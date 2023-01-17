How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Marriage Ceremony
Kim Kardashian isn't concerned about her ex-husband, Kanye West's, recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her and Kanye's four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori.
A source tells ET that Kanye and Bianca have been seeing each other and confirms that they did have a marriage ceremony. Though the source does not confirm whether the ceremony was legal, they do note, "The marriage and relationship is real to Kanye and Bianca."
As for Kim, the source says the mother of four "isn't paying attention to it" and adds that she is "focused on the well-being of her children."
The source says that Kanye's friends "are hopeful that he can get help" after claiming that the controversial rapper has been "acting unstable lately."
Kim and Kanye settled their divorce in November 2022, almost two years after Kim initially filed.
Over the weekend, Kim celebrated the fifth birthday of her and Kanye's daughter, Chicago, with a Hello Kitty-themed party.
"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world," Kim posted to Instagram. "You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"
Kim and Kanye are also parents to daughter North, 9, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.
Last month, another source told ET of the exes, "Kim and Kanye are [now] legally in a better space."
In December, Kim gave an emotional interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast about protecting Kanye for the sake of their kids.
"I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," she said at the time. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on in the outside world."
Getting choked up, she added, "I'm holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth, for as long as I can."
