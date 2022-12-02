Kim Kardashian Sports Tiny Bandeau Top in Miami After Settling Divorce From Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is stepping out in style after finalizing her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West. On Thursday, Kim stepped out at Art Basel in Miami, Florida, for an event put on by W Magazine and Burberry.
Kim stunned at the appearance, wearing a custom Vex Latex top, which she paired with patterned pants, black thigh-high boots and dark sunglasses.
Khloe Kardashian was also in attendance, opting to sport a skintight black jumpsuit for the evening.
Other attendees at the event included Karlie Kloss, Dixie D’Amelio, Jared Leto and Lori Harvey.
The same night, Kim and Khloe dined at Gekko restaurant, where they were joined by Serena Williams and Jonathan Cheban.
The outing came just days after Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce. The settlement, which cements their child custody and division of property, comes nearly two years after Kim filed for divorce following six years of marriage to the embattled rapper.
As for the settlement, ET previously reported that Kim and Kanye will share joint custody of their four children with "equal access," though Kim will still have the kids the majority of the time. They share four children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Any dispute regarding the children will be resolved through mediation.
ET additionally learned that Kanye will pay $200,000 per month in child support and be responsible for an equal share of their kids' educational expenses, as well as their children's security expenses. Both Kim and Kanye have waved spousal support.
"Kim is relieved that her divorce from Kanye was finalized and that the details of their agreement have been sorted out," a source told ET. "This is what she has wanted for quite some time. She is looking forward to moving forward and continuing to focus on her kids and their happiness. The kids will continue to be with Kim the majority of the time."
