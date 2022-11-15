Shopping

Walmart's Black Friday Sale Enters Week 2 — Shop The Best New Deals On Tech, Home, Gifts and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Black Friday deals online even before Thanksgiving Day. We are entering the second week of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days, which allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores. 

Walmart is spreading out the 2022 savings across three scheduled sales this November. On each Monday of the month, you can begin shopping new Black Friday discounts online at 7 p.m. EST. On November 28, the sale will wrap up with one final Cyber Monday savings event. For the second week, they've added Smart TVs, our favorite KitchenAid MixerLEGO Sets for gifting, and even marked down the Apple Watch

With the number of major savings across Walmart’s categories including toys, technology, home goods, and clothing, you'll want to get a jump on holiday shopping. Ahead, we've found the best Walmart Black Friday deals during the second week of the Deals for Days event. 

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals

onn. 55” Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV
onn. 55” Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV
Walmart
onn. 55” Class 4K LED Roku Smart TV

With lifelike color and detail, you'll love binging your next Netflix marathon on this smart TV. Customize the home screen to have easy access to the streaming apps you use most. 

$379$268
Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS
Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS

For the fitness fanatics on your shopping list, the Apple Watch 8 has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes and sleep stages, and has advanced workout metrics.

$399$349
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8
Walmart
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8

Download movies, browse the web, or play video games on the ultra fast Samsung Galaxy Tablet. 

$199$139
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case

Immerse yourself in sound with wireless Airpods from Apple. The noise cancelling headphones also have a transparency mode to allow you to hear thing around you if needed.

$180$159
Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8" Tablet
Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8" Tablet
Walmart
Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 8" Tablet

Tablets are great for when you're on the go. Catch up with friends, update work documents, or stream movies with the touch of a button using this Lenovo tablet that is now discounted for $40.

$119$79
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) - Charcoal
Walmart
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation)

Get your own virtual assistant with the Google Nest Mini. Ask this device the temperature before you head out the door or have it give you reminders for important tasks. 

$49$18
Acer Chromebook 315
Acer Chromebook 315
Walmart
Acer Chromebook 315

Multitask with ease and stream video with crystal-clear quality using the Acer Chromebook. One charge will get you through your day as the Chromebook battery can last up to 12.5 hours. 

$179$149
Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
SAMSUNG Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer
Walmart
Samsung Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Upgrade your home theater with the Samsung soundbar and subwoofer. You can connect wirelessly so you don't have to worry about unsightly cords. 

$149$99

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Home Deals

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With 10 speeds, you can gently knead or briskly mix whatever you create in the kitchen. The large bowl can hold a lot, like 8 dozen cookies in one go. 

$419$299
BEAUTYPEAK Full Length Arched Floor Mirror
BEAUTYPEAK Full Length Arched Floor Mirror
Walmart
BEAUTYPEAK Full Length Arched Floor Mirror

Offered in black and gold, this arched full length mirror adds a beautiful and functional design element to any space. A mirror can even make a smaller space look larger. 

$190$99
eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping
eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping
Walmart
eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac with Home Mapping

Not only does this smart vacuum map your house for precision clean up, it also senses when it moves from carpet to hardwood to increase the suction action as needed. 

$300$119
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker

Make a single cup of coffee in a snap with the Keurig coffee maker. All you have to do is select a pod and the size drink to have a fresh brew in a matter of minutes.

$60$35
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair
Walmart
Mainstays Plush Velvet Office Chair

Elevate your home office with this cushioned and velvety roller chair. If pink doesn't go with your style, the chair is also available in white.

$75$59
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins Technology and Self Cleaning Brushroll
Walmart
Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

For those with furry friends, you'll love this stick vacuum that easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair.

$259$144
Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle
Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle
Walmart
Cricut Explore Air 2 Machine Bundle

Take your crafting hobby to the next level with the Cricut Explore Air 2. You can make personalized home decor, mugs, decals, and so much more with this nifty device. 

$402$200
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix, whip, beat, and knead with this 7.5 quart stand mixer from Costway. It's specially designed with a splash guard so you won't have to worry about making a mess while you bake. 

$178$100
Emerald Air Fryer 1800 Watts with Digital LED Touch Display
Emerald Air Fryer 1800 Watts with Digital LED Touch Display
Walmart
Emerald Air Fryer 1800 Watts with Digital LED Touch Display

If you don't have an air fryer yet, you're missing out on a way to make easy meals and heat leftovers without turning on the oven. The Emerald Air Fryer is now $25 off, so it's a great time to test out this awesome appliance. 

$80$55

Walmart Black Friday Deals On Gifts for Kids

LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play: Building Set with 15 Mini Builds
LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play: Building Set with 15 Mini Builds
Walmart
LEGO Classic 90 Years of Play: Building Set with 15 Mini Builds

Children and adults can both enjoy building these classic LEGO sets. Each build comes with its own instruction manual to get it just right. 

$50$30
Hasbro Classic Guess Who?
Hasbro Classic Guess Who?
Walmart
Hasbro Classic Guess Who?

Gift the board game classic, Guess Who, this Christmas for endless fun on family game nights. 

$12$6
Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set
Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set with 6 Pets & 70 Styling Pieces
Walmart
Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set

Rocking bold fashion, these five Barbies make a stylish statement. The set not only includes the five dolls, but also six pets and 70 clothing and accessory pieces.

$120$49
Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard 6.5" Bluetooth Speaker
Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard 6.5" Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
Hoverstar Flash Wheel Hoverboard 6.5" Bluetooth Speaker

Zip around town in style on this rainbow colored hoverboard with LED lights. One cool feature about this hoverboard is that it has a built in speaker so you can listen to your tunes while you ride. 

$128$80
New Bright (1:8) Ford Bronco Battery Radio Control Truck
New Bright (1:8) Ford Bronco Battery Radio Control Truck
Walmart
New Bright (1:8) Ford Bronco Battery Radio Control Truck

Almost two feet long, this is one large battery-operated truck. Kids (and kids at heart) will love driving this car around the house and the yard.

$90$49
Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania
Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania
Walmart
Rainbocorns Eggzania Surprise Mania

Crack open up this egg to find a surprise Rainbocorn plush, but that's not all. There are 20 surprises to discover in this one egg-shaped package.

$35$20
Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pokemon GO Tins
Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pokemon GO Tins
Walmart
Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pokemon GO Tins

For the Pokemon fans, you can now save on the coveted trading cards. The set also includes one foil card. 

$22$15

If you're a Walmart+ member, you can get early access to these astounding deals before everyone else. You can start shopping the savings at 12 p.m. EST each Monday meaning you'll grab the best discounts before they sell out. If you don't have Walmart+, now is the time to sign up. Not only will you get access to these significant savings, but you'll also get perks like a subscription to Paramount+ and free grocery delivery. Subscriptions start at $12.95/month, but you don't need to pay a thing now, you can try it out for free with a 30-day trial.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

