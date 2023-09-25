Find big savings on Barefoot Dreams blankets and loungewear loved by Kourtney Kardashian, Oprah, and Hailey Bieber.
Wrap yourself in one of Barefoot Dreams' plush, lush, comfortable, and cozy throw blankets you'll never want to take off this fall. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Brie Larson and Kourtney Kardashian love the brand for optimum comfort and maximum style. Right now, the softest Barefoot Dreams blankets, robes, and pajamas are on sale at Amazon. You can save big while adding extra warmth and a cozy detail to your living room or bedroom décor with an irresistibly soft blanket.
Fans might already know Selena Gomez loves Barefoot Dreams, as does Oprah Winfrey — who has included items from the brand on her Favorite Things List throughout the years. "It's like a baby blanket for adults!" the media mogul said of the ultra soft fabric. So now is the perfect time to save on your new favorite loungewear, apparel, and blankets for ultimate comfort throughout the chilly months.
Ahead, we've gathered all the best Barefoot Dreams deals at Amazon to keep you cozy throughout Fall 2023.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Throw
Not just any throw blanket, this Barefoot Dreams cozy blanket is loved by celebs. One reviewer even said, "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."
Barefoot Dreams Women's Luxe Milk Jersey Piped Pajama Set
The pajama set of your dreams. Made with super soft milk jersey knit material, get ready to sleep in comfort all fall long.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe
Just the right amount of oversized without being bulky, you'll never want to take off this cozy ribbed robe.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Disney Princess Women’s Lounge Set-Pearl
Channel your inner Disney princess with this pajama set. Hey Alexa, play the Disney Princess playlist.
Barefoot Dreams Women's Cardigan
Save 20% on the super soft and cozy Barefoot Dreams cardigan before the cooler weather sets in.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Weekend Wrap
The fall season calls for a warm knit like this one. One Amazon reviewer said, "it's a great solid product and keeps you warm. This blanket is heavy material."
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cable Shawl Cardi
With its effortless style this cardigan boasts a simple, open-front design, complete with two convenient pockets and a snug ribbed shawl collar,
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
