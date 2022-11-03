Shopping

Nordstrom Has Early Black Friday Deals to Save Up to 60% On Gifts from UGG, Nike, Kiehl's and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Nordstrom Holiday Deals
With weeks to go until November 25, Black Friday sales have already started rolling in. Nordstrom's holiday deals are here and right now you can save up to 60% on styles across the store. Through November 29, Nordstrom is offering new markdowns on fashion, home, and beauty. Not only does the sale include everything from luxury kitchen appliances to cozy shoes, but there are also discounts on items for everyone on your gift list. With these unexpected savings at Nordstrom, now's the time to get started on your holiday shopping before the rush.

Shop the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom is making your holiday shopping easier by categorizing their holiday deals by gift recipient. Whether you're shopping for the men and women in your life or buying gifts for teenagers and children, they have a little something for them all. Our editors' favorite brands like UGG, Tory Burch, Nike, and Dr. Martens are all marked down during this incredible early Black Friday sale. Nordstrom even has discounts on festive holiday wear, so you can treat yourself to a new outfit for the office Christmas party. 

Here at ET, we know the holidays can be busy, so we've browsed all the deals and found the ones you won't want to miss. Ahead, shop our top picks from the Nordstrom Holiday Deals event.

Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Women

UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot

UGGs are having their moment this year, being spotted on all the celebrities. Now you can be just as trendy (and thrifty) by purchasing their Ultra Mini Boot in Taffy Pink for 40% off. 

$140$84
Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule
Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule
Nordstrom
Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule

Chunky loafers are trending to stomp into the season. This outfit-making mule from Sam Edelman has polished hardware and a lug sole, earning it a spot on our wardrobe wish list. 

$90$50
Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket
Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom
Free People Ruby Fleece Shirt Jacket

This fleece shacket from Free People can be worn as a cozy button-up shirt or left unbuttoned as a light jacket on a chilly fall day. As an interesting design element, the shacket also has elbow-patches making this option extra cute. 

$128$90
Apotheke Market 3-Piece Frosted Votive Candle Set
Apotheke Market 3-Piece Frosted Votive Candle Set
Nordstrom
Apotheke Market 3-Piece Frosted Votive Candle Set

A candle set is a gift everyone can use and these ones smell especially refreshing with scents like Meyer Lemon with Mint and Purple Basil. 

$42$25
Cole Haan Greenwich Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Cole Haan Greenwich Waterproof Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Cole Haan Greenwich Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots, like these from Cole Haan are all the rage this fall. You can wear these boots run, sleet, or shine, as they're waterproof to keep your toes dry and warm. 

$210$120
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Nordstrom
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Be warm and stylish this fall when wearing this edgy faux leather biker jacket from BLANKNYC.

$98$39
Tory Burch Kira Slider Bracelet
Tory Burch Kira Slider Bracelet
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Kira Slider Bracelet

Charms with the Tory Burch logo make this citrine green slider bracelet even more adorable. The slider style makes putting this bracelet on your wrist effortless.

$98$69
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings
Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings

With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams helps to prevent any chafing. 

$118$79

Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Men

Dr. Martens Jadon Boot
Dr. Martens 'Jadon' Boot
Nordstrom
Dr. Martens Jadon Boot

Dr. Martens are iconic shoes that withstand everything life may throw at you. The Jadon boots have a thick platform sole with an '80s-rewind profile while retaining the details of original Dr. Martens like yellow welt stitching and AirWair heel loop.

$200$140
Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants
Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants
Nordstrom
Nike Dri-FIT Vent Max Pants

The stretchy fit and tapered leg of these training pants are ideal for before, during and after your workout. Whether you're at the gym, running errands, or just walking the dog, these pants are a closet staple. 

$75$50
Quay Australia High Key Rimless Aviator Sunglasses
Quay Australia High Key Rimless Aviator Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Quay Australia High Key Rimless Aviator Sunglasses

Everyone can use a new pair of shades, and right now this signature style from Quay Australia is over 50% off. This rimless look flatters a wide range of different face shapes. 

$65$30
UGG Hyde Slide Slipper
UGG Hyde Slide Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Hyde Slide Slipper

Let the men also enjoy the comfort of UGG with these slip ons lined with soft and plush shearling. The suede material brings a look of sophistication even on days when they're just worn while lounging. 

$100$60
Nike Men's Tie Dye Club Fleece Sweatshirt
Nike Men's Tie Dye Club Fleece Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Nike Men's Tie Dye Club Fleece Sweatshirt

Stay warm while looking fresh in this black and white tie dye sweatshirt from Nike. It's made from soft French terry and sports an embroidered signature Nike swoosh on the chest. 

$60$27
ASOS Design Oversize Plaid Wool Blend Shacket
ASOS Design Oversize Plaid Wool Blend Shacket
Nordstrom
ASOS Design Oversize Plaid Wool Blend Shacket

Shackets are perfect for fall days when you need to layer in the morning and take them off by the afternoon. This oversized plaid shacket from ASOS DESIGN is made with a wool blend.

$85$51
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Shave Collection
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Shave Collection
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Shave Collection

For smoother skin when shaving, try Kiehl's limited-edition shave set featuring four of their best selling products. You'll get the Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash, Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief, and Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment. All that is a value of $72 and now it is even further discounted. 

$48$34

Best Nordstrom Holiday Deals for Teens and Children

Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker
Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker
Nordstrom
Adidas NMD 360 Sneaker

A layered mesh upper and lightweight, adjustable-fit cushioning make playtime extra-fun in these easy-on and stay-on sneakers. 

$60$30
Treasure & Bond Graphic Tee
Treasure & Bond Graphic Tee
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Graphic Tee

This fun graphic tee is comfy in soft cotton and a great way to add character to her everyday look.

$25$10
UGG Kids' Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
UGG Kids' Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

Don't let the kiddos miss out on wearing cozy UGGs too. Now you can get the shearling lined boots for almost 40% off. 

$130$80
Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise Checkered Cotton Bucket Hat
Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise Checkered Cotton Bucket Hat
Nordstrom
Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise Checkered Cotton Bucket Hat

A bucket hat with a colorful-checkered pattern will make a great stocking stuffer for the teens on your list. 

$15$10
Happy Socks Rainbow Athletic Crew Socks
Happy Socks Rainbow Athletic Crew Socks
Nordstrom
Happy Socks Rainbow Athletic Crew Socks

Everyone can use socks, but these rainbow crew socks from Happy Socks are way more exciting than your traditional ones. Your teen can show off their pride while wearing the rainbow stripes. 

$16$10
Cubcoats Kids' Uki Unicorn 2-in-1 Stuffed Animal Hoodie
Cubcoats Kids' Uki Unicorn 2-in-1 Stuffed Animal Hoodie
Nordstrom
Cubcoats Kids' Uki Unicorn 2-in-1 Stuffed Animal Hoodie

Your kid's new favorite jacket will be this adorable unicorn hoodie with pastel colors and a silver horn on the hood. Even better, they'll also get a stuffed unicorn that matches. 

$45$27

