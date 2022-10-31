It's safe to say the Kardashian-Jenners are the reigning champs of Halloween. The famous family loves spooky season and dressing the part.

Over the weekend, almost all of the sisters got into the festive spirit donning a series of sexy looks. After her kids impersonated some music legends, Kim Kardashian went all out in her head-to-toe blue Mystique look. She accidentally sported the racy costume to Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday dinner, which was notably not a costume party.

Meanwhile, Kim's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, touched on the classics this year as both the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira. As for Kendall Jenner, the supermodel rocked a leggy Jessie from Toy Story ensemble with cow print chaps.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Halloween-loving Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sported couples costumes as Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky, and Chucky himself.

Khloe Kardashian has been vocal about not being a fan of Halloween. She attended her family's party alongside her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and her 3-month-old son, whose name she has not yet revealed. In her niece, North West's, TikTok from the event, Khloe can be seen in a basic black cat costume as her ex, Tristan Thompson, stands in the background. The former pair have been amicably co-parenting their two kids.

North West/TikTok

"One more day of this Halloween nonsense and then, on Nov. 1st, it's @mariahcarey music season!!!!" Khloe wrote on her Instagram Stories. Old Saint Nick, I'm waiting."

As for the status of Khloe's relationship with her ex, the Good American founder is ready to move on.

"Khloe is keeping her options open when it comes to dating," a source recently told ET. "She hasn't fully moved on from everything that's happened with Tristan, but she is really focused on their relationship as a family and doesn't want to rush and bring another man into the picture at this point."

Over the weekend, Khloe also shared her first social media pic of her and Tristan's newborn son, keeping his face out of the frame as his proud big sister held him.

"Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over)," she captioned the pic.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jerry O'Connell and Natalie Morales Become MGK and Megan Fox for ’The Talk' Halloween Show (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Kim Kardashian Attends Non-Costume Birthday Party in Full-Body Costume

Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Pic of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Post

Kim Kardashian's Kids Are Iconic '90s Musicians for Halloween

Related Gallery