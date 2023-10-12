Best Lists

The 20 Best Stocking Stuffers for All Ages — Shop Holiday Gifts for $30 or Less

Stocking Stuffers for 2023
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:17 PM PDT, October 12, 2023

Step up your stocking stuffer game this Christmas with sweet gifts from under $10 to $30.

Getting ahead of your holiday gift shopping can make the busy holiday season a little less hectic. While you've spent time planning for what goes under the Christmas tree, there are also stocking stuffers hanging over the fireplace to consider. 

Finding these little trinkets and knick-knacks is easier said than done — especially if you have a large stocking to stuff. The one thing you have to consider when shopping for stocking stuffers is the size. From there, you can let your gift-giving imagination run wild. With options for children and adults, we've found a wide range of stocking stuffers that are sure to please this Christmas.

Whether it's a sweet treat, a LEGO building set or a luxurious hand cream, there is a little something for everyone in our round-up. Below, shop the best stocking stuffers for the whole family. To help you get the best bang for your buck on Christmas morning 2023, we've organized these finds by stocking stuffers under $10, under $15 and under $30.

Stocking Stuffers Under $10

Jelly Belly Noel Jelly Bean Gift Box

Jelly Belly Noel Jelly Bean Gift Box
Jelly Belly Noel Jelly Bean Gift Box

How cute are these festive Jelly Belly jelly beans?

Dr. Scholl's Dry Cracked Skin Ultra-Hydrating Foot Mask

Dr. Scholl's Dry Cracked Skin Ultra-Hydrating Foot Mask
Dr. Scholl's Dry Cracked Skin Ultra-Hydrating Foot Mask

Gift a mini-spa night with the help of Dr. Scholl's foot masks.

$10 $9

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are all the rage this holiday season.

$12 $7

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope
Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Everyone can use an Amazon gift card. Add anywhere from $10 to $2,000.

Starting at $10

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set
Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

This product, seen on Shark Tank, helps get the last drop of product out of makeup and skincare containers.

$13 $10

Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes

Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes
Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes

Candy canes are the ultimate Christmas candy.

BodyRefresh Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (8 Pack)

BodyRefresh Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (8 Pack)
BodyRefresh Shower Steamers Aromatherapy (8 Pack)

Because these shower steamers are individually wrapped, you could divide them between multiple stockings.

Xipoo Glass Nail File (3 Pack)

Xipoo Glass Nail File (3 Pack)
Xipoo Glass Nail File (3 Pack)

Many people prefer glass nail files because they are gentler on the nails compared to traditional files. 

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Singles

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Singles
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes Singles

Great for travel, these Neutrogena makeup wipes are individually wrapped to pass out to multiple loved ones.

$9 $7

Stocking Stuffers Under $15

Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set

Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set
Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set

Make it a throwback with the Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set.

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears
LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

You can't go wrong filling their stocking with the LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears build.

Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)

Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)
Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)

It's always nice to have an extra hair clip on hand, especially when it looks as good as these.

$20 $13

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack
Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Pack

Score six of Tony's Chocolonely scrumptious chocolate bars with this rainbow-colored pack.

Crayola Twistables Colored Pencils (2 Pack)

Crayola Twistables Colored Pencils (2 Pack)
Crayola Twistables Colored Pencils (2 Pack)

Let their inner artist shine with these scented Crayola Twistables Crayons.

Pinkiwine Christmas Building Block Toys (4-Pack)

Pinkiwine Christmas Building Block Toys (4-Pack)
Pinkiwine Christmas Building Block Toys (4-Pack)

The kiddos will have fun building these Christmas-themed objects.

$25 $13

Stocking Stuffers Under $30

Mattel Card Game Set (Skip-Bo, Uno & Phase 10)

Mattel Card Game Set (Skip-Bo, Uno & Phase 10)
Mattel Card Game Set (Skip-Bo, Uno & Phase 10)

These stocking stuffers are fun for the whole family.

$30 $21

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

Impress with these luxurious hand creams that made Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2018 and 2019.

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack
EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack

When it gets dark early on winter nights, it'll be nice to have these flashlights nearby.

$18 $16

Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box

Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box
Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box

Here's a fun spin on the traditional sock Christmas present.

Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen

Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen
Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen

This handy 9-in-1 pen works as a ballpoint pen, ruler, screwdriver, bottle opener, stylus, level and flashlight.

