Sales & Deals

Levi's Women's Jeans Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Right Now: Shop the Best Deals Starting at $19

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Hailey Levi's
Levi's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:11 PM PDT, October 20, 2023

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Levi's denim and outerwear.

From relaxed fit jeans, straight leg jeans, flare jeans and more, shop all of the best deals on Levi's women's jeans available at Amazon now.

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend jeans are perfect for the fall. Pair with a sweater and boots and you're ready to go.

$70 $50

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 314 Shaping Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's 314 Shaping Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 314 Shaping Straight Jeans

A pair of jeans that shapes and contours your body giving you length and support.

$70 $60

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're not set on black, there are 15 other colors and styles to choose from.

$70 $42

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80 $48

Shop Now

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise jeans aren't just fashionable this fall. You'll wear the skinny jean style season after season with several colors and styles to choose from — dark washes to distressed to prints.  

$70 $42

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans

Designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg and a hint of stretch. 

$70 $19

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than 15 colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

$70 $42

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans

These high waisted jeans are the perfect length for early fall weather. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual outfit.

$70 $28

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.

$80 $70

Shop Now

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans

With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit. 

$70 $60

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale at Amazon for 50% Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

JBL Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale at Amazon for 50% Off Right Now

Best KitchenAid Deals at Amazon: Shop Stand Mixers, Attachments & More

Sales & Deals

Best KitchenAid Deals at Amazon: Shop Stand Mixers, Attachments & More

Save Up to 50% on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon

Home

Save Up to 50% on Highly-Rated Keurig Coffee Makers at Amazon

Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Appliances

Sales & Deals

Upgrade Your Kitchen with the Best Amazon Deals on Ninja Appliances

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop for Fall

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Black Friday TV Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Save Up to 56% on Staub's Iconic Dutch Ovens, Baking Dishes and More

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 56% on Staub's Iconic Dutch Ovens, Baking Dishes and More

Save Up to 57% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 57% on iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuums at Amazon Right Now

Tags: