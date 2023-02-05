TikToker Shows SKIMS Bikini Cups Are Smaller Than a Tortilla Chip
Khloé Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim Kardashian for Posing in the …
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Dwayne Johnson Reveals His Mom Was Involved in Serious Car Crash
Brittany Furlan Faces Backlash Over TikTok Video Mocking Pamela …
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Mathers Opens Up About Her Relationship…
'RHOC's Emily Simpson on Being the 'Fact Checker' of Season 16 (…
Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley ‘Did Not Have a Healthy or Clos…
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit and More…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Thinks Her Mom Sho…
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Recall Their First Date at Hooters (Excl…
Ed Sheeran Returns to Social Media After Dealing With 'Turbulent…
Priscilla Presley Was Making $900K a Year From Elvis Presley Ent…
GRAMMYS 2023: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Adele and More Top Nominat…
Liam Neeson Reveals If He's Planning to Step Away From Action Mo…
Brooke Shields Is Back in Her Calvins Almost 40 Years Later!
Pink and Carey Hart on How Having Kids Made Them 'Grow Up' (Excl…
Storm Reid Opens Up About ‘Challenging’ Role in ‘Missing’ (Exclu…
Guac costs extra. Kim Kardashian is certainly saving on fabric costs with her SKIMS Fits Everybody micro triangle bralette and thong bikini set. A new TikTok from user @bbysarita has gone viral after the user laid the two-piece set from Kardashian's shapewear brand out with tortilla chips over the bra cups and crotch cover, showing that the chips were larger.
"So if you've been eyeing the SKIMS micro bikini and wondering about the size, these are tortilla chips for scale," @bbysarita says, showing the shocking comparison.
In another video, she tried on the swimsuit over top of shorts and shirt, showing that the majority of the bottoms were simply string. She said that she'd probably wear the top to a "private pool and not a beach" and would only wear the bottoms in her backyard for minimal tan lines.
@bbysarita#greenscreen @SKIMS @Kim Kardashian @Traderjoes ♬ original sound - bbysarita @bbysarita Replying to @margenewilder ♬ original sound - bbysarita
The bottoms retail for $14 on the SKIMS site and the top is sold out, but retails for $28.
@bbysarita also noted that she originally purchased the swimsuit because it appeared to cover more area on a larger model, but said, "I think as the sizes went down it got exponentially smaller."
RELATED CONTENT:
SKIMS Brings the Valentine’s Day Heat With Limited-Edition Collection
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Have a Hilarious Instagram Fight
SKIMS New Year's Eve Launch: Shop Sleek Lingerie and Loungewear Looks