Wayfair's Way Day 2.0 Is Almost Here — Shop Early Deals and Learn More About the Early Holiday Sale

Way Day 2.0 Is Coming — Here's What You Need to Know About This Early Holiday Sale
By Sydney Sweetwood
Published: 2:53 PM PDT, October 19, 2023

Wayfair's huge Way Day sale kicks off October 25. Get a head start on holiday shopping and score early deals on best-selling furniture.

Wayfair has officially announced that their biggest sale event of the year, Way Day, is set to make a return next week.

Timed perfectly for the start of the holiday shopping season, Wayfair's sale kicks off Wednesday, October 25 and runs through Thursday, October 26. The retailer is promising deals that surpass those of Black Friday on a wide array of home essentials including furniture, mattresses, decor and more. Those itching to save are in luck because, to add to the excitement, Wayfair has already rolled out numerous early deals to help you kickstart your shopping spree.

Shop Early Way Day Deals

If you've been seeking to rejuvenate your living space in preparation for the 2023 holiday season, Wayfair's 48-hour shopping extravaganza is an ideal time to score amazing home deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a sectional to snuggle up on during chilly days, a sleeper sofa to host guests over the holidays or a new dining table to savor family meals, you can discover and make the most of discounts of up to 80% across all product categories.

Sifting through the myriad of Way Day offers can be overwhelming, so we've rounded up the best deals on living room furniture, bedroom furniture, mattresses, and kitchen and dining room furniture. 

Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table

This coffee table leans into its coastal farmhouse look with natural wood finishes and a mixed material design. Plus, there's an open bottom shelf where you can keep stacks of books or storage baskets.

$500 $243

Shop Now

AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Available in four colors including this sleek charcoal, AllModern's sectional provides plenty of seating without taking up too much space.

$1,999 $1,220

Shop Now

Mercury Row Ronnie TV Stand

Mercury Row Ronnie TV Stand
Wayfair

Mercury Row Ronnie TV Stand

This mid-century modern media console showcases linen-colored door panels with three removable internal shelves in a walnut finish, supported by elegantly curved U-shaped legs.

$393 $240

Shop Now

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair

Mistana Dingler 77" Linen Round Arm Sleeper

This linen couch features a multi-positioner, allowing you to easily convert from a sofa to a lounger to a sleeper with just a push or pull.

$757 $356

Shop Now

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa
Wayfair

AllModern Geo 84" Vegan Leather Sofa

The Geo 84" Wide Vegan Leather Sofa blends classic design elements with a touch of mid-century modern style. It features a single-seat cushion adorned with modern block-style tufting, along with two sleek back cushions. 

$1,500 $900

Shop Now

Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Mercer41 Michiharu Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback

Mercer41 Michiharu Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback
Wayfair

Mercer41 Michiharu Upholstered Platform Bed with Wingback

Featuring plush velvet upholstery, this upholstered platform bed is designed to cultivate a cozy and warm ambiance.

$460 $217

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689 $266

Shop Now

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed
Wayfair

Mercury Row Verdugo Hydraulic Lift Up Storage Upholstered Platform Bed

This modern upholstered bed incorporates a lifting frame that unveils a storage area for your seasonal clothing and other items you'd like to stow away. 

$900 $320

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Zephyr Solid + Manufactured Wood Nightstand

Crafted from a blend of solid and engineered wood, this two-drawer nightstand features a neutral white oak finish that will infuse style into any bedroom. 

$145 $96

Shop Now

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle
Wayfair

AllModern Grady Solid Wood Daybed with Trundle

This solid wood daybed provides comfy seating and extra space for guests to sleep. The best part though has to be that right now it's 45% off. 

$709 $390

Shop Now

Best Way Day Mattress Deals

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

Sealy to Go 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. Plus, it features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,199 $510

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Serta Perfect Sleeper 14" Ultra Plush Hybrid Mattress

The Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress features a luxe, cool-to-the-touch cover with a layer of cooling gel memory foam to help dissipate heat along with an advanced custom coil system that reduces motion transfer and provides support on all four sides of the mattress.

$1,749 $799

Shop Now

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress

If your current mattress isn't allowing quality sleep every night, then it might be time to upgrade to a new bed. This hybrid mattress has the best of both worlds. Plus, it has a pillow-soft cushioned top. 

$858 $390

Shop Now

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair

Beautyrest ComforPedic Loft 14'' Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Elevate your sleep experience with this upscale Beautyrest mattress. This gel memory foam mattress offers three layers of support and increased airflow through the foam for a comfortable sleeping experience. 

$2,189 $710

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress
Wayfair

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress

The Chime 12'' Ultra Plush Mattress is designed with high-density gel memory foam for added firmness and support.

$676 $370

Shop Now

Best Way Day Kitchen and Dining Furniture Deals

Wade Logan Aunnika 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set

Wade Logan Aunnika 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set
Wayfair

Wade Logan Aunnika 5 - Piece Pedestal Dining Set

This dining set exudes effortless elegance as it features a round glass tabletop with a polished tempered finish and four faux leather chairs.

$730 $550

Shop Now

Wade Logan Berneta Counter Stool (Set of 2)

Wade Logan Berneta Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Wayfair

Wade Logan Berneta Counter Stool (Set of 2)

This 2-piece bar stool set will add a contemporary touch to your kitchen or dining area. Both stools are crafted with a frame made of steel and engineered wood and supported by sleek, splayed legs. 

$237 $180

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island

Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island

Maximize your cooking space and store kitchen essentials with the Beachcrest Home Spence Wood Kitchen Island.

$460 $284

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Portman 59.5'' Sideboard

Sand & Stable Portman 59.5'' Sideboard
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Portman 59.5'' Sideboard

This double-compartment sideboard offers ample storage space, making it the perfect addition for your dining room.

$490 $340

Shop Now

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Amarapal Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this warm solid pine dining table.

$725 $340

Shop Now

What is Way Day? 

Wayfair is hosting its huge Way Day sale for the second time this year and shoppers know that Way Day — perhaps even more than Black Friday — has become the most highly-anticipated Wayfair sales event to cash in on. Shoppers can anticipate even more remarkable savings this time around, with discounts of up to 80% off across multiple categories including bedroom furniture, dining furniture, rugs, office furniture, kitchen appliances and more. Additionally, you'll also get free shipping on everything at this year's event.

Much like Amazon Prime Day, Wayfair frequently offers limited-time flash deals and brings tons of huge discounts across the site. You do not need a promo code or membership to shop Wayfair's "better-than-Black-Friday-deals" on an unrivaled selection of sleeper sofas, sectionals, coffee tables, accent chairs and many more home items to revitalize every room in the house.

When is Way Day 2023? 

Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event begins Wednesday, October 25 at 12 a.m. ET, and extends through Thursday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. While the sale is set to begin next week, Wayfair is already launching substantial discounts, making it an ideal opportunity for early holiday shopping. 

Tags: