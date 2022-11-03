Nordstrom Has Early Black Friday Deals to Save Up to 60% On Gifts from UGG, Nike, Kiehl's and More
With weeks to go until November 25, Black Friday sales have already started rolling in. Nordstrom's holiday deals are here and right now you can save up to 60% on styles across the store. Through November 29, Nordstrom is offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these unexpected savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to get started on your holiday shopping before the rush.
Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier by categorizing their holiday deals by gift recipient. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all. Our editors' favorite brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Nike, and Dr. Martens are all marked down during this incredible early Black Friday sale. Nordstrom even has discounts on festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit for the office Christmas party.
Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks from the Nordstrom Holiday Deals event.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Women
UGGs are having their moment this year, being spotted on all the celebrities. Now you can be just as trendy (and thrifty) by purchasing their Ultra Mini Boot in Taffy Pink for 40% off.
Chunky loafers are trending to stomp into the season. This outfit-making mule from Sam Edelman has polished hardware and a lug sole, earning it a spot on our wardrobe wish list.
This fleece shacket from Free People can be worn as a cozy button-up shirt or left unbuttoned as a light jacket on a chilly fall day. As an interesting design element, the shacket also has elbow-patches making this option extra cute.
A candle set is a gift everyone can use and these ones smell especially refreshing with scents like Meyer Lemon with Mint and Purple Basil.
Chelsea boots, like these from Cole Haan are all the rage this fall. You can wear these boots run, sleet, or shine, as they're waterproof to keep your toes dry and warm.
Be warm and stylish this fall when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BLANKNYC.
Charms with the Tory Burch logo make this citrine green slider bracelet even more adorable. The slider style makes putting this bracelet on your wrist effortless.
With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams helps to prevent any chafing.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Men
Dr. Martens are iconic shoes that withstand everything life may throw at you. The Jadon boots have a thick platform sole with an '80s-rewind profile while retaining the details of original Dr. Martens like yellow welt stitching and AirWair heel loop.
The stretchy fit and tapered leg of these training pants are ideal for before, during and after your workout. Whether you're at the gym, running errands, or just walking the dog, these pants are a closet staple.
Everyone can use a new pair of shades, and right now this signature style from Quay Australia is over 50% off. This rimless look flatters a wide range of different face shapes.
Let the men also enjoy the comfort of UGG with these slip ons lined with soft and plush shearling. The suede material brings a look of sophistication even on days when they're just worn while lounging.
Stay warm while looking fresh in this black and white tie dye sweatshirt from Nike. It's made from soft French terry and sports an embroidered signature Nike swoosh on the chest.
Shackets are perfect for fall days when you need to layer in the morning and take them off by the afternoon. This oversized plaid shacket from ASOS DESIGN is made with a wool blend.
For smoother skin when shaving, try Kiehl's limited-edition shave set featuring four of their best selling products. You'll get the Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief, and Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment. All that is a value of $72 and now it is even further discounted.
Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Teens and Children
A layered mesh upper and lightweight, adjustable-fit cushioning make playtime extra-fun in these easy-on and stay-on sneakers.
This fun graphic tee is comfy in soft cotton and a great way to add character to her everyday look.
Don't let the kiddos miss out on wearing cozy UGGs too. Now you can get the shearling lined boots for almost 40% off.
A bucket hat with a colorful-checkered pattern will make a great stocking stuffer for the teens on your list.
Everyone can use socks, but these rainbow crew socks from Happy Socks are way more exciting than your traditional ones. Your teen can show off their pride while wearing the rainbow stripes.
Your kid's new favorite jacket will be this adorable unicorn hoodie with pastel colors and a silver horn on the hood. Even better, they'll also get a stuffed unicorn that matches.
