The Best Kitchen Deals from Macy's Black Friday 2022 Sale: Ninja, KitchenAid, Vitamix and More
While we haven't yet had Thanksgiving, retailers are already helping us save by offering early Black Friday 2022 deals. Walmart, Wayfair, Tory Burch, Our Place, and numerous other sites have been marking down their best-selling products before the holidays. And now Macy's is joining in on the action with their Black Friday Early Access sale that is now officially live.
Macy's is extending Black Friday discounts across their site and in stores, but we are especially loving the great deals they're offering in the housewares and kitchen department. Popular kitchen items are on sale for the lowest prices we've seen this season including savings on espresso machines, cookware sets, handy appliances, and more. The best part is that if you don't see what you're looking for on sale yet, Macy’s is adding more deals every week before Black Friday on November 25.
Whether you're needing new cookware to prepare your upcoming Thanksgiving feast or are gift shopping for your foodie friends, you'll want to take advantage of these awesome savings. Ahead, shop ET's favorite kitchen deals that Macy's is currently offering during the early Black Friday sale.
Whip up old favorites and explore new recipes with Rachael Ray's sturdy pots and pans. This complete set includes skillets, saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, and even a cookie sheet for all your cooking ahead.
Offered in 9 beautiful colors, this gorgeous cast iron dutch oven from the Martha Stewart Collection will look great in any kitchen.
If you're just starting to fill your kitchen, this is a great option to get the basics that you'll need. The stainless steel set has 13 different pieces, including two saucepans, a stockpot, sauté pan, steamer, lids, and utensils.
Bake all the breads and pies for the holidays this year with this 15-piece set from Anchor Hook. The durable glass bakeware set includes several baking dishes, measuring cups, and custard cups.
Slice, dice, and chop with ease using this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. To keep your knifes sharp and safely store them, each knife comes with a matching safety guard.
Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating.
Now you can skip the coffee shop and make lattes at home with this espresso machine from Art & Cook.
Blend smoothies in an instant with this high-powered, professional blender from Ninja. Not only does it come with the traditional blender jar, but it also comes with convenient cups that can go directly on the blender.
Get ready for your holiday baking this year with this baking set from Wilton. It comes with a cookie sheet, cooling rack, and 10 festive holiday cookie cutters.
If you're in charge of the turkey this year, you'll want this carving set from Art & Cook that includes a carving board and the utensils you'll need to nicely slice the poultry.
Don't have space on the stove to keep up with all your holiday dishes? It's the perfect time to buy an electric skillet that can cook meals anywhere with an outlet.
Pre-seasoned and ready to go on the stove top or in the oven, this classic cast iron baker can cook savory dinners and delish desserts alike.
Christmas breakfast will be festive using this printed waffle maker that imprints a Christmas Tree directly into your waffle.
If you prefer giving baked goods as gifts rather than buying something, you'll want to package them in these super cute holiday containers from Martha Stewart.
Perfectly cook up to 16 cups of rice using this large rice cooker from Black & Decker. It also comes with a steaming basket to easily make healthy dinners like fish and veggies.
