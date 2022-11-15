This year there's no more waiting in long lines or pushing inside crowded department stores trying to grab the best deals before they fly off the rack on Black Friday. Sit down and put your feet up, because this year you can shop the incredible savings of Black Friday deals online even before Thanksgiving Day. We are entering the second week of Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days, which allows you to shop steep holiday deals across all departments online and in stores.

Walmart is spreading out the 2022 savings across three scheduled sales this November. On each Monday of the month, you can begin shopping new Black Friday discounts online at 7 p.m. EST. On November 28, the sale will wrap up with one final Cyber Monday savings event. For the second week, they've added Smart TVs, our favorite KitchenAid Mixer, LEGO Sets for gifting, and even marked down the Apple Watch.

With the number of major savings across Walmart’s categories including toys, technology, home goods, and clothing, you'll want to get a jump on holiday shopping. Ahead, we've found the best Walmart Black Friday deals during the second week of the Deals for Days event.

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Tech Deals

Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS For the fitness fanatics on your shopping list, the Apple Watch 8 has the most advanced health features yet. It can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen, track temperature changes and sleep stages, and has advanced workout metrics. $399 $349 Buy Now

Acer Chromebook 315 Walmart Acer Chromebook 315 Multitask with ease and stream video with crystal-clear quality using the Acer Chromebook. One charge will get you through your day as the Chromebook battery can last up to 12.5 hours. $179 $149 Buy Now

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Home Deals

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Walmart KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer With 10 speeds, you can gently knead or briskly mix whatever you create in the kitchen. The large bowl can hold a lot, like 8 dozen cookies in one go. $419 $299 Buy Now

Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Walmart Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum For those with furry friends, you'll love this stick vacuum that easily sucks up pet hair and dander. It even has brush roll cleaning technology so it won't get clogged up with hair. $259 $144 Buy Now

Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Walmart Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Mix, whip, beat, and knead with this 7.5 quart stand mixer from Costway. It's specially designed with a splash guard so you won't have to worry about making a mess while you bake. $178 $100 Buy Now

Walmart Black Friday Deals On Gifts for Kids

Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set Walmart Barbie Extra 5-Doll Set Rocking bold fashion, these five Barbies make a stylish statement. The set not only includes the five dolls, but also six pets and 70 clothing and accessory pieces. $120 $49 Buy Now

If you're a Walmart+ member, you can get early access to these astounding deals before everyone else. You can start shopping the savings at 12 p.m. EST each Monday meaning you'll grab the best discounts before they sell out. If you don't have Walmart+, now is the time to sign up. Not only will you get access to these significant savings, but you'll also get perks like a subscription to Paramount+ and free grocery delivery. Subscriptions start at $12.95/month, but you don't need to pay a thing now, you can try it out for free with a 30-day trial.

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

