Christmas is now right around the corner, meaning it's time to start thinking about holiday decor. To get your home ready for the holidays, the Wayfair Cyber Monday Sale has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.

In addition to all your other home essentials like furniture and appliances, Wayfair should also be a go-to spot for seasonal decorations. Whether you'll be hosting a festive gathering or just enjoy the cozy feel of stockings, Christmas lights, and wreaths, Wayfair's limited-time holiday steals will help fill your space with the right amount of cheer.

Below, we've rounded up the 15 best Christmas decoration deals to shop from Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale before the sale ends tonight, November 28. For more home decorating inspiration, check out Leslie Odom Jr.'s Nordstrom picks and our favorite decor for fall.

Wayfair Cyber Monday Christmas Decor Deals

Lighted Display Wayfair Lighted Display Have the most festive front yard on the block with this lighted prancing horse. $213 $165 Buy Now

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

