It seems that Tristan Thompson is back in the Kardashian family's good graces following his 2021 paternity scandal in which he fathered a child with another woman while engaged to Khloe Kardashian. The 31-year-old NBA star reunited with Khloe's older sister, Kim Kardashian, for a special cause over the week of Thanksgiving.

"This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country," the 42-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram last week. "This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior."

In her photos from the visit, the mother of four showed herself and Tristan speaking to the prisoners at Camp Kilpatrick.

"Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are," Kim continued. "I can’t wait to see them all come true."

Tristan also posted photos from the visit, writing, "I want to thank @kimkardashian @antirecidivismcoalition @scottbudnick1 @swlewis01 and the young men at camp Kilpatrick for including me in their Friendsgiving. These young men have chosen a positive direction to create changes in their lives. Thankful for the experience. Happy Thanksgiving."

Though Tristan has been involved in his and Khloe's daughter, True's, life since their split, his time with the Kardashian family has been limited. Khloe opened up about the extent of her ex's betrayal on season 2 of The Kardashians, sharing that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in order to have a second child with her via surrogate just days before his paternity scandal broke.

Khloe shared their son's birth on the Hulu series, and has since said that she's done having kids. Tristan was recently spotted at the Kardashian family's Halloween party as eagle-eyed fans noticed him in the background of North West's TikTok from the event.

As for Khloe, she's moving on. "Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating," a source told ET last month. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Khloé Kardashian Was Upset With Tristan Thompson’s Kind Gesture This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian Declares Khloe's Son Is 'Rob's Twin' as They Talk Names

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Pic of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Options Dating Options Open: Source

Related Gallery