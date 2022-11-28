Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees from Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale
Christmas is now right around the corner, meaning it's time to start thinking about holiday decor. To get your home ready for the holidays, the Wayfair Cyber Monday Sale has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths.
In addition to all your other home essentials like furniture and appliances, Wayfair should also be a go-to spot for seasonal decorations. Whether you'll be hosting a festive gathering or just enjoy the cozy feel of stockings, Christmas lights, and wreaths, Wayfair's limited-time holiday steals will help fill your space with the right amount of cheer.
Below, we've rounded up the 15 best Christmas decoration deals to shop from Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale before the sale ends tonight, November 28. For more home decorating inspiration, check out Leslie Odom Jr.'s Nordstrom picks and our favorite decor for fall.
Wayfair Cyber Monday Christmas Decor Deals
Give any room a magical glow with a curtain of string lights, available in warm white, cool white, or blue.
Frosted pine cones, holly berries, and 50 warm LED lights decorate this faux-pine wreath.
How adorable is this pair of of polar bears? Made for indoor and outdoor use, this display is pre-lit with 150 LED bulbs.
Any well-decorated tree deserves a tree collar just as regal.
Have the most festive front yard on the block with this lighted prancing horse.
Add a bright dose of color to your walls with this white wreath that lights up red, green, and blue.
This glamorous gilded garland makes any space look luxe in an instant.
This trio of lighted deer will add an inviting glow to your yard or porch.
Make your home extra cozy for the holidays with this ice skate-adorned throw pillow.
Wayfair Cyber Monday Christmas Tree Deals
This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles.
This artificial Christmas tree features cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with pinecones for a rustic addition to your holiday decor.
Brightening your home with holiday cheer, this tree features integrated LED lights that can change from warm white to multicolor so you can mix up the look as it suits you.
Forget cleaning up pine needles this holiday season! This faux fir tree features lush green branches and a white snow-dusted effect that looks like freshly fallen snowflakes.
Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this 9-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.
Bring the Christmas spirit to apartments and small spaces with this 4.5-foot lighted faux spruce tree.
For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Cyber Monday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.
