer in any of the four available colors for 83% off.

$575$130
By Design Ava One-Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit
By Design Ava One-Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Nordstrom Rack
By Design Ava One-Shoulder Wide Leg Jumpsuit

The contemporary one-shoulder silhouette of this dreamy wide leg jumpsuit makes it a wedding-ready wardrobe favorite. 

$98$50
JB Britches Logan Grey Crossbone Two Button Notch Lapel Suit
JB Britches Logan Grey Crossbone Two Button Notch Lapel Suit
Nordstrom Rack
JB Britches Logan Grey Crossbone Two Button Notch Lapel Suit

Add this timeless wool-blend suit to your wardrobe just in time for spring weddings.

$595$200

