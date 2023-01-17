Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are having a very public and hilarious sisterly spat. It all started when the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a series of photos of herself in a skintight gray bodysuit and knee-high black boots, posing in a field of green grass.

Kylie captioned the pics, "Kyventures."

Her big sister, Kim, commented on the post, writing, "Can u tag @skims please LOL."

The 42-year-old SKIMS founder wasn't counting on her sister calling her out when she asked for a little Instagram promotion.

"@kimkardashian i had to steal this from moms house and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims," the mother of two sarcastically replied.

The two reality stars often have some funny competition between each other. Back in October, momager Kris Jenner posted a funny pic of Kim and Kylie deep in conversation, writing, "When they both think they’re the favorite…"

