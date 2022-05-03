Wedding season is back and with ceremonies stacked every weekend, wedding guests are running out of outfits to keep up with the nuptials. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a fully stocked wedding outfit department, conveniently organized by attire — whether it be black tie, a garden party, or a beach destination wedding. Better yet, there are plenty of dresses, shoes, and accessories ringing in at under $50.

Whether you're looking for something formal or a lightweight dresses in floral prints, there's a perfectly affordable wedding guest outfit for everyone at Nordstrom Rack. Don't overlook their accessory section either. Clutches from huge designers like Valentino and high-end designer shoes from Stuart Weitzman are heavily marked down as well.

With prices like these, things won't last too long. Ahead, we've put together our favorite wedding guest attire from the Nordstrom Rack, so you can be the most stylish person on the dance floor this spring and summer.

