Wayfair's huge Way Day sale kicks off October 25. Get a head start on holiday shopping and score early deals on best-selling furniture.
Wayfair has officially announced that their biggest sale event of the year, Way Day, is set to make a return next week.
Timed perfectly for the start of the holiday shopping season, Wayfair's sale kicks off Wednesday, October 25 and runs through Thursday, October 26. The retailer is promising deals that surpass those of Black Friday on a wide array of home essentials including furniture, mattresses, decor and more. Those itching to save are in luck because, to add to the excitement, Wayfair has already rolled out numerous early deals to help you kickstart your shopping spree.
If you've been seeking to rejuvenate your living space in preparation for the 2023 holiday season, Wayfair's 48-hour shopping extravaganza is an ideal time to score amazing home deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a sectional to snuggle up on during chilly days, a sleeper sofa to host guests over the holidays or a new dining table to savor family meals, you can discover and make the most of discounts of up to 80% across all product categories.
Sifting through the myriad of Way Day offers can be overwhelming, so we've rounded up the best deals on living room furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses, and kitchen and dining room furniture.
Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals
Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table
This coffee table leans into its coastal farmhouse look with natural wood finishes and a mixed material design. Plus, there's an open bottom shelf where you can keep stacks of books or storage baskets.
AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Available in four colors including this sleek charcoal, AllModern's sectional provides plenty of seating without taking up too much space.
Mercury Row Ronnie TV Stand
This mid-century modern media console showcases linen-colored door panels with three removable internal shelves in a walnut finish, supported by elegantly curved U-shaped legs.
Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.
AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa
The Geo 84" Wide Vegan Leather Sofa blends classic design elements with a touch of mid-century modern style. It features a single-seat cushion adorned with modern block-style tufting, along with two sleek back cushions.
Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals
Mercer41 Michiharu Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback
Featuring plush velvet upholstery, this upholstered platform bed is designed to cultivate a cozy and warm ambiance.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic.
Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away.
Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, this two-drawer nightstand features a neutral white oak finish that will infuse style into any bedroom.
AllModern Grady Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle
This solid wood daybed provides comfy seating and extra space for guests to sleep. The best part though has to be that right now it's 45% off.
Best Way Day Mattress Deals
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress
This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected.
Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.
Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top.
Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress
The Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress is designed with high-density gel memory foam for added firmness and support.
Best Way Day Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals
Wade Logan Aunnika 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set
This dining set exudes effortless elegance as it features a round glass tabletop with a polished tempered finish and four faux leather chairs.
Wade Logan Berneta Counter Stool (Set of 2)
This 2-piece bar stool set will add a contemporary touch to your kitchen or dining area. Both stools are crafted with a frame made of steel and engineered wood and supported by sleek, splayed legs.
Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island
Maximize your cooking space and store kitchen essentials with the Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island.
Sand & Stable Portman 59.5'' Sideboard
This double-compartment sideboard offers ample storage space, making it the perfect addition for your dining room.
Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.
What is Way Day?
Wayfair is hosting its huge Way Day sale for the second time this year and shoppers know that Way Day — perhaps even more than Black Friday — has become the most highly-anticipated Wayfair sales event to cash in on. Shoppers can anticipate even more remarkable savings this time around, with discounts of up to 80% off across multiple categories including bedroom furniture, dining furniture, rugs, office furniture, kitchen appliances and more. Additionally, you'll also get free shipping on everything at this year's event.
Much like Amazon Prime Day, Wayfair frequently offers limited-time flash deals and brings tons of huge discounts across the site. You do not need a promo code or membership to shop Wayfair's "better-than-Black-Friday-deals" on an unrivaled selection of sleeper sofas, sectionals, coffee tables, accent chairs and many more home items to revitalize every room in the house.
When is Way Day 2023?
Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event begins Wednesday, October 25 at 12 a.m. ET, and extends through Thursday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. While the sale is set to begin next week, Wayfair is already launching substantial discounts, making it an ideal opportunity for early holiday shopping.