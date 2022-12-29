Kim Kardashian is in a good place as the new year approaches. The mother of four recently finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November, and a source tells ET that "Kim and Kanye are [now] legally in a better space."

"Kim feels like it was a long time coming, so she is grateful a solid agreement is now in place," the source shares.

As for her romantic life following her split from Pete Davidson earlier this year, the source says Kim "will date again when she's ready."

"She's just focusing on her kids right now during this transitional phase," notes the source. "Her kids are feeling very supported and loved by her."

The 42-year-old reality star also has lots of support from the Kardashian-Jenner crew. "Kim's family is making themselves available to talk to her whenever she needs and they've been setting up family playdates, engagements and more to all be together," adds the source.

Kim recently spoke about co-parenting with Kanye in an emotional interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. The reality star shared how she has done her best to shelter her children from the controversy, criticism and negative press directed at their father.

"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," said Kim, who is mom to 9-year-old daughter North, 7-year-old son Saint, 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 3-year-old son Psalm. "In my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on, on the outside world."

Getting choked up, she added, "I'm holding on by a thread, and I am so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth, for as long as I can."

