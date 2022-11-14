While we haven't yet had Thanksgiving, retailers are already helping us save by offering early Black Friday 2022 deals. Walmart, Wayfair, Tory Burch, Our Place, and numerous other sites have been marking down their best-selling products before the holidays. And now Macy's is joining in on the action with their Black Friday Early Access sale that is now officially live.

Macy's is extending Black Friday discounts across their site and in stores, but we are especially loving the great deals they're offering in the housewares and kitchen department. Popular kitchen items are on sale for the lowest prices we've seen this season including savings on espresso machines, cookware sets, handy appliances, and more. The best part is that if you don't see what you're looking for on sale yet, Macy’s is adding more deals every week before Black Friday on November 25.

Shop Macy's Black Friday Sale

Whether you're needing new cookware to prepare your upcoming Thanksgiving feast or are gift shopping for your foodie friends, you'll want to take advantage of these awesome savings. Ahead, shop ET's favorite kitchen deals that Macy's is currently offering during the early Black Friday sale.

Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer Macy's Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer Unlike most air fryers, this dual-basket option allows you to cook two different foods at once rather than waiting for one to finish. The Ninja Foodi cooks in six different ways including air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. $200 $120 Buy Now

Oake Cast Iron Baker Macy's Oake Cast Iron Baker Pre-seasoned and ready to go on the stove top or in the oven, this classic cast iron baker can cook savory dinners and delish desserts alike. $72 $39 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save up to 50% on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays

The Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances for the Holidays

Save Up to 70% on Furniture at West Elm's Early Black Friday Sale

The Always Pan Is More Than 30% Off for Our Place's Black Friday Sale

Tory Burch Just Put Over 300 New Styles On Sale Ahead of Black Friday

Wayfair Black Friday Sale: The Best Early Furniture Deals to Shop Now

Save up to 50% on Great Jones' Best-Selling Bakeware for the Holidays

Save Up to $1,600 on Samsung Washers and Dryers Ahead of Black Friday

Coach Outlet Black Friday Sale: Don't Miss These 70% Off Handbag Deals