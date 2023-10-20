Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Levi's denim and outerwear.
From relaxed fit jeans, straight leg jeans, flare jeans and more, shop all of the best deals on Levi's women's jeans available at Amazon now.
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Boyfriend jeans are perfect for the fall. Pair with a sweater and boots and you're ready to go.
Levi's Women's 314 Shaping Straight Jeans
A pair of jeans that shapes and contours your body giving you length and support.
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're not set on black, there are 15 other colors and styles to choose from.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.
Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise jeans aren't just fashionable this fall. You'll wear the skinny jean style season after season with several colors and styles to choose from — dark washes to distressed to prints.
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Designed with a vintage-inspired bootcut leg and a hint of stretch.
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are a classic shape that's also available in plus sizes. There are more than 15 colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
These high waisted jeans are the perfect length for early fall weather. The high waist allows for a roomy but slimming fit. Pair it with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer for a casual outfit.
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
These Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans are made with an extra-high rise and button fly to help define your waist.
Levi's Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
With a little bit of stretch and extra length, these traditional jeans are a comfy fit.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
RELATED CONTENT: