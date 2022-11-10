Shopping

Our Place's Black Friday Sale Is Their Biggest One Yet — Save More Than 30% On The Always Pan

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As the seasonal festivities of fall get started, our kitchens become the center of family gatherings and holiday hosting. If you're on the hunt for the best Black Friday cookware sales, Our Place just launched their Black Friday Sale with savings on everything you need for a delicious meal with the people you love. Right now, shoppers can save up to 30% on everything from Our Place, including the bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

Our Place's biggest sale is a great opportunity to save on kitchen upgrades and gifts for the holiday season. Even the brand's newest releases like the Cast Iron Always Pan and the mini versions of the Always Pan and Perfect Pot are marked down. Stylish cooking essentials from Selena Gomez's kitchenware collection and Our Place's new ovenware set also make excellent housewarming and holiday gifts for the foodies and chefs on your list. 

You can give your day-to-day essentials a much-needed refresh just in time to sit down for a good meal this fall. An all-in-one skillet and internet sensation, the Always Pan is a favorite among celebs like Cameron Diaz and Oprah Winfrey. It's not every day you find a single pan that can replace eight basic cookware essentials. Even better, it is more than 30% off right now.

Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
Always Pan

Designed to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. This perfect-sized essential pan is sure to have you cook up just about anything in one pan.

$145$95

If you're on the hunt for the perfect gift for a friend or for yourself, the Home Cook Duo is currently on sale for $110 off. The Home Cook Duo pairs the viral Always Pan with the Perfect Pot, so you can cook a complete meal.

Home Cook Duo
Our Place Home Cook Duo
Our Place
Home Cook Duo

Score the Perfect Pot and Always Pan Bundle for $110 off.

$310$200

Beyond pots and pans, Our Place offers plenty of other items that will elevate your cooking game and liven up your kitchen's aesthetic this summer season, such as the Spruce Steamer, dinner plates, bowls, drinking glasses, knives and bundle sets. The brand is also offering savings on the Knife Trio, Fully and the Dinner for 4 set

Shop more of our favorite deals from Our Place's Black Friday Sale. If you're searching for more ways to freshen up your kitchen, check out the best cookware deals and top-selling appliances on sale right now. 

Mini Always Pan
Mini Always Pan
Our Place
Mini Always Pan

The mini comes with all of the convenient features of the viral Always pan: a stainless steel steamer basket, pour spouts, a spatula with a built-in rest, and more.

$115$75
Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place Cast Iron Always Pan
Our Place
Cast Iron Always Pan

The bestselling Always Pan now comes in the first-ever, 8-in-1 cast iron version. Grab the new Cast Iron Always Pan for $50 off. 

$155$105
The Perfect Pot
The Perfect Pot
Our Place
The Perfect Pot

Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming.

$165$115
Mini Perfect Pot
Mini Perfect Pot
Our Place
Mini Perfect Pot

A smaller version of the 5.5 quart Perfect Pot, the mini has 2.5 quarts of capacity making it the ideal size for making rice, steamed veggies, and single servings of pasta.

$125$85
Dinner at Selena’s
Dinner at Selena’s
Our Place
Dinner at Selena’s

Get the bestselling 8-in-1 Always Pan, plus all the plates and glasses you need to throw together dinner parties with the ones you love — all in one of Selena Gomez’s signature favorite colors.  

$245$169
Dinner for 4
Our Place Dinner for 4
Our Place
Dinner for 4

With this Our Place bundle, you have everything you need for a family dinner with this set. Did we mention that the 4 plates included in this bundle are hand-painted? 

$365$259
Walnut Cutting Board
Walnut Cutting Board
Our Place
Walnut Cutting Board

A versatile, no-mess cutting board that captures all the juices while you slice and dice. 

$95$60
The Knife Trio Bundle
Our Place Knife Trio
Our Place
The Knife Trio Bundle

Cover all your slicing needs with just three knives: Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife. 

$170$90
Precise Paring Knife
Our Place Precise Paring Knife
Our Place
Precise Paring Knife

See that little step on the handle? It guides you to hold your knife like a pro. 

$40$30
Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place Serrated Slicing Knife
Our Place
Serrated Slicing Knife

A handy sidekick for smoothly slicing through anything soft and squishy or hard and crusty. 

$60$45
Everyday Chef's Knife
Everyday Chef's Knife
Our Place
Everyday Chef's Knife

Say hello to super controlled cuts from this new do-it-all knife. 

$70$52
Spruce Steamer
Our Place Spruce Steamer
Our Place
Spruce Steamer

Never have mushy food in this Spruce Steamer from Our Place. Get a set of bamboo chopsticks and 15 paper lines with your purchase.

$30$22
Main Plates
Our Place Main Plates
Our Place
Main Plates

We love the chic and simple look of these hand-painted porcelain plates.

$50$37
Side Bowls
Our Place Side Bowls
Our Place
Side Bowls

Ready to complete your set of dinnerware? Opt for these soup and side bowls, which will match your plates perfectly.

$45$33
Drinking Glasses
Our Place Drinking Glasses
Our Place
Drinking Glasses

Add a subtle, retro-inspired touch to your dining room table this season.

$50$37

