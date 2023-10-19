Wayfair has officially announced that their biggest sale event of the year, Way Day, is set to make a return next week.

Timed perfectly for the start of the holiday shopping season, Wayfair's sale kicks off Wednesday, October 25 and runs through Thursday, October 26. The retailer is promising deals that surpass those of Black Friday on a wide array of home essentials including furniture, mattresses, decor and more. Those itching to save are in luck because, to add to the excitement, Wayfair has already rolled out numerous early deals to help you kickstart your shopping spree.

Shop Early Way Day Deals

If you've been seeking to rejuvenate your living space in preparation for the 2023 holiday season, Wayfair's 48-hour shopping extravaganza is an ideal time to score amazing home deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a sectional to snuggle up on during chilly days, a sleeper sofa to host guests over the holidays or a new dining table to savor family meals, you can discover and make the most of discounts of up to 80% across all product categories.

Sifting through the myriad of Way Day offers can be overwhelming, so we've rounded up the best deals on living room furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses, and kitchen and dining room furniture.

Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Best Way Day Mattress Deals

Best Way Day Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals

What is Way Day?

Wayfair is hosting its huge Way Day sale for the second time this year and shoppers know that Way Day — perhaps even more than Black Friday — has become the most highly-anticipated Wayfair sales event to cash in on. Shoppers can anticipate even more remarkable savings this time around, with discounts of up to 80% off across multiple categories including bedroom furniture, dining furniture, rugs, office furniture, kitchen appliances and more. Additionally, you'll also get free shipping on everything at this year's event.

Much like Amazon Prime Day, Wayfair frequently offers limited-time flash deals and brings tons of huge discounts across the site. You do not need a promo code or membership to shop Wayfair's "better-than-Black-Friday-deals" on an unrivaled selection of sleeper sofas, sectionals, coffee tables, accent chairs and many more home items to revitalize every room in the house.

When is Way Day 2023?

Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event begins Wednesday, October 25 at 12 a.m. ET, and extends through Thursday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. While the sale is set to begin next week, Wayfair is already launching substantial discounts, making it an ideal opportunity for early holiday shopping.