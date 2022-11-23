'The Kardashians' Recap: Kim Declares Khloe's Son Is 'Rob's Twin' as Kris Suggests the Name 'Rob Kardashian'
Khloé Kardashian Shares Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama …
'Sister Wives': Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Mykelti Give…
'Glass Onion': Kate Hudson & Kathryn Hahn Reflect on 'How to Los…
Savannah Chrisley Gets Emotional Amid Parents Todd and Julie's P…
Wendy Williams Says She 'Can't Wait to Fall in Love' in First Ap…
Valerie Bertinelli Announces She's Officially 'Happily Divorced'…
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why It's Been Hard to Blend Her Kids…
AMAs: Kelly Rowland Tells Crowd to ‘Chill Out’ After Chris Brown…
Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentenced: Legal Expert Breaks Down What I…
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional Over Blake Shelton's 'V…
Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…
Savannah Chrisley on New Podcast and How Todd and Julie Are Doin…
'The Voice' Coaches on Camila Cabello's 'X-Factor' History and G…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Usman Tells Kim He Wants t…
'Sister Wives': Kody and Janelle Fight Over Christine's House (E…
Blake Shelton Says What Retirement Gifts He Wants From Fellow 'T…
Rob Kardashian III? With plenty of unknowns surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's newborn son, the family gave fans a little sneak peek into the little guy's life in Thursday's season 2 finale of The Kardashians.
As the episode flashes forward to Khloe's life with her newborn son following Tristan's paternity scandal, her momager, Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, come over to visit her and the newest member of the massive family.
Though they don't show his face, Kim tells Khloe that her little guy is "actually Rob's twin," referencing their younger brother, Rob Kardashian.
Kris suggests they call him Rob Kardashian Thompson and "just call him Rob Kardashian."
Rob is named after the siblings' late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 after a battle with cancer.
The family never officially names Khloe and Tristan's son, though it seems unlikely Khloe would stick with "Rob." In the season 2 premiere, which flashed forward in time, Khloe revealed that she plans to give her son a "T" name to match her daughter, True.
Khloe's son isn't the only baby in the family without an official title. Kylie Jenner also shares at the end of the finale that she still hasn't given her and Travis Scott's son a new name after they legally named him Wolf Webster.
Kylie tells the camera that her son's name is "still Wolf," adding, "I'll let you guys know when I change it. Maybe I'll tell you guys in season 3."
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Kardashians is streaming on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Her Options Dating Options Open: Source
Khloe Kardashian Says She's Done Having Kids After Welcoming Son
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Were Engaged When He Cheated